CandleSticks Patterns Indicator for MT5

CandleStick Patterns Indicator for MT5 — Professional Pattern Scanner

Bring proven candlestick analysis into your workflow. This indicator automatically scans your chart and highlights high-quality reversal and continuation patterns, so you can react faster and with more confidence.

What it does

Scans historical and live candles from a user-defined lookback range.





Detects and labels major single- and multi-candle patterns with on-chart arrows and tooltips.





Sends alerts (terminal, push, email) the moment a valid pattern appears.





Includes a lightweight tester panel for quick parameter optimization.





Detectable Patterns

Doji (size filter)





Hammer, Inverted Hammer, Hanging Man, Shooting Star





Bullish/Bearish Engulfing





Bullish/Bearish Harami





Morning Star, Evening Star





Piercing Line, Dark Cloud Cover





Bullish Belt, Bullish Kicker, Bearish Kicker





Inputs & Settings

General

Candles to Consider (Lookback) – number of bars to scan.



Doji Size – max body-to-range ratio to qualify as doji.





Pattern Toggles

3. Show Doji

4. Show Evening Star

5. Show Morning Star

6. Show Hammer

7. Show Shooting Star

8. Show Inverted Hammer

9. Show Bearish Harami

10. Show Bullish Harami

11. Show Bearish Engulfing

12. Show Bullish Engulfing

13. Show Piercing Line

14. Show Bullish Belt

15. Show Bullish Kicker

16. Show Bearish Kicker

17. Show Hanging Man

18. Show Dark Cloud Cover

Alerts & Tester

Enable Alerts (on-screen / sound / push / email)





Alert Once per Bar / per Pattern





Tester Parameters (date range, visual labels, report filters)





How it works

The indicator iterates through the last N candles (your lookback) and applies robust, textbook criteria for each enabled pattern. When a match is found, it draws an arrow at the signal bar and optionally prints a short label (pattern name). Alerts can be triggered immediately or on bar close, depending on MT5 settings.

Benefits

Clarity at a glance – auto-labels patterns you would otherwise scan manually.





Fewer missed setups – push/email alerts for your favorite patterns.





Customizable strictness – fine-tune doji size and enable only the patterns you trust.





Strategy-agnostic – use it for confirmations with trend, S/R, SMC, or volume tools.





Timeframe & symbol agnostic – works on FX, indices, commodities, crypto, and stocks in MT5.





Best Practices

Combine with trend filters (MA slope, structure, higher-TF bias) to improve selectivity.





Use S/R or supply–demand zones to prioritize higher-probability signals.





Prefer signals that align with session volatility and market context.





In Strategy Tester, adjust lookback and alert rules to match your trading style.





Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)





Markets: Forex, indices, commodities, crypto, stocks (any symbol your broker provides)

Trading styles: position trading - swing trading - day trading - scalping

Timeframes: All





Notes

This tool is for educational and analytical purposes. It does not guarantee profits. Always validate signals with your own risk management.