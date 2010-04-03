WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator for MT5

Introduction

The Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 is one of the well known indicators in the market, helping traders find strong entry points into the market. Like any other MetaTrader 5 indicator, it can produce both good and bad signals, but the number of accurate buy/sell signals is significantly higher than the weak ones. This makes it a powerful tool for improving your forex trading strategy, whether you are a beginner or an advanced trader.

How does this indicator work?

This indicator is built from two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

  • When these lines go above 53 and then turn back down, it generates a sell signal.

  • When they go below -53 and then turn back up, it generates a buy signal.

This simple yet effective logic makes it useful for detecting trend reversals, scalping opportunities, and swing trading setups.

Settings

The settings of this indicator are divided into two main sections:

  1. Calculation settings – for configuring how the oscillator works.

  2. Tester and signal settings – for testing and sending signals in the strategy tester.

How to get the best results from this indicator?

Do not use this indicator as a standalone trading strategy. Instead, integrate it into your personal trading system to find more precise and optimized entry points. Combine it with support and resistance, price action, or other MT5 indicators to maximize performance.



Produits recommandés
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicateurs
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Trend Strength Score
Najmulhuda Bin Mohd Salleh
Indicateurs
Trend Strength Score – MT5 Indicator Trend Strength Score is a non-repainting technical indicator designed to measure and visualize the strength of market trends. It uses a combination of directional and volatility-based metrics to display a real-time trend strength histogram. Key Features Trend strength visualized in four levels: No Trend, Weak, Moderate, Strong Multi-factor analysis using: ADX (trend strength) ATR (volatility) EMA slope (trend direction) Real-time histogram display based on cl
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicateurs
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicateurs
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Lukas Arrows And Curves Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Lukas Arrows and Curves Signal Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Lukas Arrows and Curves Signal Indicator is a specialized tool for Forex traders, designed to provide accurate buy and sell signals. Developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this indicator draws a green price channel, allowing traders to utilize the channel bands as dynamic support and resistance levels, enabling more informed and strategic trading decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation
FREE
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicateurs
L'indicateur DYJ BoS identifie et marque automatiquement les éléments essentiels des changements de structure du marché, notamment : Rupture de structure (BoS) : détectée lorsque le prix effectue un mouvement significatif, franchissant un point de structure précédent. Il marque les lignes de tendance haussière et baissière possibles (UP & DN, c'est-à-dire de nouveaux sommets et de nouveaux creux continus), et une fois que le prix franchit ces lignes, il marque des flèches rouges (BEAR) et ver
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicateurs
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicateurs
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Provided Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicateurs
Provided Trend is a complex signal formation indicator. As a result of the work of internal algorithms, you can see only three types of signals on your chart. The first is a buy signal, the second is a sell signal, and the third is a market exit signal. Options: CalcFlatSlow - The first parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatFast - The second parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatAvg - Para
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicateurs
La description :  nous sommes heureux de vous présenter notre nouvel indicateur gratuit basé sur l'un des indicateurs professionnels et populaires du marché des changes (PSAR). Cet indicateur est une nouvelle modification de l'indicateur SAR parabolique original. Dans l'indicateur pro SAR, vous pouvez voir un croisement entre les points et le graphique des prix. le croisement n'est pas un signal mais parle du potentiel de fin de mouvement, vous pouvez commencer à acheter par un nouveau point b
FREE
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
ZigZagHHLL
Maksim Neimerik
Indicateurs
A simple Zig Zag indicator with added visualization of Higher High, Lower High, Higher Low, Lower Low. This indicator will be very helpful when working with support/resistance levels. The ZigZag indicator is a fundamental tool that will significantly help you navigate complex situations in the financial markets. By providing a clear visual representation of price movements and trends, it simplifies the analysis process and improves decision-making capabilities. Its role in identifying trends and
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (6)
Indicateurs
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicateurs
SimSim Arrow Momentum est un indicateur « Momentum » standard, mais dans une version flèche. Version pour MetaTrader 4 Les paramètres de l'indicateur sont similaires à ceux standard, plus un paramètre supplémentaire Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Écarts par rapport à la valeur 100. Modification du niveau de l'indicateur 100, plus et moins sont possibles. L'indicateur génère un signal lorsque le prix franchit la ligne de niveau = 100 +- Delta. Activez « CONTROL DEAL » pour l'opération et les transacti
