Angel Algo MT4

The "Angel Algo" indicator, designed for the TradingView platform, is a powerful technical analysis tool that assists traders in identifying dynamic support and resistance levels in real-time. It provides valuable insights into potential breakout points and market regimes.

At its core, the "Angel Algo" indicator utilizes a rolling window of price data to calculate maximum and minimum price levels. It then dynamically identifies support and resistance levels by examining specific conditions related to the most recent price action. This real-time analysis is invaluable for traders seeking to make informed decisions in both bullish and bearish market conditions.

The indicator also offers visual cues through the use of buy and sell signals, making it easier for traders to spot potential entry and exit points in the market. The bullish and bearish breakout signals are presented as easily recognizable arrow symbols, enhancing the clarity of trading signals.

"Angel Algo" goes beyond the traditional static support and resistance concept by adapting to evolving market conditions. By doing so, it helps traders adjust their strategies to changing market dynamics, ultimately enhancing their trading experience.

This indicator can be a valuable addition to your trading toolkit, providing you with dynamic levels and clear signals to assist in your decision-making process. Whether you are an experienced trader or just starting your journey in the world of trading, the "Angel Algo" indicator can be a useful ally in your quest for profitable trades.
Produits recommandés
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
StrengthDashboard
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
Indicateurs
Strength Dashboard is an advanced and easy to use MT4 dashboard indicator that detects and shows latest strength percentage of each currency during all 28 pairs. It's very good for trend detection and scalping trade even when the market is flat and range ,it shows each pairs which need to open order in certain direction ,when there is up trend that pair will be in Green color for buy signal and vice versa for sell signal is in Red color and then the color is in Grey ,means the market is neutral/
Super Trend Trading View 4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT4
TrendCompass
Artem Koliada
Indicateurs
TrendCompass is a powerful indicator for trading in the currency and cryptocurrency markets on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This innovative tool is designed to simplify analysis and decision-making in trading. The indicator combines various technical indicators and algorithms to provide accurate and timely trading signals. Key Features: Multilevel Strategy: TrendCompass is based on a comprehensive strategy that includes analyzing major trends, support and resistance levels, and various technical
DeMarker Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « DeMarker Speed » pour MT4, sans refonte. - Le calcul de cet indicateur est basé sur des équations physiques. DeMarker Speed est la dérivée première de DeMarker lui-même. - La courbe d'oscillateur de DeMarker indique la position actuelle du prix par rapport aux plus hauts et plus bas précédents pendant la période de calcul de l'indicateur. - L'indicateur DeMarker Speed est idéal pour les entrées de scalping rapides (comme le montrent les images). - L'indicateur DeMarke
PW Oscillator
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (1)
Indicateurs
PW Oscillator   - индикатор предназначенный для поиска локальных экстремумов, определения текущей тенденции. В расчетах индикатора используется авторская методика. С помощью индикатора можно определять места возможного разворота цены желательно в направлении тенденции, но также с достаточной точностью и против нее. Также с помощью индикатора можно определять текущую тенденцию. Индикатор подходит для любых валютных пар, но для адекватного отображения показания необходимо, чтобы было достаточно ис
Currencies Strength Meter and Deviation
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
:::: It is programmed to work on any M5 Chat windows !! Used to determine the Strongest currency pairs and the Weakest pairs also detect the peak of deviation of currencies strength  IT CAN BE USED FOR INDICES AND STOCKS TOO !! Strategy one : It can be used in to BUY Strongest pair and SELL Weakest one Strategy two: It can be used on Daily basis to Hedge BUY Strongest pair with high % (ex: +1%) and BUY Weakest one with % lower(ex: -0.7%) the same with SELL  Strategy three: on 3days  or above ca
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicateurs
Nouvelle version plus précise de l'indicateur Xmaster. Plus de 200 commerçants du monde entier ont effectué plus de 15 000 tests de différentes combinaisons de cet indicateur sur leurs PC afin d'obtenir la formule la plus efficace et la plus précise. Et ici, nous vous présentons l'indicateur « Indicateur de formule Xmaster forex sans repeindre », qui affiche des signaux précis et ne repeint pas. Cet indicateur envoie également des signaux au commerçant par e-mail et push. Avec l'arrivée de chaq
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Indicateurs
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
