Daily Weekly Monthly High Low - Your Ultimate Tool for Precision Market Analysis

Overview:

Elevate your trading strategy with Daily Weekly Monthly High Low, a sophisticated MQL5 indicator designed to pinpoint critical price levels across multiple timeframes.

Seamlessly track daily, weekly, and monthly highs/lows to identify key support/resistance zones, optimize entries, and refine risk management—all in real-time.

Key Features:

🔹 Dynamic High/Low Detection: Automatically identifies and updates daily, weekly, and monthly price extremes directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss crucial market structure shifts.
🔹 Smart Alerts & Notifications: Set customizable alerts when price approaches or breaches these levels, empowering proactive decision-making.
🔹 Multi-Timeframe Flexibility: Analyze short-term volatility and long-term trends simultaneously by overlaying weekly/monthly levels onto lower timeframes (e.g., M15, H1).
🔹 Historical Context: Visualize past highs/lows to gauge potential reversal zones or breakout opportunities, enhancing pattern recognition.
🔹 Clean Visual Design: Intuitive, non-cluttered display with adjustable colors/styles to align with any chart setup or trading environment.
🔹 Universal Compatibility: Works flawlessly across Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, supporting all brokers and account types.

Why Traders Love It:

  • Strategic Edge: Transform high/low levels into actionable signals for scalping, swing trading, or position holding.
  • Time Efficiency: Eliminate manual level-drawing; focus on execution while the tool handles analysis.
  • Adaptable to Any Style: Customize sensitivity (e.g., session-based vs. rolling highs/lows) to match volatility preferences.

Ideal For:

  • Day Traders: Capitalize on intraday breakouts using daily levels as dynamic support/resistance.
  • Swing Traders: Anticipate weekly/monthly reversals for higher-probability setups.
  • Algorithmic Traders: Integrate levels into EA logic for automated entry/exit conditions.

Get Started Today:

Whether you’re refining entries, setting stop-losses, or hunting breakouts, 
Daily Weekly Monthly High Low turns time-tested price action principles into a streamlined, modern workflow.
Download now and trade with the precision of institutional-level analysis!

*Compatible with MetaTrader 5 | One-Click Installation | Free Lifetime Updates*
*This tool is provided 'as-is.' The developer disclaims all liability for losses or damages resulting from its use. Trade at your own discretion.*

"Price Pulse High/Low, Timeframe Extremes, Cycle Highs & Lows, Periodic Peaks, Zone Boundaries, Fractal High-Low,
SR (Support/Resistance) Timeframes, HTF/LTF Extremes (High/Low Timeframe), DWM High-Low (Daily-Weekly-Monthly),
Swing Points, Key Levels Pro, Smart Reversal Zones, Levels Spotlight, Zone Scanner"


Avis 4
Rich8989
608
Rich8989 2025.06.23 04:19 
 

Good Indicator. Thanks for sharing

Mousetrap
137
Mousetrap 2025.07.22 02:40 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

- Md Rashidul Hasan
2321
Réponse du développeur - Md Rashidul Hasan 2025.07.22 12:34
Thank you.
Rich8989
608
Rich8989 2025.06.23 04:19 
 

Good Indicator. Thanks for sharing

- Md Rashidul Hasan
2321
Réponse du développeur - Md Rashidul Hasan 2025.07.22 12:34
Thanks.
Rakibul Hasan
175
Rakibul Hasan 2025.06.03 15:37 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

- Md Rashidul Hasan
2321
Réponse du développeur - Md Rashidul Hasan 2025.06.07 21:47
Thank you too. :)
Spark690
231
Spark690 2025.04.29 08:37 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

- Md Rashidul Hasan
2321
Réponse du développeur - Md Rashidul Hasan 2025.04.29 08:40
Thank you for your comment. :)