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicateurs
Notre indicateur   Basic Support and Resistance   est la solution dont vous avez besoin pour augmenter votre analyse technique.Cet indicateur vous permet de projeter les niveaux de support et de résistance sur le graphique /   Version MT4 Caractéristiques Intégration des niveaux de Fibonacci: avec la possibilité d'afficher les niveaux de Fibonacci aux côtés des niveaux de support et de résistance, notre indicateur vous donne un aperçu encore plus profond du comportement du marché et des zones
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de prix et de volume WAPV pour MT5 fait partie de l'ensemble d'outils (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) et (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). L'indicateur de prix et de volume WAPV pour MT5 a été créé pour faciliter la visualisation intuitive du mouvement du volume sur le graphique. Avec lui, vous pouvez observer les moments de pic de volume et les moments où le marché n'a aucun intérêt professionnel Identifiez les moments où le marché évolue par inertie et non par mouvement de "smart
Multi ZigZag
Jose Freitas Alves Neto
Indicateurs
# Indicador MultiZigZag Pro para MetaTrader 5 O MultiZigZag Pro é um poderoso indicador técnico para a plataforma MetaTrader 5 que identifica, de forma inteligente e flexível, os principais pontos de inflexão e tendências nos gráficos de preços. ## Características principais: - Algoritmo avançado que filtra ruídos e movimentos irrelevantes do mercado  - Múltiplos timeframes para análise de tendências de curto a longo prazo - Parâmetros de profundidade e desvio personalizáveis para adaptação a
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Visual Titan Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicateurs
Indicateur pour déterminer plat et tendance. Si le prix est inférieur à l'un des deux histogrammes et des deux lignes (rouge et bleu), il s'agit d'une zone de vente. Lors de l'achat de cette version de l'indicateur, version MT4 pour un compte réel et un compte démo - en cadeau (pour recevoir, écrivez-moi un message privé) ! Si le prix est au-dessus de l'un des deux histogrammes et des deux lignes (rouge et bleue), il s'agit d'une zone d'achat. Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/pro
Waves PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicateurs
For those who appreciate Richard Wyckoff approach for reading the markets, we at Minions Labs designed a tool derived - yes, derived, we put our own vision and sauce into this indicator - which we called Waves PRO . This indicator provides a ZigZag controlled by the market volatility (ATR) to build its legs, AND on each ZigZag leg, we present the vital data statistics about it. Simple and objective. This indicator is also derived from the great book called " The Secret Science of Price and Volum
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0) Short Description Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The   Integrated Dashboard Scanner   is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring   six distinct analysis modules , including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Plus de l'auteur
CM Williams Fix Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
CM Williams Fix Indicator for MT5 Introduction The CM Williams Fix Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is one of the most popular indicators on the TradingView platform, now available for MT5 users. This tool identifies special market conditions and delivers reliable, high-quality buy signals. Simply attach it to your chart and experience its outstanding performance in your trading. Type: indicator Market: all markets TimeFrames: all timeframes Trading type: all trading types from scalping to posit
Super Trend Trading View 4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT4
Better RSI With Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with additional features for visual clarity and cycle detection. It is designed to provide traders with a clearer view of momentum conditions and potential turning points. Main features: Improved RSI Visualization – The indicator displays RSI va
UT Bot Alerts MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This indicator is converted from UT Bot alerts indicator by @QuantNomad of Trading View to MT5. its considering ATR and creating new candles on chart and also is giving good entry points based on its candles. all buffers of new candles and also entry signals are included as buffer so can be used easily on any EA. there are also some different strategies on the internet that can be used or contact me to create it for you.
Binance Chart
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Utilitaires
Product Description: Effortlessly bridge the gap between Binance and MetaTrader 5 with this sleek integration tool. Designed for traders who demand precision and real-time data, this product fetches live Binance chart information directly into MT5, enabling seamless technical analysis and strategy execution. Whether you're tracking candlestick patterns or refining your forex indicators, this tool ensures your MT5 environment stays synced with the crypto market pulse. Getting Started: Place the
FREE
Magic Moving Indicator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
This is a very powerful indicator which is very useful in trend detection the way is used is similar to moving average but giving very reliable results. principle is very easy, that depicts a mobile support and resistance line when the price is below the orange line the trend is bearish and the line act as resistance and as soon as the resistance is broken and price is above the line then the trend becomes bullish and the line changes into the support line. this can be used in any time frames. i
