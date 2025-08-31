Tradzor AI MT5

1

Tradzor – AI-Powered Expert Advisor

Tradzor is a next-generation trading Expert Advisor built with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning models. Designed for precision and consistency, Tradzor adapts to evolving market conditions in real time, delivering smart entries and disciplined risk management without relying on risky strategies like martingale or grid.

Powered by deep-learning algorithms and proprietary data-driven analytics, Tradzor identifies high-probability trade setups across XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDCAD, offering traders a powerful edge in both volatile and trending markets.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, Tradzor brings automation, reliability, and innovation together to maximize efficiency and long-term growth.

Key Features

  • AI-Powered Scalping Engine – Intelligent trade entries optimized with neural networks.
  • Machine Learning Adaptation – Continuously evolves by analyzing new market data.
  • Robust Risk Management – Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and capital-protection layers.
  • Advanced Market Analysis – Combines candlestick recognition with dynamic price action filters.
  • Plug & Play Ready – Pre-optimized settings for immediate deployment.
  • Prop Firm Friendly – Fully compliant with strict trading conditions.

Recommendations

Initial Capital: $1000.

Timeframe: Works on all timeframes.

Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, AUDCAD.

Brokers: Low-spread brokers (ICMarkets, Tickmill, RoboForex, FPMarkets, etc.)

VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted execution.

About the Developer

With 10+ years of experience in forex and gold markets, I specialize in designing intelligent automated systems that prioritize safety, scalability, and consistent profitability. Tradzor reflects my vision of combining AI technology with disciplined trading to help traders achieve sustainable success.

Promo Price: $699 (Only 5 licenses left) Next Price: $799 | Final Price: $2999

Risk Disclaimer: Trading forex and gold involves significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of Tradzor is not a guarantee of future results. Always trade responsibly.


The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
381990 2025.09.17 21:41 
 

Il software non si comporta come nei test, FAKE

Répondre à l'avis