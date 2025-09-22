MaxOrderLimiter202

MaxOrderLimiter202 EA XAUUSD + BTCUSDm Hedging-Safe

Version: 2.02 | Platform: MT5
Symbols: XAUUSD, BTCUSDm | Timeframe: H1 recommended


Professional Automated Trading for Gold & Bitcoin

EA XAUUSD + BTCUSDm Hedging-Safe is a fully automated EA designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSDm (Bitcoin). It combines trend detection (EMA200) and swing signals (Strong High / Weak Low) to open high-probability trades while ensuring safe risk management and broker compliance.

EA นี้เป็นระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติสำหรับทองคำ (XAUUSD) และ Bitcoin (BTCUSDm) ใช้ ตรวจจับแนวโน้มและ swing เพื่อเปิดออเดอร์คุณภาพสูง พร้อม บริหารความเสี่ยงและสอดคล้องกับโบรกเกอร์

Key Features / คุณสมบัติเด่น

  • ✅ Trades XAUUSD & BTCUSDm only / เทรดเฉพาะ XAUUSD และ BTCUSDm

  • Hedging-safe: works on Hedging & Non-Hedging accounts / ปลอดภัยสำหรับบัญชี Hedging และ Non-Hedging

  • ✅ Automatic SL/TP adjustment per broker rules / ปรับ SL/TP อัตโนมัติตามกฎโบรกเกอร์

  • Trend + Swing Signals: EMA200 + Strong High / Weak Low / ตรวจจับแนวโน้ม + Swing High/Low

  • ✅ Fully automated position & order management / บริหารออเดอร์และออเดอร์อัตโนมัติ

  • ✅ English-only messages / ข้อความภาษาอังกฤษชัดเจน

  • ✅ Adjustable Lot size, SL, TP ratio / ปรับ Lot, SL และ TP ได้ตามความเสี่ยง

Why Choose This EA / ทำไมต้องเลือก

  • Eliminates Invalid Stops & modification errors / แก้ปัญหา Invalid Stops

  • Optimized for high-volatility assets: Gold & Bitcoin / เหมาะกับสินทรัพย์ความผันผวนสูง

  • Fully automated for H1 trading / เทรดอัตโนมัติเต็มรูปแบบบนกรอบ H1

  • Easy setup and monitoring / ติดตั้งง่ายและตรวจสอบง่าย

Recommended Usage / วิธีใช้

  • Attach only to XAUUSD or BTCUSDm charts / ใช้กับ XAUUSD หรือ BTCUSDm เท่านั้น

  • H1 timeframe recommended / กรอบเวลา H1 แนะนำ

  • Test in demo account first / ทดสอบบัญชีทดลองก่อนใช้งานจริง

  • 30.00 USD for unlimited use

    Not FREE DEMO จำกัดไม่ให้ใช้งานใน Strategy Tester



