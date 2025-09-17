TheBigShort

This EA is a trend-following expert advisor specifically designed for EURUSD, verified through 15 years of historical data, demonstrating exceptional stability and profitability. The EA adheres to the principles of 'one order one close, strict risk control', providing investors with a reliable and stable asset appreciation solution.

Technical Features

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Type: Suitable for any broker, best on ECN or Raw accounts

Trading Instrument: EURUSD

Time Frame: M10

Minimum Capital: Minimum $100 (recommended over $1,000 for better risk control)

Logic is simple and reliable,

leverage: from 1:20

Fixed Lot Size: Fixed trading lots (Adjust proportionally)

VPS Recommendation: It is advised to use a VPS for continuous operationAverage

Free Updates: Enjoy all strategy upgrades

Core Advantages

Simple and reliable logic without exaggeration; stability tested by the market; 15 years backtesting: comprehensive verification of EURUSD market environment from 2010 to present, without compound interest historical backtesting data (2010.1 - 2025.09)

Multiple market tests: perfectly experienced extreme situations such as the 2011 Eurozone debt crisis and the impact of the 2020 pandemic, with maximum drawdown controlled within 15%Profit

Mechanism: Intelligent stop-loss strategy, combining trailing stop-loss with partial take profit to ensure maximum profit

Target Audience

Conservative Investors: Seeking long-term stable appreciation, averse to high risk，Busy Professionals: Fully automated operation, no need to watch the market，Asset Allocation Needs:

As a core component of foreign exchange investment portfoliosNew Market Entrants: Learn about the operation of professional trading systemsEA is not a tool for getting rich overnight, but a time-tested partner for steady wealth growth. True investment wisdom lies in long-term stable returns rather than short-term high-risk gambling.



