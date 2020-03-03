Atlas Trend Engine ATE
- Experts
- Bashir Abdi Jama
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
ATLAS Trend Engine (ATE) v3
Institutional-Grade Multi-Asset Trend Trading System
ATLAS Trend Engine (ATE) v3 is a professional, rule-based trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders who value robust execution, controlled risk, and long-term stability across multiple markets.
ATE v3 is built around a multi-layer market validation framework, ensuring trades are only executed when broader market conditions, directional bias, and execution quality align. This approach significantly reduces exposure during unfavorable market regimes while allowing the system to participate in sustained trends.
ATE Signal:
Core Design Philosophy
ATE v3 is not a high-frequency or scalping system.
It is a selective trend engine engineered to operate during high-probability market conditions, emphasizing capital preservation as much as opportunity capture.
The system integrates:
-
Market regime qualification
-
Higher-timeframe directional bias
-
Volatility-normalized execution
-
Portfolio-level risk controls
This structure makes ATE v3 suitable for Forex, Gold, and major Index markets.
Key Features
✔ Multi-timeframe market validation
✔ Advanced trend regime detection
✔ Directional bias filtering using higher-timeframe structure
✔ Volatility-adaptive trade execution
✔ Built-in risk and exposure management
✔ Partial profit handling and dynamic trade protection
✔ Session-aware execution logic
✔ Designed with prop-firm risk rules in mind
Risk Management & Trade Control
ATE v3 includes integrated capital protection mechanisms, such as:
-
Fixed percentage risk per trade
-
Maximum portfolio exposure limits
-
Daily and weekly loss protection
-
Adaptive stop management based on market volatility
These features help maintain consistent risk behaviour across different instruments and market conditions.
Markets & Timeframes
Recommended Markets
-
XAUUSD (Gold)
-
NAS100 / US30 (Indices)
-
Selected trending Forex pairs (e.g., USDJPY, GBPJPY)
Recommended Timeframes
-
H1 (Primary)
-
H4 (Swing-oriented configurations)
Execution Environment
ATE v3 is optimized for low-spread, stable execution environments and works best with:
-
ECN or raw-spread brokers
-
VPS hosting for 24/5 operation
-
Consistent symbol specifications
Who This System Is For
ATE v3 is suitable for:
-
Traders seeking systematic, rule-based trading
-
Users focused on long-term performance, not short-term hype
-
Portfolio traders managing multiple instruments
-
Traders operating under strict drawdown and risk constraints
It is not designed for:
-
Martingale or grid trading
-
Ultra-high-frequency scalping
-
Manual intervention during active trades
Important Notes
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
Proper risk settings are essential.
-
Always test on a demo account before live deployment.
-
Market conditions change; disciplined risk management is mandatory.
Conclusion
ATLAS Trend Engine (ATE) v3 is a refined, professional trading system built for traders who prioritize structure, discipline, and consistency. Its modular design and multi-layer validation process make it a reliable tool for navigating trending markets while maintaining strict control over risk.
Important:
After purchase, please send a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions.