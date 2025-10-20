MACD Storm is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the proven strength of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. Built with precision and strict compliance to MetaTrader 5 Market standards, this EA executes trades automatically based on clear MACD crossovers, while respecting broker rules for stops, freeze levels, and margin requirements.





Unlike many complex robots that overwhelm traders with dozens of parameters, MACD Storm focuses on clarity, speed, and reliability. It is engineered to deliver straightforward signals and execute them with discipline, making it an excellent choice for both beginners exploring automated trading and advanced traders who want a robust MACD‑based system in their portfolio.





How It Works





The EA continuously monitors the MACD line and the signal line on your chosen timeframe. When a bullish crossover occurs (MACD line crossing above the signal line), MACD Storm identifies a Buy opportunity. Conversely, when the MACD line crosses below the signal line, it generates a Sell opportunity.





For traders who prefer stronger filtering, the EA includes an optional zero‑line filter:





Buy signals are only valid if the MACD is above zero (confirming bullish momentum).





Sell signals are only valid if the MACD is below zero (confirming bearish momentum).





Once a valid signal is detected, the EA calculates safe Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on your pip settings, while ensuring they comply with the broker’s minimum stop and freeze levels. It also automatically adjusts lot size to remain within broker limits and available margin, preventing invalid trade volumes or margin errors.





Reading the Information

On the chart, you will see trades executed exactly at the points where MACD crossovers occur. The EA does not repaint or delay signals: it waits for the bar to close, ensuring that only confirmed crossovers are traded. This means you can trust the entries to reflect real market momentum, not temporary fluctuations.





The Stop Loss and Take Profit are placed automatically, so you can visually confirm risk and reward levels on the chart. The EA also ensures that only one position per symbol is open at a time, keeping the strategy clean and easy to follow.





Why Choose MACD Storm?

MACD Storm is not just another free EA – it is a market‑ready tool built with professional coding standards. It has been tested against common broker restrictions, designed to avoid typical errors (invalid stops, insufficient margin, wrong lot sizes), and optimized for smooth execution.





Whether you trade EURUSD on M15 or Gold on D1, MACD Storm adapts dynamically to symbol specifications, making it versatile across instruments and timeframes.





Key Features

Pure MACD Logic – Trades based on confirmed MACD crossovers with optional zero‑line filter.





Broker‑Safe Execution – Full compliance with stop levels, freeze levels, and margin checks.





Automatic Lot Adjustment – Calculates safe lot sizes within broker limits and free margin.





Clear Risk Management – Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit placement in pips.





One Trade per Symbol – Prevents over‑exposure and keeps strategy disciplined.





MACD Storm is available for FREE – giving every trader access to a professional‑grade Expert Advisor that combines simplicity, power, and compliance. Download it today, attach it to your favorite chart, and let the storm of momentum work in your favor