Average Daily Weekly Monthly Range Dashboard
- Indicateurs
- - Md Rashidul Hasan
- Version: 2.50
ADR, AWR & AMR Indicator: Comprehensive Trading Guide
|Try "Average Daily Range Scalper":
Core Concepts
ADR (Average Daily Range)
-
Definition: The average distance between daily high and low prices over a specified lookback period (typically 14-20 days)
-
Purpose: Measures daily volatility expectations, identifies range-bound versus trending days, sets realistic intraday profit targets
-
Key Insight: Markets tend to respect their average volatility - days starting near range extremes often reverse, while days starting near the middle often expand to fill the range
AWR (Average Weekly Range)
-
Definition: The average weekly trading range calculated from historical weekly high-low data
-
Time Perspective: Captures swing trading volatility, establishes weekly support/resistance zones
-
Purpose: Provides context for daily trading - whether current week is expanding or contracting relative to normal volatility
AMR (Average Monthly Range)
-
Definition: The average monthly trading range over multiple months (typically 3-6 months)
-
Purpose: Identifies long-term volatility patterns, seasonal tendencies, and major institutional trading ranges
-
Key Insight: Monthly ranges often contain weekly ranges, which contain daily ranges - creating a fractal volatility structure
Interrelated Nature
The three indicators create a volatility hierarchy:
-
AMR sets the broadest context (institutional/tactical)
-
AWR provides intermediate context (swing/position trading)
-
ADR offers tactical context (day trading/intraday)
Markets often display mean-reverting behavior within these nested volatility bands.
TRADING STRATEGIES & APPLICATIONS
STRATEGY 1: ADR-Based Intraday Mean Reversion
Market Condition: Range-bound markets, low volatility expansion
Setup Criteria:
-
Current daily range is less than 50% of ADR by London open
-
Price is trading at either the projected ADR high or low zone
-
No major economic news scheduled for remainder of day
Entry Triggers:
-
Short Entry: Price touches ADR high zone + shows bearish rejection patterns (pin bars, bearish engulfing) + RSI divergence
-
Long Entry: Price touches ADR low zone + shows bullish reversal patterns (hammer, bullish engulfing) + momentum divergence
Trade Management:
-
Stop Loss: Placed 10-15% beyond ADR extreme (allows for normal overshoot)
-
Take Profit 1: 25-30% of ADR (partial profit for mean reversion)
-
Take Profit 2: 50% of ADR (full mean reversion target)
-
Time Filter: Exit by NY close regardless of outcome
Advanced Filter: Use AWR context - if weekly range is already 80%+ complete, avoid counter-trend ADR trades.
STRATEGY 2: AWR Breakout with ADR Confirmation
Market Condition: Low volatility compression preceding expansion
Setup Criteria:
-
Weekly range is less than 60% of AWR by Wednesday
-
Price consolidating in middle third of weekly range
-
ADR values have been declining for 3+ consecutive days (volatility compression)
Entry Triggers:
-
Breakout Long: Price sustains above Monday-Wednesday consolidation high + daily range exceeds 80% of ADR on breakout candle
-
Breakout Short: Price sustains below Monday-Wednesday consolidation low + daily range exceeds 80% of ADR on breakout candle
Trade Management:
-
Initial Stop: Opposite side of consolidation range
-
Take Profit 1: 50% of AWR (measured from breakout point)
-
Take Profit 2: 100% of AWR (full weekly range projection)
-
Trail Stop: Use parabolic SAR or 20-period EMA after 50% AWR target hit
Confirmation: Breakout direction should align with AMR bias if price is in middle 60% of monthly range.