Multi Currency Indicator Dashboard for MT4
Vener Garayev
Indicateurs
The   Multi-Currency Indicator Dashboard  for MT4  is an assisting tool designed to monitor up to   10 currency pairs   across   6 essential indicators   in one compact, color-coded dashboard. Ideal for traders who value efficiency, this tool eliminates the need to switch between charts or timeframes. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or trend follower, this dashboard gives you an instant visual overview of market conditions across your preferred symbols and indicators. Note : This indicat
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicateurs
SimSim Arrow Momentum est un indicateur « Momentum » standard, mais dans une version flèche. Version pour MetaTrader 5 Les paramètres de l'indicateur sont similaires à ceux standard, plus un paramètre supplémentaire Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Écarts par rapport à la valeur 100. Modification du niveau de l'indicateur 100, plus et moins sont possibles. L'indicateur génère un signal lorsque le prix franchit la ligne de niveau = 100 +- Delta. Activez « CONTROL DEAL » pour l'opération et les transact
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicateurs
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Gann Square of 144
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
Indicateurs
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously. Parameters Square — selection of a Gann square model 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine); 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104); 144 — universal square of 144; 144 (full) — "ful
Candle Pattern Finder MT4
Dwi Nur Prasetyo
Indicateurs
Candle Pattern Finder Candle Pattern Finder is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders easily detect key candlestick patterns in real-time. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, or consolidations, this tool highlights important price action signals directly on the chart — helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions. Detects popular candlestick patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Hammer & Inverted Hammer Shooting Star & Hanging Man Three White Soldiers Three Black
FREE
ForceSignalStrategy
Aleksander Chernov
Indicateurs
В данной системе за основу взят индикатор Force Index . Система: определяет наиболее выгодные точки входа в рынок с использованием «короткого» STOPLOSSa , анализирует три индикатора : Force Index , Moving Average и Bolinger Bands, является составным индикатором с генерацией сигналов для входа в рынок, позволяет выбрать вариант анализа данных трех индикаторов, так же есть возможность изменения параметров для перенастройки. Индикатор Force Index (FI) или индекс относительной силы  Force Relative I
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Trend Oscillator - est un indicateur Crypto_Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace ! - Une nouvelle méthode de calcul avancée est utilisée - 20 options pour le paramètre « Prix pour le calcul ». - L'oscillateur le plus fluide jamais développé. - Couleur verte pour les tendances à la hausse, couleur rouge pour les tendances à la baisse. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à 5, Valeurs de surachat : supérieures à 95. - Il existe de nombreuses possibilités de mettre à niveau même
MFI dashboard MTF
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicateurs
Indice de Flux Monétaire Multi-temps: données des Symboles sélectionnés pour comparer les tendances actuelles du marché L' indicateur affiche les données de l'indicateur MTF (Indice de Flux Monétaire) de tous les timeframes et Symboles sélectionnés dans un seul tableau, permettant une analyse rapide des tendances actuelles des prix du marché. Mon   outil multifonction : 66+ fonctionnalités  |   Contactez-moi  pour toute question  |   Version MT5 Chaque Symbole peut être personnalisé : supprimé
Cosmic Diviner Reversal Zone Lite
Olena Kondratenko
3.6 (5)
Indicateurs
This multicurrency indicator is the Lite version of the Cosmic Diviner Reversal Zone Pro indicator. The indicator is based on original formulas for analyzing the volatility and price movement strength. This allows determining the overbought and oversold states of instruments with great flexibility, as well as setting custom levels for opening buy or sell orders when the overbought or oversold values of the instruments reach a user-defined percentage. A huge advantage of Reversal Zone Lite is the
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicateurs
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
PatternMMB
Mikhail Bilan
Indicateurs
The PatternMMB trading indicator finds the most common candlestick analysis patterns and provides trading recommendations based on them. The PatternMMB trading indicator is designed to search for candlestick patterns on the price chart and issue trading recommendations depending on the nature of the found candlestick pattern. It is also possible to send sound notifications when all or any of the selected patterns appear, with an explanation of the pattern and its interpretation. In addition, th
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
MACD Trend Break
Manoj Kumar Sharma
Indicateurs
