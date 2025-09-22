Trend Pulse X

The Trend Pulse X – Continuous Colored Line is a next-generation trend-following indicator designed to give traders a crystal-clear view of market direction, strength, and momentum. Unlike standard indicators that often leave gaps or inconsistent readings, Trend Pulse X delivers a smooth, continuous line that adapts dynamically to price action, ensuring you always have a reliable guide on your chart.

With its innovative color-coded system, Trend Pulse X helps traders instantly identify bullish moves, bearish pressure, or sideways market conditions — all at a glance. Whether you’re a beginner seeking simplicity or a professional needing advanced confirmation, this indicator is built to become a core part of your trading arsenal.

How does Trend Pulse X work?

The indicator combines two powerful concepts:

ATR (Average True Range): measures volatility. Higher ATR values widen the distance between price and the indicator line, signaling stronger price swings.

ADX (Average Directional Index): measures the strength of a trend. If ADX is below the set threshold (default = 25), the market is classified as weak or choppy.

This unique blend of ATR and ADX allows Trend Pulse X not only to identify the direction of the market but also to determine whether the trend is strong enough to trust or if the market is entering consolidation.

Color-coded signals explained:

Blue line: Strong bullish trend → focus on long trades.

Red line: Strong bearish trend → focus on short trades.

Gray line: Weak or sideways market → stay cautious, wait for better opportunities.

The continuous, color-shifting line eliminates confusion and allows traders to spot conditions instantly, without second-guessing.

How to read the indicator:

Observe the continuous line relative to price:

Blue below price = uptrend.

Red above price = downtrend.

Gray = uncertain / sideways.

Use the line as a dynamic support or resistance level for setting stop losses.

Integrate it as a trend filter to validate entries and exits in your trading system.

Key Features:

Continuous, gap-free design → provides a smooth and professional trend reading.

ATR + ADX integration → ensures accurate direction and trend strength measurement.

Dynamic color coding → quick identification of bullish, bearish, or choppy phases.

Adaptable to all strategies → effective for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.

Free to download → full-featured version at no cost.

Why choose Trend Pulse X?

Trend Pulse X is not just another trend indicator — it’s an advanced market compass that helps you:

Trade confidently by focusing only on strong trends.

Avoid sideways or weak markets that waste time and capital.

Simplify analysis while improving accuracy and consistency.

With its smart blend of volatility and trend-strength analysis, Trend Pulse X gives traders a competitive edge in spotting opportunities and managing risk.

Download it now on the MetaTrader Market and experience the clarity, precision, and confidence that Trend Pulse X brings to your charts.
Avis 2
Findolin
1489
Findolin 2025.09.24 09:11 
 

Ein sehr guter Indikator, mit dem zu arbeiten wirklich Freude macht. Vielen Dank!

Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
1181
Réponse du développeur Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie 2025.09.24 14:00
Thank you
