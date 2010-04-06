WilliamsTrend Pro

Elevate Your Trading with WilliamsTrend Pro

Ready to take your trading to the next level? WilliamsTrend Pro is the ultimate tool designed to help you spot high-probability trade setups with precision and confidence. By combining the power of the Williams %R oscillator with a 200-period EMA trend filter, this indicator helps you trade smarter, not harder.

Stop second-guessing your entries and exits. WilliamsTrend Pro filters out the noise, ensuring you only get signals that are aligned with the dominant market trend. This means fewer false signals and a higher chance of success.

Key Features and Advantages

  • Precision Signals: The indicator generates clear buy and sell signals based on Williams %R crossovers, but only when they are confirmed by the EMA trend. This dual-confirmation system drastically improves the quality of your trades.

  • Built-in Trend Filter: The 200-period EMA acts as a powerful trend filter. This ensures you’re always trading in the direction of the trend, which is a fundamental rule for successful trading.

  • Reduced Noise: With an optional smoothing feature, WilliamsTrend Pro helps filter out short-term market noise, giving you cleaner, more reliable signals.

  • Customizable Alerts: Never miss a trading opportunity. The indicator provides pop-up alerts, so you can be notified instantly whenever a new signal is generated on your chart.

  • Visual Clarity: Clear buy and sell arrows are drawn directly on your chart, making it easy to identify potential entry points at a glance.

  • Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:

    Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146143

    Last High and Low https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133711

    Multi Timeframe Support Resistance https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133662

    Scalp Master Pro https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134211

    By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Customizable Parameters

Tailor WilliamsTrend Pro to fit your unique trading style.

  • Williams_Period: The period for the Williams %R oscillator.

  • Sell_Level: The level at which a sell signal is triggered.

  • Buy_Level: The level at which a buy signal is triggered.

  • Smoothing: The period used to smooth the Williams %R values.

  • Use_Trend_Filter: A toggle to enable or disable the EMA trend filter.

  • EMA_Period: The period for the Exponential Moving Average used for trend filtering.

  • Enable_Alerts: A toggle to enable or disable pop-up alerts.

  • Buy_Arrow_Color: Customize the color of the buy signal arrows.

  • Sell_Arrow_Color: Customize the color of the sell signal arrows.

  • Arrow_Size: Adjust the size of the arrows on the chart.

Your Trading Journey Starts Here

Don't let another profitable opportunity slip by. WilliamsTrend Pro is your new secret weapon for more accurate and confident trading.

Download WilliamsTrend Pro now and start trading like a pro!


