Correlation Clusters Indicator MT4

The Correlation Clusters indicator is an advanced tool for forex traders that enables them to measure the level of correlation between symbols in MetaTrader 4. This indicator allows traders to analyze both positive and negative correlations in the market and use this information to evaluate price behavior.
Correlation Clusters Indicator Table
|
Category
|
Oscillator – Trading Tool – Liquidity
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Leading – Range – Entry and Exit
|
Timeframes
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading
|
Markets
|
Forex – Stocks – Indices – Cryptocurrencies
Correlation Clusters Indicator at a Glance
The Correlation Clusters indicator is a specialized tool for technical traders that uses a correlation panel to analyze the relationships between forex and crypto pairs based on a reference currency. Traders can apply trading strategies to identify symbols with positive or negative correlations and take buy or sell trades on the chart based on price behavior.
Positive Correlation
For example, EUR/USD and GBP/USD are displayed on the chart. By applying the Correlation Clusters indicator and selecting EUR/USD as the reference currency, traders can evaluate correlation levels between different pairs. Here, GBP/USD is chosen as the second pair, and its correlation with EUR/USD can be observed in the panel.
If the reference currency is bullish and a positive correlation exists, the second pair will also follow an upward trend based on the correlation strength.
Negative Correlation
In another case, EUR/USD and USD/CHF are displayed. Traders can analyze negative correlations between the reference currency and other pairs using the Correlation Clusters indicator.
Here, EUR/USD is the reference currency, and USD/CHF demonstrates a negative correlation. If the reference currency trends upward, the negatively correlated pair will move downward in line with the correlation strength.
Correlation Clusters Indicator Settings
- Reference symbol: Set reference currency
- Forex Symbols: Define forex currency pairs
- Crypto Symbols: Define cryptocurrency symbols
- Calculation Time Frame: Select the calculation timeframe
- Bars used for correlation: Number of candlesticks used for correlation calculations in the selected timeframe
- K-means clusters: Define the number of clusters included in K-means calculations
- K-means max iterations: Set the maximum iterations for K-means calculations
Color of Clusters
- Cluster: Define correlation colors
Conclusion
The Correlation Clusters indicator is a valuable tool for traders who want to analyze correlations between forex and crypto market symbols. By providing a correlation panel, it allows traders to perform more advanced analysis and examine positive and negative correlations between different symbols and a reference currency.