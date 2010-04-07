Market Bias Gauge

Measure Market Strength at a Glance – Instantly

The Momentum Percentage Label is a sleek, professional tool designed to give traders an instant, crystal-clear view of market momentum – directly on their chart. Forget complex setups or cluttered indicators. This tool delivers a single, powerful metric: the percentage of bullish vs. bearish movement over your chosen period.

Its purpose: to help you instantly gauge whether buyers or sellers are in control, so you can make faster, more confident trading decisions.

How to Read the Momentum Percentage
Below 50% → Bearish momentum dominates. Sellers are stronger than buyers over the selected period, and the market bias is to the downside.

Above 50% → Bullish momentum dominates. Buyers are stronger than sellers over the selected period, and the market bias is to the upside.

Exactly 50% → The market is balanced, with no clear directional bias.

Features
Instant Momentum Reading – Calculates the percentage of upward vs. downward price changes over the last candles (default: 60).

Clear On-Chart Display – Shows the momentum value in large, readable text, perfectly centered on your chart.

Fully Customizable Look – Choose your preferred font, size, and color to match your trading style.

Neutral Market Detection – Displays a balanced 50% reading when the market shows no net movement.

Lightweight & Fast – Runs smoothly on any chart, even with large datasets or live trading.

Dynamic Updates – Refreshes automatically with every new candle, keeping you in sync with the market.

Why Traders Love It
No Guesswork – See market bias in a single glance.

Better Timing – Spot shifts in momentum before they appear on traditional indicators.

Perfect Companion – Works alongside your existing strategy without adding chart clutter.

Conclusion
The Momentum Percentage Label is more than just a number – it’s your real-time market pulse. Whether you’re scalping, day trading, or swing trading, this free tool will help you stay on the right side of the market. Simple. Accurate. Fast.

Available now for free – upgrade your chart with instant momentum insight.
