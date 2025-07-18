Timed Exit Pro

Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :)

⚠️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE!

Overview

The Time-Based Trade Closer EA is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automatically close all open positions and pending orders at a specified time each day.

This EA is ideal for traders who want to enforce strict discipline by avoiding overnight positions or ensuring all trades are closed before market sessions end.

With a user-friendly control panel, real-time countdown display, and customizable settings, this EA provides a reliable way to manage risk and maintain trading consistency.

Key Features

✅ Automated Time-Based Closing – Closes all trades at a predefined hour and minute (e.g., 23:00 server time).

✅ Flexible Symbol Selection – Option to close trades on all symbols or only the current chart symbol.

✅ Magic Number Filtering – Close trades selectively based on Magic Numbers (comma-separated list).

✅ Pending Order Management – Option to delete pending orders when closing trades.

✅ Real-Time Countdown Display – Shows remaining time until the next scheduled closing.

✅ Customizable Panel – Adjustable size, colors, and positioning (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right).

✅ Daily Reset Logic – Ensures trades are closed only once per day at the specified time.

✅ Error Handling & Robustness – Includes input validation, connection checks, and trade execution safeguards.

Why Use This EA?

🔹 Avoid Overnight Risks – Prevent unwanted exposure by closing all trades before market close.

🔹 Disciplined Trading – Stick to your strategy by enforcing a strict exit time.

🔹 Flexible & Customizable – Works with any symbol, timeframe, and trading style.

🔹 Easy to Use – No complex setup—just install, configure, and let it run.

🔹 Reliable Execution – Built with robust error handling to ensure trades close as intended.

Input Parameters

General Settings

Enable/Disable EA – Turn the EA on or off.

Delete Pending Orders – Choose whether to remove pending orders when closing trades.

Close All Symbols – If enabled, closes trades on all symbols; otherwise, only the current chart symbol.

Magic Numbers – Magic numbers (comma-separated, 0=close all) - Specify which trades to close by magic number (e.g. "123,456"); use "0" to close all trades regardless of magic number

Time Settings

Closing Hour (0-23) – The hour when trades should close.

Closing Minute (0-59) – The minute when trades should close.

Panel Settings

Panel Position – Choose where the control panel appears (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right).

Colors & Font – Customize panel appearance (background, text, button colors, font size).

Panel Dimensions – Adjust width and height for optimal visibility.

Compatibility

✔ Platform: MetaTrader 5

✔ Timeframes: All (M1, M5, H1, D1, etc.)

✔ Symbols: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto (any tradable symbol)

✔ Brokers: Works with any broker supporting MQL5 EAs

Installation & Support

Download the .ex5 file and place it in MQL5/Experts/ . Attach the EA to any chart and configure settings. Enable "AutoTrading" in MetaTrader 5.

For support or customization requests, contact the developer via MQL5 Market.

Trade with Confidence – Let Time-Based Trade Closer EA Manage Your Exits Automatically! 🚀

⚠️ * This tool is provided 'as-is.' The developer disclaims all liability for losses or damages resulting from its use.

Trade at your own discretion. *

TimeGuard Closer, ChronoClose Pro, AutoShutter, TimeLock Trade Manager, SessionEnder, MarketCloser X, TimeFence Closer, EndOfDay Master, PrecisionCloser, TradeTerminator, Close at Specific Time,

TimeSync Closer, DailyCutoff , AutoShutdown Trader, TimedExit Pro,MarketClock Closer, TimeKeeper , TradeCurfew, ScheduledCloser, TimeBarrier , ExactTime Closer, Time Closer,

TradeTime Sentinel, TimeSeal Closer, MarketWatch Closer, PunctualCloser, TradeClock , TimeGate Closer, Deadline Trader, MarketTimer , TimeCapsule Closer, TradeExpiry Manager.



