DoIt Euro Master MT5

DoIt EURO Master MT5 — Smart EURUSD Swing Trading EA (Live Verified)

Launch Price: $147 (10 copies) → Next: $399 → $599 → Final: $999

Live Proof

Verified results available:
👉 Live Signal on Myfxbook

(All results are from a real-money account. Past performance does not guarantee future results.)

About

DoIt GBP Master has been running successfully for over 8 months with consistent growth and 50+ active users. DoIt EURO Master is the natural evolution, applying the same methodology to EURUSD with a dedicated swing-trading approach.

Who This EA Is For

❌ Not for you if:

  • You expect 100% win rate

  • You want “get rich quick” results

  • You trade with less than $100

  • You cannot run a VPS or computer 24/5

✅ Perfect for you if:

  • You understand trading is a marathon

  • You value steady monthly growth (5–10%)

  • You trust live verified results more than backtests

Key Features

  • EURUSD-only algorithm, built after 8 months of development

  • Swing trading logic: 3–5 quality trades per week

  • No martingale, no grid

  • Dynamic stop-loss based on volatility

  • Intelligent trailing stop following market structure

  • Automatic position sizing (risk % based)

  • Simple setup: set your risk percentage and go

Live Performance (as of latest update)

  • Running since: June 29, 2024

  • Average Monthly Return: 9.83%

  • Win Rate: 92%

  • Maximum Drawdown: 20%

Prop Firm Compatibility

Includes conservative settings designed to respect most prop firm rules (daily loss, overall DD). While no EA can guarantee you pass, many traders using GBP Master report success with FTMO and MFF when applying our templates.

Installation & Support

  • Setup guide included (5 minutes to get started)

  • Direct support via MQL5 PM

  • Lifetime updates included

Recommended Settings

  • Pair: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Leverage: 1:30+

  • Broker: any MT5 broker with normal spreads

  • VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

Pricing Structure

  • $147 Launch Price (first 10 copies)

  • Next: $399 → $599 → $999

  • At $599: includes DoIt Gold Guardian free ($599 value)

Why Only 3 Months Live?

Most developers wait years to release an EA. We prefer transparency: early adopters join at the lowest price with real, verified results, not just backtests.

FAQ

Q: Why only EURUSD?
Specialization beats generalization. This EA is designed to master EURUSD conditions.

Q: Is this martingale or grid?
No. Every trade uses fixed SL/TP and volatility-based trailing.

Q: Will it work with my broker?
Yes, if your broker offers MT5 with EURUSD and standard spreads.

Q: How does it complement GBP Master?
Running both creates a diversified two-pair portfolio, reducing dependency on one market.

Start Today

The $147 launch price is temporary. Once 10 licenses are sold, the price moves to $399.

Join traders already using DoIt GBP Master and expand your portfolio with EUR Master at the lowest price it will ever be.

klausdiemaus
119
klausdiemaus 2025.09.02 12:27 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Diego Arribas Lopez
12716
Réponse du développeur Diego Arribas Lopez 2025.09.02 12:29
Thanks for your trust and for being part of the DoIt family! Great to hear you found the setup easy. Feel free to PM me if you need anything. Happy trading! 🙌
Répondre à l'avis