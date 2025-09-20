Advance Price Predictor Guru Edition
- Indicatori
- Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 5
THE ADVANCE PRICE PREDICTOR - GURU EDITION
Tired of Guesswork?
Meet the AI-Powered "Almighty Predictor" – Pinpoints High-Probability Targets Before the Move, With Surgical Precision
Stop chasing pips. Start attracting them.
Our proprietary algorithm fuses Multi-Timeframe Analysis + Smart Money Concepts + Real-Time Confluence Scoring to give you a clear, calculated edge on every trade.
Are You Constantly Wondering…
"Is this the top, or will it keep going?"
"Where should I really take profit?"
"Am I trading smart, or just gambling?"
You’re not alone. Most indicators lag. They tell you what already happened.
The Almighty Predictor is different – it’s leading. It tells you what’s highly likely to happen next.
Introducing: The Almighty Predictor
Your All-in-One Trading Co-Pilot
Does the heavy lifting for you
Provides actionable predictions – not random signals
Gives you entry, stop loss, and target with confidence
Explains the “why” in plain English right on your chart
No more analysis paralysis. Just clarity + conviction.
---
How It Works – The Science Behind the Signal
Every hour the Almighty Predictor scans the market, then fires only if strict confluence conditions are met:
Multi-Timeframe Power – Daily, Weekly, 4H pivots to spot context
Volume Profile Precision – POC, VAH/VAL to track where smart money is active
Fibonacci Projections – Uses the 1.618 golden ratio to predict targets
Trend & Momentum Analysis – EMA 50/200 + ADX for true trend strength
Proprietary Confluence Score – Blocks weak setups, only shows high-probability trades
Result?
A single clean trendline → Entry → Target → Stop Loss
Key Features = Your Unfair Advantage
High-Probability Targets – Finds major swing highs/lows automatically
Risk-Management First – Strict max 6:1 R:R policy
Garbage-Filter – Blocks low-quality/noisy signals
Live Market Dashboard – Bias, volume, trend, entry reasons → all explained
No Over-Trading – Just 1 prime prediction per hour
Crystal-Clear Visuals – Blue = Target line | Red = Stop loss | Entry = Clea
See The Difference
Typical Chart → 10 messy indicators, conflicting arrows, confusion
Your Chart with Almighty Predictor →
Clean | Clear | Confident
---
Who Is This For?
Swing & Day Traders (M15 / H1)
Traders stuck at break-even needing structure
Analysts wanting confirmation before pulling trigger
Beginners who want simplicity instead of clutter
---
Testimonials
“This is insane. The targets are actual swing points. I’m finally letting my trades run!” – Mark J.
“The risk management alone is worth it. My consistency skyrocketed.” – Sarah L.
“It’s not just a signal tool… it’s a trading education on my chart.” – David T.
---
Get Started in Under 60 Seconds
Purchase & download the .ex5 file
Drag & drop onto MT5 chart
Use defaults (or customize)
Watch as Almighty Predictor fires its first forecast
---
Our Iron-Clad 7-Day Guarantee
Use it risk-free for 7 days
If it doesn’t give you clarity + better risk management + confident trading → full refund
You either level up as a trader, or get your back
---
FAQ
Works on: M15 & H1, all liquid pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD…)
Repainting? Nope. What you see = what you get.
EA? No – it’s an indicator. You stay in control.
Beginner-friendly? Absolutely. Clear visuals + explanations = fast learning curve.
---
Special Offer
Regular Price: $500
Launch Price: $300 (One-time)
Free updates for life
No recurring fees
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. No tool can guarantee profits. Past performance ≠ future results.