Oscillateur MACD avec filtrage de tendance avancé et indication d'alerte. Il détermine la tendance, les tendances faibles sont filtrées et la nouvelle force de la tendance est indiquée. L'oscillateur MACD fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et sur tous les symboles (devises, indices, pétrole, métaux, actions, options, graphiques renko hors ligne) 1. L'utilisateur peut modifier la valeur MACD, 2. Filtre de niveau MACD minimum, 3. Diviser la valeur filtrera le rapport de puissance avec lequel l'in
Dynamic Flow Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
« Dynamic Flow Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur Dynamic Flow dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'indicateur utilise les données de prix et de volume pour identifier les zones de survente et de surachat. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les z
Sniper Zones Pro
Thepphawut Piampuechana
Indicateurs
ตัวบ่งชี้ Sniper Zones Pro - คำอธิบายการใช้งาน ตัว บ่งชี้ Sniper Zones Pro ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้ผู้ซื้อขายระบุ "โซน" ราคาที่สำคัญและจุดเข้า/ออกที่แม่นยำสำหรับการซื้อขายได้อย่างรวดเร็ว โดยมุ่งหวังที่จะเพิ่มผลกำไรสูงสุดหรือจำกัดความเสี่ยง ตัวบ่งชี้ทำงานโดยคำนวณและแสดงระดับราคาตามค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่ถ่วงน้ำหนักเชิงเส้น (LWMA) และให้คำแนะนำในการทำกำไร (TP) และหยุดการขาดทุน (SL) แบบไดนามิก ส่วนประกอบและหลักการทำงาน: การคำนวณระดับราคา: เส้นหลัก (L2 - จุดเข้า): เส้นสีแดงนี้แสดง ค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อนที่ถ่วงน้
Quantum Arrow
Nikhil T K
Indicateurs
Quantum Arrow est un indicateur puissant non repaint, spécialement conçu pour la période M15 de XAUUSD (fonctionne sur n'importe quel symbole et n'importe quelle période). L'indicateur propose de nombreuses options utiles telles que des alertes, des pop-ups, des notifications push, etc. Il offre également la possibilité d'ajuster les paramètres de l'indicateur selon les préférences des utilisateurs. Le prix du produit est très abordable par rapport à son utilisation et à la qualité des signaux f
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicateurs
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Trade informant
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicateurs
The indicator is designed to display information about current trading. The current information and statistics panel displays data on the number of trading orders, their profit and the number of lots. The equity status as a percentage of the balance of funds and the total profit of all orders on this instrument are also displayed. In the statistics panel, you can see information on closed orders from the beginning of the specified date in the settings. The panels have flexible settings for size
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
AI trend navigator by K Neighbor for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
Overview In the evolving landscape of trading and investment, the demand for sophisticated and reliable tools is ever-growing. The AI Trend Navigator is an indicator designed to meet this demand, providing valuable insights into market trends and potential future price movements. The   AI Trend Navigator   indicator is designed to predict market trends using the k-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classifier. By intelligently analyzing recent price actions and emphasizing similar values, it helps t
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicateur Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe est un outil puissant conçu pour les traders cherchant à obtenir des informations approfondies sur le comportement du marché en identifiant les zones clés de prix où les participants importants accumulent des ordres. Ces zones, connues
Plus de l'auteur
Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Heiken Ashi Smoothed – The Ultimate Trend Filtering Indicator for MT5   Enhance Your Trading with Smoother Trends!   The Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who want clearer trend signals while eliminating market noise. Unlike traditional Heiken Ashi candles, this smoothed version provides fluid, lag-free price action , making it perfect for swing trading, trend following, and long-term analysis. Key Features: Crystal-Clear Trends – Filters out market noise for
Madrid Ribbon
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Level Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading Markets: All Description The Madrid Ribbon is a moving average–based trend visualization tool. It combines multiple exponential or simple moving averages into a ribbon structure that adapts to market changes. The indicator highlights trend direction, possible reentry zones, and areas where reversals may occur. Main features: Dynamic Trend Display – Multiple m
UT Bot Alerts MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This indicator is converted from UT Bot alerts indicator by @QuantNomad of Trading View to MT5. its considering ATR and creating new candles on chart and also is giving good entry points based on its candles. all buffers of new candles and also entry signals are included as buffer so can be used easily on any EA. there are also some different strategies on the internet that can be used or contact me to create it for you.