STRATEGY 3: AMR Boundary Trading with AWR/ADR Filters
Market Condition: Price at monthly extremes, institutional level trading
Setup Criteria:
-
Price within top or bottom 15% of AMR
-
Weekly range has shown expansion into the extreme (price didn't gap there)
-
Daily price action shows hesitation/rejection at the level
Entry Triggers:
-
Top Reversal: Bearish weekly candle closing in top AMR zone + daily shows distribution pattern + declining volume on rallies
-
Bottom Reversal: Bullish weekly candle closing in bottom AMR zone + daily shows accumulation pattern + increasing volume on declines
Trade Management:
-
Stop Loss: Beyond monthly extreme (allows 5-10% overshoot for stops)
-
Take Profit 1: AMR midpoint (50% retracement of monthly range)
-
Take Profit 2: Opposite AMR extreme (full range reversal)
-
Position Size: Reduced by 30-50% (higher volatility at extremes)
Additional Filter: Monitor ADR expansion - reversal often accompanied by above-average daily ranges as stops are triggered.
STRATEGY 4: Volatility Expansion Anticipation
Market Condition: Multiple timeframe range contraction
Setup Criteria:
-
ADR values below 70% of 20-period average for 3+ days
-
AWR current week range below 70% of AWR by Wednesday
-
Price in middle 50% of AMR (no extreme compression)
Trading Approach:
-
Preparation Phase: Identify key breakout levels (weekly high/low)
-
Positioning: Place resting orders 5-10% beyond consolidation boundaries
-
Confirmation: Only enter if breakout candle range exceeds 100% of ADR
Trade Management:
-
Initial Stop: Other side of consolidation range
-
Take Profit: 1.5x to 2x the width of the consolidation range
-
Time Exit: If no expansion occurs by Friday, cancel orders
RISK MANAGEMENT GUIDELINES
Position Sizing Based on Range Volatility:
-
Low Volatility Days (ADR < 80% of average):
-
Increase position size by 20-30%
-
Tighter stops (closer to entry)
-
-
High Volatility Days (ADR > 120% of average):
-
Decrease position size by 30-50%
-
Wider stops (account for increased noise)
-
-
Extreme Volatility (ADR > 150% of average):
-
Consider avoiding new positions
-
Focus on managing existing trades
-
Time-of-Day Considerations:
-
Asian Session: Often achieves 30-40% of ADR
-
London Session: Typically adds 40-60% of ADR
-
NY Session: Fills remaining range, often with volatility expansion
-
Best Trading Times: Overlap periods (London open, NY open) when range completion probability increases
Range Adjustment Factors:
-
Trending Markets: ADR expands by 20-40%
-
Holiday Periods: ADR contracts by 30-50%
-
News Events: ADR can expand 200-300% around major releases
-
Friday Trading: Often shows range expansion into close
ADVANCED APPLICATIONS
Inter-Market Analysis:
-
Compare ADR across correlated pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD)
-
When one pair reaches 80% ADR while correlated pair at 40%, anticipate catch-up move
-
Use AWR differentials to identify relative strength opportunities
Option Trading Integration:
-
ADR informs straddle/strangle pricing for daily expiries
-
AWR guides weekly option strategies
-
AMR sets context for monthly option positioning
Algorithmic Trading Parameters:
-
Use ADR percentage to adjust algorithmic sensitivity
-
Incorporate AWR boundaries as profit-taking zones
-
Apply AMR extremes as circuit breakers for automated systems
PRACTICAL TIPS FOR IMPLEMENTATION
-
Customize Lookback Periods:
-
ADR: 14-20 days for day trading, 50-100 days for longer-term context
-
AWR: 8-12 weeks for swing trading
-
AMR: 3-6 months for position trading
-
-
Adjust for Market Type:
-
Forex: Use pips for ADR/AWR/AMR
-
Stocks: Use percentage or ATR multiples
-
Futures: Use points/ticks
-
-
Combine with Other Indicators:
-
Volume profiles at range extremes
-
Order flow at ADR boundaries
-
Market internals (advance/decline) for context
-
-
Session-Specific Ranges:
-
Calculate separate ADR for Asian, London, and NY sessions
-
Monitor which session typically provides largest range contribution
-
-
Seasonal Adjustments:
-
Summer months typically show 20-30% range contraction
-
January and October often show range expansion
-
End-of-quarter often exhibits volatility spikes
-
The ADR/AWR/AMR framework provides a structured approach to volatility-based trading, offering clear reference points for entries, exits, and risk management across multiple timeframes.