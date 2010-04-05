Fnx Akro
- Experts
- Gabriel Jose Wayand
- Versione: 1.20
- Attivazioni: 5
FNX-AKROS – Smart Automation with Risk Management and Advanced Filters
The FNX-EA is a trading robot designed to give you full control over your trades, combining precise risk management, operational flexibility, and advanced technical filters.
Key Features:
General Settings: Unique order identification, slippage control, limit on open orders, and order entry intervals.
Lot Size Control: Choose between fixed lot or dynamic lot calculation based on risk percentage.
Risk Management: Customizable Take Profit, Stop Loss, and tolerance settings.
Trading Hours: Restrict trading to specific time periods.
Financial Management: Daily profit and loss limits to protect your capital.
FVG and Technical Filters: Fair Value Gap detection with candle wick percentage and RSI filtering for higher accuracy.
Perfect for traders seeking efficiency, safety, and adaptability.