Super Trend Trading View 4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT4
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
CM Williams Fix Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
CM Williams Fix Indicator for MT5 Introduction The CM Williams Fix Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is one of the most popular indicators on the TradingView platform, now available for MT5 users. This tool identifies special market conditions and delivers reliable, high-quality buy signals. Simply attach it to your chart and experience its outstanding performance in your trading. Type: indicator Market: all markets TimeFrames: all timeframes Trading type: all trading types from scalping to posit
Support and Resistance Levels Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Support and Resistance Levels Indicator for MT5 The Support and Resistance Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is one of the most advanced and reliable tools for identifying key price zones in the market. Unlike traditional indicators, it not only detects support and resistance levels but also combines them with volume analysis to generate accurate and high-probability trading signals. Type: Indicator Level: Intermediate Concepts: SMC (Smart Money Concepts), Price Action, Volume Analysis Timefram
Better RSI With Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with additional features for visual clarity and cycle detection. It is designed to provide traders with a clearer view of momentum conditions and potential turning points. Main features: Improved RSI Visualization – The indicator displays RSI va
Optimized Trend Tracker OTT
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT) Indicator The Optimized Trend Tracker (OTT) is a custom indicator designed to visualize trend direction and potential changes based on a configurable moving average and dynamic support/resistance levels. It provides multiple visualization and signal options, making it suitable for discretionary analysis or integration into automated systems. Key Features Configurable Moving Average Types Supports SMA, EMA, WMA, TMA, VAR, WWMA, ZLEMA, and TSF for flexible calculatio
Binance Chart
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Utilitaires
Product Description: Effortlessly bridge the gap between Binance and MetaTrader 5 with this sleek integration tool. Designed for traders who demand precision and real-time data, this product fetches live Binance chart information directly into MT5, enabling seamless technical analysis and strategy execution. Whether you're tracking candlestick patterns or refining your forex indicators, this tool ensures your MT5 environment stays synced with the crypto market pulse. Getting Started: Place the
FREE
Magic Moving Indicator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
This is a very powerful indicator which is very useful in trend detection the way is used is similar to moving average but giving very reliable results. principle is very easy, that depicts a mobile support and resistance line when the price is below the orange line the trend is bearish and the line act as resistance and as soon as the resistance is broken and price is above the line then the trend becomes bullish and the line changes into the support line. this can be used in any time frames. i
ATR Stops
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
ATR Stops is an indicator which shows Dynamic support and resistance lines by considering ATR value and also a multiplier. its highly effective to find out the trend direction and also is useful for using as stop loss levels. it could be used in different ways one usual way is to buy when line becomes green and sell when it becomes red. when its combined with money management rules and risk reward considerations there is good results.
PP Super Trend MT4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Pivot Point Super Trend is another type of famous super trend indicator which is equipped with pivot points in different way. this indicator used to be available in the Trading view and this is converted from there to the MT4 language. MT5 version of the indicator is also available and you can find in my products. there are also buy/sell signals shown on the screen.
SuperTrend Kivanc Ozbilgic
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Here is another version of famous Super Trend indicators which is modified by Kivanc Ozbilgic. I have get the code from Trading View and converted it to MT4 language. this is great opportunity for Trading View users who want to migrate to MT4 so can test this indicator and also make their custom EAs based on it. there are much more inputs than standard super trend also there are up/down arrows with alarms as well.
QQE MOD of Trading View 4
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The QQE indicator is a momentum-based indicator used to identify trends and sideways. The Qualitative Quantitative Estimate (QQE) indicator works like a smoothed version of the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. QQE extends the RSI by adding two volatility-based trailing stops. This indicator is converted from Trading View QQE MOD by Mihkel00 to be used in MT4 Version.
ATR Stops MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
ATR Stops is an indicator which shows Dynamic support and resistance lines by considering ATR value and also a multiplier. its highly effective to find out the trend direction and also is useful for using as stop loss levels. it could be used in different ways one usual way is to buy when line becomes green and sell when it becomes red. when its combined with money management rules and risk reward considerations there is good results.
PP Super Trend MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Pivot Point Super Trend is another type of famous super trend indicator which is equipped with pivot points in different way. this indicator used to be available in the Trading view and this is converted from there to the MT5 language. MT4 version of the indicator is also available and you can find in my products. there are also buy/sell signals shown on the screen.
