Double MA With Fibonacci and Fan

Indicator Description

"Double Moving Averages with Fibonacci Fan" is a powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) tool designed to enhance trend analysis by combining:

Two customizable Moving Averages (MA1 & MA2) for dynamic crossover signals.

Fibonacci Retracement Levels to identify key support/resistance zones.

Fibonacci Fan for projecting trend direction and potential reversal angles.

Key Features:

✅ Dual MA System – Track short-term vs. long-term trends (e.g., EMA 9 + SMA 21).

✅ Smart Alerts – Popup, email, and sound notifications for MA crossovers.

✅ Auto-Updated Fibonacci Tools – Retracement levels and fan adjust to recent swings.

✅ Fully Customizable – Adjust colors, line styles, and lookback periods.

Ideal for swing traders and trend followers, this indicator helps:

Spot trend reversals (MA crossovers).

Confirm entry/exit points (Fibonacci confluence).

Visualize price momentum (Fan angles).

Compatibility: MT4