Fnx Akro

     

      FNX-AKROS – Smart Automation with Risk Management and Advanced Filters

      The FNX-EA is a trading robot designed to give you full control over your trades, combining precise risk management, operational flexibility, and advanced technical filters.

      Key Features:

  • General Settings: Unique order identification, slippage control, limit on open orders, and order entry intervals.

  • Lot Size Control: Choose between fixed lot or dynamic lot calculation based on risk percentage.

  • Risk Management: Customizable Take Profit, Stop Loss, and tolerance settings.

  • Trading Hours: Restrict trading to specific time periods.

  • Financial Management: Daily profit and loss limits to protect your capital.

  • FVG and Technical Filters: Fair Value Gap detection with candle wick percentage and RSI filtering for higher accuracy.

       Perfect for traders seeking efficiency, safety, and adaptability.


