Double MA With Fibonacci and Fan
- Indicateurs
- Mir Mostofa Kamal
- Version: 1.2
Indicator Description
"Double Moving Averages with Fibonacci Fan" is a powerful MetaTrader 4 (MT4) tool designed to enhance trend analysis by combining:
-
Two customizable Moving Averages (MA1 & MA2) for dynamic crossover signals.
-
Fibonacci Retracement Levels to identify key support/resistance zones.
-
Fibonacci Fan for projecting trend direction and potential reversal angles.
Key Features:
✅ Dual MA System – Track short-term vs. long-term trends (e.g., EMA 9 + SMA 21).
✅ Smart Alerts – Popup, email, and sound notifications for MA crossovers.
✅ Auto-Updated Fibonacci Tools – Retracement levels and fan adjust to recent swings.
✅ Fully Customizable – Adjust colors, line styles, and lookback periods.
Ideal for swing traders and trend followers, this indicator helps:
-
Spot trend reversals (MA crossovers).
-
Confirm entry/exit points (Fibonacci confluence).
-
Visualize price momentum (Fan angles).
Compatibility: MT4