ATR Stops
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
ATR Stops is an indicator which shows Dynamic support and resistance lines by considering ATR value and also a multiplier. its highly effective to find out the trend direction and also is useful for using as stop loss levels. it could be used in different ways one usual way is to buy when line becomes green and sell when it becomes red. when its combined with money management rules and risk reward considerations there is good results.
PP Super Trend MT4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Pivot Point Super Trend is another type of famous super trend indicator which is equipped with pivot points in different way. this indicator used to be available in the Trading view and this is converted from there to the MT4 language. MT5 version of the indicator is also available and you can find in my products. there are also buy/sell signals shown on the screen.
SuperTrend Kivanc Ozbilgic
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Here is another version of famous Super Trend indicators which is modified by Kivanc Ozbilgic. I have get the code from Trading View and converted it to MT4 language. this is great opportunity for Trading View users who want to migrate to MT4 so can test this indicator and also make their custom EAs based on it. there are much more inputs than standard super trend also there are up/down arrows with alarms as well.
QQE MOD of Trading View 4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The QQE indicator is a momentum-based indicator used to identify trends and sideways. The Qualitative Quantitative Estimate (QQE) indicator works like a smoothed version of the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. QQE extends the RSI by adding two volatility-based trailing stops. This indicator is converted from Trading View QQE MOD by Mihkel00 to be used in MT4 Version.
Angel Algo MT4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The "Angel Algo" indicator, designed for the TradingView platform, is a powerful technical analysis tool that assists traders in identifying dynamic support and resistance levels in real-time. It provides valuable insights into potential breakout points and market regimes. At its core, the "Angel Algo" indicator utilizes a rolling window of price data to calculate maximum and minimum price levels. It then dynamically identifies support and resistance levels by examining specific conditions rela
Optimized Trend Tracker OTT
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
A brand new indicator from the developer of MOST (Moving Stop Loss) indicator Anıl Özekşi. Optimized Trend Tracker OTT is an indicator that provides traders to find an existing trend or in another words to see which side of the current trend we are on. We are under the effect of the uptrend in cases where the prices are above OTT , under the influence of a downward trend, when prices are below OTT it is possible to say that we are. The first parameter in the OTT indicator set by the two par
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
ATR Stops MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
ATR Stops is an indicator which shows Dynamic support and resistance lines by considering ATR value and also a multiplier. its highly effective to find out the trend direction and also is useful for using as stop loss levels. it could be used in different ways one usual way is to buy when line becomes green and sell when it becomes red. when its combined with money management rules and risk reward considerations there is good results.
PP Super Trend MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Pivot Point Super Trend is another type of famous super trend indicator which is equipped with pivot points in different way. this indicator used to be available in the Trading view and this is converted from there to the MT5 language. MT4 version of the indicator is also available and you can find in my products. there are also buy/sell signals shown on the screen.
Schaff Trend Cycle STC
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is the product of combining Slow Stochastics and the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD). The MACD has a reputation as a trend indicator, but it's also notorious for lagging due to its slow responsive signal line. The improved signal line gives the STC its relevance as an early warning sign to detect currency trends. this indicator is converted from Trading View code of STC Indicator - A Better MACD [SHK]
HIGH and LOW OTT
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
This product is converted form Trading View of Kivanc Ozbilgic to be used on MT5 and below are descriptions of developer on Trading View: Anıl Özekşi's latest development on his precious OTT - Optimized Trend Tracker: In this version, there are two lines of OTT which are derived from HIGHEST price values (HOTT) and LOVEST price values (LOTT) which were originally sourced to CLOSE values on default OTT. Another significant difference is there is no Support Line (Moving Average) in this version
Stock Trend Navigator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of stock trading, having a reliable compass is essential for navigating the complexities of the financial markets. Meet the Stock Trade Navigator, your trusted partner in the quest for investments. Unlock the Power of Data: Our Stock Trade Navigator is not just a tool; it's your data-driven co-pilot. Harnessing cutting-edge algorithms and real-time market data, it empowers you with a comprehensive view of the financial landscape, enabling you to make inf
