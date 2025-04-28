Daily Weekly Monthly High Low - Your Ultimate Tool for Precision Market Analysis



Overview:



Elevate your trading strategy with Daily Weekly Monthly High Low, a sophisticated MQL5 indicator designed to pinpoint critical price levels across multiple timeframes.

Seamlessly track daily, weekly, and monthly highs/lows to identify key support/resistance zones, optimize entries, and refine risk management—all in real-time.

Key Features:



🔹 Dynamic High/Low Detection: Automatically identifies and updates daily, weekly, and monthly price extremes directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss crucial market structure shifts.

🔹 Smart Alerts & Notifications: Set customizable alerts when price approaches or breaches these levels, empowering proactive decision-making.

🔹 Multi-Timeframe Flexibility: Analyze short-term volatility and long-term trends simultaneously by overlaying weekly/monthly levels onto lower timeframes (e.g., M15, H1).

🔹 Historical Context: Visualize past highs/lows to gauge potential reversal zones or breakout opportunities, enhancing pattern recognition.

🔹 Clean Visual Design: Intuitive, non-cluttered display with adjustable colors/styles to align with any chart setup or trading environment.

🔹 Universal Compatibility: Works flawlessly across Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, supporting all brokers and account types.

Why Traders Love It:



Strategic Edge: Transform high/low levels into actionable signals for scalping, swing trading, or position holding.

Transform high/low levels into actionable signals for scalping, swing trading, or position holding. Time Efficiency: Eliminate manual level-drawing; focus on execution while the tool handles analysis.

Eliminate manual level-drawing; focus on execution while the tool handles analysis. Adaptable to Any Style: Customize sensitivity (e.g., session-based vs. rolling highs/lows) to match volatility preferences.

Ideal For:



Day Traders: Capitalize on intraday breakouts using daily levels as dynamic support/resistance.

Capitalize on intraday breakouts using daily levels as dynamic support/resistance. Swing Traders: Anticipate weekly/monthly reversals for higher-probability setups.

Anticipate weekly/monthly reversals for higher-probability setups. Algorithmic Traders: Integrate levels into EA logic for automated entry/exit conditions.

Get Started Today:



Whether you’re refining entries, setting stop-losses, or hunting breakouts,

Daily Weekly Monthly High Low turns time-tested price action principles into a streamlined, modern workflow.

*Compatible with MetaTrader 5 | One-Click Installation | Free Lifetime Updates*

*This tool is provided 'as-is.' The developer disclaims all liability for losses or damages resulting from its use. Trade at your own discretion.*