Schaff Trend Cycle STC
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is the product of combining Slow Stochastics and the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD). The MACD has a reputation as a trend indicator, but it's also notorious for lagging due to its slow responsive signal line. The improved signal line gives the STC its relevance as an early warning sign to detect currency trends. this indicator is converted from Trading View code of STC Indicator - A Better MACD [SHK]
HIGH and LOW OTT
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
This product is converted form Trading View of Kivanc Ozbilgic to be used on MT5 and below are descriptions of developer on Trading View: Anıl Özekşi's latest development on his precious OTT - Optimized Trend Tracker: In this version, there are two lines of OTT which are derived from HIGHEST price values (HOTT) and LOVEST price values (LOTT) which were originally sourced to CLOSE values on default OTT. Another significant difference is there is no Support Line (Moving Average) in this version
Stock Trend Navigator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of stock trading, having a reliable compass is essential for navigating the complexities of the financial markets. Meet the Stock Trade Navigator, your trusted partner in the quest for investments. Unlock the Power of Data: Our Stock Trade Navigator is not just a tool; it's your data-driven co-pilot. Harnessing cutting-edge algorithms and real-time market data, it empowers you with a comprehensive view of the financial landscape, enabling you to make inf
QQE MOD of Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The QQE indicator is a momentum-based indicator used to identify trends and sideways. The Qualitative Quantitative Estimate (QQE) indicator works like a smoothed version of the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. QQE extends the RSI by adding two volatility-based trailing stops. This indicator is converted Qfrom Trading View QQE MOD by Mihkel00 to be used in MT5 Version.
Super Trend Trading View 5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The SuperTrend indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to identify trends in the price of a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It is primarily used in chart analysis to help traders make decisions about entering or exiting positions in the market. this version of super trend indicator is exactly converted from trading view to be used in MT5
MT5 Trades To Telegram
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Utilitaires
The Trades To Telegram is a powerful and customizable trading assistant designed to bridge the gap between the MetaTrader 5 platform and the popular messaging app, Telegram. This bot serves as a crucial tool for traders, providing them with timely and accurate trading signals, alerts, and updates directly to their Telegram accounts. Key Features: Real-Time Signals: The bot monitors the MetaTrader 5 platform continuously, detecting trading signals, such as Opening/Closing of  buy/sell orders , a
Angel Algo MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
The "Angel Algo" indicator, designed for the TradingView platform, is a powerful technical analysis tool that assists traders in identifying dynamic support and resistance levels in real-time. It provides valuable insights into potential breakout points and market regimes. At its core, the "Angel Algo" indicator utilizes a rolling window of price data to calculate maximum and minimum price levels. It then dynamically identifies support and resistance levels by examining specific conditions rela
Linear Regression Line
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
What is Linear Regression? Linear regression is a statistical method used to model the relationship between price and time. In forex trading, it helps traders identify trends, potential reversals, and areas of support and resistance. Uses of Linear Regression in Forex Trading Trend Identification The regression line acts as a dynamic trendline, showing whether the market is trending upward or downward. Traders can use the slope of the regression line to measure trend strength. Support and Resist
Range Detector by LuxAlgo
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
This indicator is converted from Pinescript to MQL5 and consisting of buffers for the range lines as well, its not only object. The Range Detector indicator aims to detect and highlight intervals where prices are ranging. The extremities of the ranges are highlighted in real-time, with breakouts being indicated by the color changes of the extremities.   USAGE Ranging prices are defined by a period of stationarity, that is where prices move within a specific range. Detecting ranging marke
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5   Category   Platform Level   Type     Time frames   trader style market   ICT SMC Indicator Meta Trader 5 Level Indicator Level Indicator All Time frames Scalpers  Day Traders  Swing Traders  Position Traders All Type of Markets Introduction The Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5 is a powerful trading tool designed to help you identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) automatically on your charts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this ind
Two Pole Oscilator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Category: Oscillator Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Entry Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Binary Options Markets: All Description The Two-Pole Oscillator is an analytical tool based on deviation calculations and a two-pole smoothing filter. It is designed to highlight momentum conditions and potential trading signals while filtering out short-term noise. Main features: Two-Pole Filtering – Reduces chart noise for smoother oscillator curves.
Slope MA with Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Rule-compliant Description Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Level Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading Markets: All Description The Slope MA With Tester is a technical indicator that evaluates the slope of a moving average relative to volatility (ATR). It highlights directional bias through a color-coded slope line and plots entry arrows when slope conditions change. Main features: Slope-based Calculation – The slope of an EMA is nor
Market Structure Break and Order Block
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicateurs
Market Structure Break & Order Block (MSB-OB) The Market Structure Break & Order Block (MSB-OB) indicator is built to analyze price structure, highlight market structure breaks, and mark order block zones. It also provides buffers for Buy/Sell signals and MSB detection, making it suitable for both manual analysis and automated strategies. A tester panel is included to evaluate performance under different conditions in the Strategy Tester. Main Concept Market Structure Break (MSB): Occurs after
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis