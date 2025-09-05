Mint Gold
- Experts
- Shabana Kanwal
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Mint Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.
It combines precision entry algorithms with strict money management to maximize profitability while minimizing risk.
🔑 Key Features:
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on MT4/MT5
Works on M5 timeframes
Uses trend-following + reversal filters for high-accuracy entries
Built-in risk control with Stop Loss, Take Profit & Trailing Stop
Supports fix lot sizing based
Plug-and-play with minimal setup – perfect for both beginners and experienced traders
💡 Why Mint Gold EA?
Gold is one of the most profitable and volatile assets in the market. Mint Gold EA is engineered to catch strong moves while protecting your capital, giving you a smart edge in the world of gold trading.