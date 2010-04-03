Two Pole Oscilator
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- Version: 1.1
Category: Oscillator Indicator
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Entry Indicator
Timeframes: All
Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options
Markets: All
Description
The Two-Pole Oscillator is an analytical tool based on deviation calculations and a two-pole smoothing filter. It is designed to highlight momentum conditions and potential trading signals while filtering out short-term noise.
Main features:
-
Two-Pole Filtering – Reduces chart noise for smoother oscillator curves.
-
Deviation-Based Calculation – Shows overbought and oversold conditions relative to a dynamic mean.
-
Signal Strength Gradient – Values near zero indicate weaker conditions, while values closer to ±1 indicate stronger conditions.
-
Validation Levels – Automatic invalidation levels are plotted for each signal. If price crosses the level, the signal is marked as invalid.
-
Chart Display – Signals and validation levels are shown directly on the chart for clear visual reference.
How it works:
-
Price deviation is measured relative to a moving average.
-
The result is filtered using a two-pole smoothing method.
-
Gradient coloring illustrates relative signal strength.
-
Signals are generated on crossovers, with invalidation levels providing confirmation or cancellation.
Possible applications:
-
Identifying overbought and oversold market conditions.
-
Defining stop-loss or reversal zones using validation levels.
-
Filtering weak signals and focusing on stronger momentum setups.
-
Combining oscillator readings with price action for additional confirmation.
This indicator provides an alternative approach to standard oscillators by combining deviation measures, smoothing techniques, and automatic validation. It can be applied to any symbol and timeframe for systematic momentum analysis.