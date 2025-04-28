Daily Weekly Monthly High Low
- Indicateurs
- - Md Rashidul Hasan
- Version: 4.1
- Mise à jour: 28 avril 2025
Daily Weekly Monthly High Low - Your Ultimate Tool for Precision Market AnalysisLove it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :)
|Try "The Breakout King":
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835
Overview:
Elevate your trading strategy with Daily Weekly Monthly High Low, a sophisticated MQL5 indicator designed to pinpoint critical price levels across multiple timeframes.
Seamlessly track daily, weekly, and monthly highs/lows to identify key support/resistance zones, optimize entries, and refine risk management—all in real-time.
Key Features:
🔹 Dynamic High/Low Detection: Automatically identifies and updates daily, weekly, and monthly price extremes directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss crucial market structure shifts.
🔹 Smart Alerts & Notifications: Set customizable alerts when price approaches or breaches these levels, empowering proactive decision-making.
🔹 Multi-Timeframe Flexibility: Analyze short-term volatility and long-term trends simultaneously by overlaying weekly/monthly levels onto lower timeframes (e.g., M15, H1).
🔹 Historical Context: Visualize past highs/lows to gauge potential reversal zones or breakout opportunities, enhancing pattern recognition.
🔹 Clean Visual Design: Intuitive, non-cluttered display with adjustable colors/styles to align with any chart setup or trading environment.
🔹 Universal Compatibility: Works flawlessly across Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, supporting all brokers and account types.
Why Traders Love It:
- Strategic Edge: Transform high/low levels into actionable signals for scalping, swing trading, or position holding.
- Time Efficiency: Eliminate manual level-drawing; focus on execution while the tool handles analysis.
- Adaptable to Any Style: Customize sensitivity (e.g., session-based vs. rolling highs/lows) to match volatility preferences.
Ideal For:
- Day Traders: Capitalize on intraday breakouts using daily levels as dynamic support/resistance.
- Swing Traders: Anticipate weekly/monthly reversals for higher-probability setups.
- Algorithmic Traders: Integrate levels into EA logic for automated entry/exit conditions.
Get Started Today:
Whether you’re refining entries, setting stop-losses, or hunting breakouts,
Daily Weekly Monthly High Low turns time-tested price action principles into a streamlined, modern workflow.
Download now and trade with the precision of institutional-level analysis!
*Compatible with MetaTrader 5 | One-Click Installation | Free Lifetime Updates*
*This tool is provided 'as-is.' The developer disclaims all liability for losses or damages resulting from its use. Trade at your own discretion.*
"Price Pulse High/Low, Timeframe Extremes, Cycle Highs & Lows, Periodic Peaks, Zone Boundaries, Fractal High-Low,
SR (Support/Resistance) Timeframes, HTF/LTF Extremes (High/Low Timeframe), DWM High-Low (Daily-Weekly-Monthly),
Swing Points, Key Levels Pro, Smart Reversal Zones, Levels Spotlight, Zone Scanner"
Good Indicator. Thanks for sharing