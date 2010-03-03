MaxOrderLimiter202
MaxOrderLimiter202 EA XAUUSD + BTCUSDm Hedging-Safe
Version: 2.02 | Platform: MT5
Symbols: XAUUSD, BTCUSDm | Timeframe: H1 recommended
Professional Automated Trading for Gold & Bitcoin
EA XAUUSD + BTCUSDm Hedging-Safe is a fully automated EA designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSDm (Bitcoin). It combines trend detection (EMA200) and swing signals (Strong High / Weak Low) to open high-probability trades while ensuring safe risk management and broker compliance.
EA นี้เป็นระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติสำหรับทองคำ (XAUUSD) และ Bitcoin (BTCUSDm) ใช้ ตรวจจับแนวโน้มและ swing เพื่อเปิดออเดอร์คุณภาพสูง พร้อม บริหารความเสี่ยงและสอดคล้องกับโบรกเกอร์
Key Features / คุณสมบัติเด่น
-
✅ Trades XAUUSD & BTCUSDm only / เทรดเฉพาะ XAUUSD และ BTCUSDm
-
✅ Hedging-safe: works on Hedging & Non-Hedging accounts / ปลอดภัยสำหรับบัญชี Hedging และ Non-Hedging
-
✅ Automatic SL/TP adjustment per broker rules / ปรับ SL/TP อัตโนมัติตามกฎโบรกเกอร์
-
✅ Trend + Swing Signals: EMA200 + Strong High / Weak Low / ตรวจจับแนวโน้ม + Swing High/Low
-
✅ Fully automated position & order management / บริหารออเดอร์และออเดอร์อัตโนมัติ
-
✅ English-only messages / ข้อความภาษาอังกฤษชัดเจน
-
✅ Adjustable Lot size, SL, TP ratio / ปรับ Lot, SL และ TP ได้ตามความเสี่ยง
Why Choose This EA / ทำไมต้องเลือก
-
Eliminates Invalid Stops & modification errors / แก้ปัญหา Invalid Stops
-
Optimized for high-volatility assets: Gold & Bitcoin / เหมาะกับสินทรัพย์ความผันผวนสูง
-
Fully automated for H1 trading / เทรดอัตโนมัติเต็มรูปแบบบนกรอบ H1
-
Easy setup and monitoring / ติดตั้งง่ายและตรวจสอบง่าย
Recommended Usage / วิธีใช้
-
Attach only to XAUUSD or BTCUSDm charts / ใช้กับ XAUUSD หรือ BTCUSDm เท่านั้น
-
H1 timeframe recommended / กรอบเวลา H1 แนะนำ
-
Test in demo account first / ทดสอบบัญชีทดลองก่อนใช้งานจริง
-
