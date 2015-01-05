Average Daily Range Scalper

Master Intraday Volatility with the ADR Lines Indicator for MetaTrader 5

A professional-grade tool that automatically calculates and projects key intraday levels onto your chart, giving you a strategic edge in any market session.

Try "The AUDCAD Trader":
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841

What It Does:
The ADR Lines Indicator automatically calculates the Average Daily Range (ADR) and plots dynamic support and resistance levels directly on your MT5 chart. By integrating real-time data for today's high, low, and the daily open, it provides a complete visual roadmap for your intraday trading decisions.

Key Features:

  • Smart ADR Calculation: Precisely computes the average high-low range over a customizable period (default: 20 days).

  • Flexible Projection Modes: Choose to project ADR levels from Today's Open (using ±50% of the ADR) or from Today's Low (using the full ADR range).

  • Real-Time Visuals: Today's High and Low lines update automatically as the market moves.

  • Live Information Panel: An integrated dashboard displays critical data: the ADR value in pips, today's current range, and the ADR completion percentage.

  • Full Customization: Easily adjust all line colors, styles, and widths to match your trading workspace and preferences.

  • Seamless Control: Manually refresh levels with the F5 key or enable auto-refresh on each new bar.

Trading Strategies & Applications:

1. Range Breakout (For Scalpers & Day Traders)

  • Setup: Identify consolidation near the Daily Open during the first 1–2 hours of the session.

  • Entry: Enter on a confirmed breakout above the ADR High (long) or below the ADR Low (short).

  • Management: Place a tight stop-loss (5–10 pips). Take profit at the opposite ADR level.

  • Best Timeframe: M5, M15, H1

2. Mean Reversion (For Swing Traders)

  • Setup: Spot potential exhaustion when price touches the ADR High or Low early in the day.

  • Entry: "Fade" the move by shorting at the ADR High or going long at the ADR Low, confirming with a momentum shift (e.g., a bearish/bullish candlestick pattern).

  • Management: Use a wider stop-loss (10–15 pips beyond the level). Target the Daily Open or the opposite ADR level.

  • Best Timeframe: H1, H4

3. Volatility-Based Position Sizing

  • Low Volatility (ADR Completion < 30%): Expect smaller moves; use tighter stops and reduced position sizes.

  • Normal Volatility (30–70%): Trade with your standard risk parameters.

  • High Volatility (> 70%): Prepare for larger swings; consider wider stops and potentially scaling into trends if there's still room to run.

4. Daily Bias & Intraday Execution (Hybrid Strategy)

  • Bullish Bias: If price sustains above the Daily Open, look to buy dips toward it and take profits at the ADR High.

  • Bearish Bias: If price holds below the Daily Open, look to sell rallies toward it and cover at the ADR Low.

  • Bias Reversal: A confirmed break of an ADR level combined with a close beyond the Daily Open signals a potential trend shift.

Pro Tips for Optimal Use:

  • ADR Period: 20-30 days is ideal for most Forex pairs, capturing a full volatility cycle.

  • Context is Key: ADR levels are most powerful when they align with traditional support/resistance or key Fibonacci levels.

  • Session Awareness: London and NY session opens often trigger breakouts; late-session moves often see reversals.

Perfect For Traders Who:

  • Employ range breakout or mean reversion strategies.

  • Need dynamic, volatility-adjusted support and resistance levels.

  • Want to manage risk and position size based on real-time market context.

  • Trade across Forex, Crypto, Stocks, or Indices.


#ADR #AverageDailyRange #Levels #MT5 #Indicator #Scalping #Forex #Crypto #TradingTools #Volatility #RangeTrading #DayTrading #MeanReversion
