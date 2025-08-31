Tradzor AI MT5

1

Tradzor – AI-Powered Expert Advisor

Tradzor is a next-generation trading Expert Advisor built with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning models. Designed for precision and consistency, Tradzor adapts to evolving market conditions in real time, delivering smart entries and disciplined risk management without relying on risky strategies like martingale or grid.

Powered by deep-learning algorithms and proprietary data-driven analytics, Tradzor identifies high-probability trade setups across XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDCAD, offering traders a powerful edge in both volatile and trending markets.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, Tradzor brings automation, reliability, and innovation together to maximize efficiency and long-term growth.

Key Features

  • AI-Powered Scalping Engine – Intelligent trade entries optimized with neural networks.
  • Machine Learning Adaptation – Continuously evolves by analyzing new market data.
  • Robust Risk Management – Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and capital-protection layers.
  • Advanced Market Analysis – Combines candlestick recognition with dynamic price action filters.
  • Plug & Play Ready – Pre-optimized settings for immediate deployment.
  • Prop Firm Friendly – Fully compliant with strict trading conditions.

Recommendations

Initial Capital: $1000.

Timeframe: Works on all timeframes.

Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, AUDCAD.

Brokers: Low-spread brokers (ICMarkets, Tickmill, RoboForex, FPMarkets, etc.)

VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted execution.

About the Developer

With 10+ years of experience in forex and gold markets, I specialize in designing intelligent automated systems that prioritize safety, scalability, and consistent profitability. Tradzor reflects my vision of combining AI technology with disciplined trading to help traders achieve sustainable success.

Promo Price: $699 (Only 5 licenses left) Next Price: $799 | Final Price: $2999

Risk Disclaimer: Trading forex and gold involves significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of Tradzor is not a guarantee of future results. Always trade responsibly.


4.78 (9)
Experts
Vision AGI is the result of over a year of development to create this expert. Equipped with an advanced algorithm and a combination of personalized indicators, this new version is even more powerful, making it one of the most complete robots of its generation. With its intelligent real-time technology and trading strategy inspired by the best traders, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see b
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.6 (5)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
KT Market Structure EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Market Structure EA è un expert advisor completamente automatizzato, sviluppato sulla base del nostro popolare indicatore KT Market Structure . Utilizza direttamente i segnali di Break of Structure (BOS) e Change of Character (CHoCH) dall’indicatore e offre diverse opzioni per automatizzare le operazioni di trading.  Combinando questi segnali con un'analisi aggiuntiva, offre un modo intelligente ed efficiente di fare trading. Non è necessario scaricare nulla separatamente, poiché tutte le dip
EUR 1 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the   EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. Benefits for you Plug & Pla
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
Experts
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
Thanos PRO
Omega J Msigwa
Experts
Costruito utilizzando modelli di machine learning moderni, e Reti Neurali Profonde, questo EA è un capolavoro per rilevare segnali di trading su NASDAQ e aprire operazioni con maggiore precisione. Questo robot di trading è stato addestrato per il simbolo NASDAQ , non aspettarti che funzioni correttamente e fornisca risultati simili per altri simboli. Requisiti Broker:    Qualsiasi broker, preferito ECN/ZERO Spread Tipo di conto: Hedging Leva:   da 1:200 Deposito:   min. 500 $ Simbolo:   NASDAQ
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Experts
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Buffalo Trader BOT
Douglas Serra Braga Junior
Experts
The Buffalo Trader BOT is the most complete QUANT solution on the market. With it you'll be able to create any strategy you want, and better, without tying yourself to specialist models that only perform specific tasks. With Buffalo, you will have a true ally for your operations, as you will have the freedom to define, test and train the best Quantitative Trading models using a single and powerful tool. See what you can do with your Buffalo Robot BASIC DEFINITIONS OF STRATEGY Define names for
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
Filtro:
381990
25
381990 2025.09.17 21:41 
 

Il software non si comporta come nei test, FAKE

Rispondi alla recensione