SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader
- Experts
- Ignacio Rubio Bustos Fierro
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Dual-Engine Architecture • Score-Based Logic • Controlled Risk
SteadyRange M5 is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for EURUSD M5, operating inside a defined intraday price zone between 1.146 and 1.1880.
The EA uses a dual-engine structure (A & B), each operating inside its own micro-range, combining structured logic, slope filters, scoring rules, and strict time/spread protections to deliver stable, controlled, high-quality execution.
This EA is not martingale, not grid, not arbitrage.
Its logic is restrictive, consistent, conservative — built for long-term stability.
Dual-Engine System (A & B)
Two independent internal engines work in different price micro-ranges:
-
Engine A → lower range
-
Engine B → upper range
Each engine has its own:
-
Slope length
-
Micro-range boundaries
-
Score threshold
-
SL multiplier
-
Magic number
-
Trade comments
This separation increases precision and structural stability.
Score-Based Decision Engine
Before opening any trade, the EA evaluates a multi-factor score including:
-
Recent price slope
-
Micro-range alignment
-
Time filters
-
Spread filters
-
Internal logical conditions
You control:
-
s_threshold_A
-
s_threshold_B
Higher thresholds → fewer trades, higher precision.
Lower thresholds → more trades, higher activity.
Integrated Risk Management (Two Modes)
1. Dynamic Risk Mode (D’Alembert-style progression)
Risk adjusts after each closed trade:
-
Increases slightly after a loss
-
Decreases after a win
-
Always stays inside a user-defined band
For example:
-
Min risk: 1.5%
-
Max risk: 4.0% (Min + 2.5%)
You control:
-
Minimum risk per engine
-
Maximum risk distance: difference % Min/Max
This mode creates a controlled adaptive progression without martingale behaviour.
2. Fixed Risk Mode
If UseFixedRisk = true, dynamic progression is disabled and the EA uses a:
-
FixedRiskPercent per trade
This is ideal for conservative traders or prop-firm rules.
Spread, Time, and Friday Safety Logic
The EA operates only under safe market conditions:
-
Maximum allowed spread
-
Daily start/stop trading windows
-
Friday close protection
-
Broker-specific close time
-
Sunday open protection
Reduces exposure to:
-
Volatility spikes
-
Thin liquidity
-
Weekend gaps
-
Manipulated spreads
Compatible with Netting & Hedging
Clean internal order-handling:
-
No duplicate entries
-
No order conflicts
-
Stable behaviour in both account types
-
Symbol: EURUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Minimum Recommended balance: ≥ 1000 USD
-
Recommended spread: < 1 pips
-
Works on: Netting & Hedging
Below is the full list of parameters, translated and explained professionally:
GENERAL SETTINGS
Max global simultaneous positions
Maximum number of trades the EA is allowed to hold at once.
0 = both engines allowed, 1 = A priority, 2 = B priority
Controls whether both engines may trade or if one engine has execution priority.
Maximum allowed spread (points)
If spread is higher than this value, no trades will open.
Friday market close hour
Protective shutdown before the market closes.
Friday market close minute
Extra precision for the above.
Close positions X minutes before Friday close
Pre-close safety window to avoid volatility or swaps.
Hour after which Sunday trades are allowed
Prevents trading during the thin-liquidity Sunday open.
RISK SETTINGS
true = use fixed risk ; false = use dynamic succession
Enables Fixed Risk Mode or Dynamic D’Alembert Mode.
% risk if UseFixedRisk is true
Percentage of account balance risked per trade in fixed mode.
difference % between Min/Max risk
Defines the width between minimum and maximum dynamic risk.
ENGINE A — LOWER MICRO-RANGE
sl_mult_A
Stop-loss multiplier.
manual_range_high_A / manual_range_low_A
User-defined micro-range boundaries for Engine A.
slope_len_A
Length of the slope filter calculation.
MagicA
Magic number for Engine A trades.
InpCommentA
Trade comment for Engine A positions.
Risk:Reward A
Internal risk-reward scaling (engine-specific).
s_threshold_A
Score threshold for Engine A.
Minimum %risk A
Minimum allowed dynamic risk (percentage).
ENGINE B — UPPER MICRO-RANGE
sl_mult_B
Stop-loss multiplier.
manual_range_high_B / manual_range_low_B
Range boundaries for Engine B.
slope_len_B
Slope calculation for Engine B.
MagicB
Magic number for Engine B.
InpCommentB
Trade comment for Engine B.
Risk:Reward B
Internal risk-reward scaling (engine-specific).
Min %risk B
Minimum dynamic risk percentage for Engine B.How SteadyRange M5 Opens a Trade
Before executing, the EA checks:
-
Spread quality
-
Price position inside the correct micro-range
-
Slope direction
-
Internal score vs. threshold
-
Time filters
-
Friday rules
-
Risk mode (fixed or dynamic)
-
Engine availability
If and only if all criteria are met, a trade is opened.
This structured behavior is what maintains stability and low drawdown.
✓ Traders who want stability and discipline
✓ Users prioritizing capital protection
✓ Traders who prefer fewer but higher-quality trades
✓ Users who want deep customization of risk and accuracy
✓ Anyone avoiding martingale, grid or “recovery” systems
SteadyRange M5 is built for long-term consistency.
Its dual-engine structure, scoring system and integrated risk management make it a professional, stable and transparent EA for EURUSD M5.
Disclaimer / Parameter Advisory
The parameters published in SteadyRange M5 have been thoroughly optimized for stability, precision, and long-term performance on EURUSD M5.
Modifying these settings is strongly discouraged unless you are an experienced professional trader. Changing core parameters such as score thresholds, micro-range boundaries, or risk settings may significantly affect the EA’s performance and could increase drawdown.
Use the default configuration for reliable results. Advanced users may experiment, but only with full understanding of the consequences.