QQE MOD of Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The QQE indicator is a momentum-based indicator used to identify trends and sideways. The Qualitative Quantitative Estimate (QQE) indicator works like a smoothed version of the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. QQE extends the RSI by adding two volatility-based trailing stops. This indicator is converted Qfrom Trading View QQE MOD by Mihkel00 to be used in MT5 Version.
Super Trend Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT5
MT5 Trades To Telegram
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Utilitaires
The Trades To Telegram is a powerful and customizable trading assistant designed to bridge the gap between the MetaTrader 5 platform and the popular messaging app, Telegram. This bot serves as a crucial tool for traders, providing them with timely and accurate trading signals, alerts, and updates directly to their Telegram accounts. Key Features: Real-Time Signals: The bot monitors the MetaTrader 5 platform continuously, detecting trading signals, such as Opening/Closing of  buy/sell orders , a
Angel Algo MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The "Angel Algo" indicator, designed for the TradingView platform, is a powerful technical analysis tool that assists traders in identifying dynamic support and resistance levels in real-time. It provides valuable insights into potential breakout points and market regimes. At its core, the "Angel Algo" indicator utilizes a rolling window of price data to calculate maximum and minimum price levels. It then dynamically identifies support and resistance levels by examining specific conditions rela
Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Heiken Ashi Smoothed – The Ultimate Trend Filtering Indicator for MT5 Enhance Your Trading with Smoother Trends! The Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who want clearer trend signals while eliminating market noise. Unlike traditional Heiken Ashi candles, this smoothed version provides fluid, lag-free price action , making it perfect for swing trading, trend following, and long-term analysis. Key Features: Crystal-Clear Trends – Filters out market noise
Linear Regression Line
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
What is Linear Regression? Linear regression is a statistical method used to model the relationship between price and time. In forex trading, it helps traders identify trends, potential reversals, and areas of support and resistance. Uses of Linear Regression in Forex Trading Trend Identification The regression line acts as a dynamic trendline, showing whether the market is trending upward or downward. Traders can use the slope of the regression line to measure trend strength. Support and Resist
Range Detector by LuxAlgo
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
This indicator is converted from Pinescript to MQL5 and consisting of buffers for the range lines as well, its not only object. The Range Detector indicator aims to detect and highlight intervals where prices are ranging. The extremities of the ranges are highlighted in real-time, with breakouts being indicated by the color changes of the extremities.   USAGE Ranging prices are defined by a period of stationarity, that is where prices move within a specific range. Detecting ranging marke
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5   Category   Platform Level   Type     Time frames   trader style market   ICT SMC Indicator Meta Trader 5 Level Indicator Level Indicator All Time frames Scalpers  Day Traders  Swing Traders  Position Traders All Type of Markets Introduction The Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5 is a powerful trading tool designed to help you identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) automatically on your charts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this ind
Madrid Ribbon
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Level Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading Markets: All Description The Madrid Ribbon is a moving average–based trend visualization tool. It combines multiple exponential or simple moving averages into a ribbon structure that adapts to market changes. The indicator highlights trend direction, possible reentry zones, and areas where reversals may occur. Main features: Dynamic Trend Display – Multiple m
Two Pole Oscilator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Category: Oscillator Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description The Two-Pole Oscillator is an analytical tool based on deviation calculations and a two-pole smoothing filter. It is designed to highlight momentum conditions and potential trading signals while filtering out short-term noise. Main features: Two-Pole Filtering – Reduces chart noise for smoother oscillator curves.
Slope MA with Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Rule-compliant Description Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Level Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading Markets: All Description The Slope MA With Tester is a technical indicator that evaluates the slope of a moving average relative to volatility (ATR). It highlights directional bias through a color-coded slope line and plots entry arrows when slope conditions change. Main features: Slope-based Calculation – The slope of an EMA is nor
Market Structure Break and Order Block
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Market Structure Break & Order Block (MSB-OB) The Market Structure Break & Order Block (MSB-OB) indicator is built to analyze price structure, highlight market structure breaks, and mark order block zones. It also provides buffers for Buy/Sell signals and MSB detection, making it suitable for both manual analysis and automated strategies. A tester panel is included to evaluate performance under different conditions in the Strategy Tester. Main Concept Market Structure Break (MSB): Occurs after
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis