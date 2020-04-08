ShiftedPriceDensity mt4

ShiftedPriceDensity — Professional Price Density Indicator with Shifted Historical Levels

ShiftedPriceDensity is an advanced technical custom indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform that visualizes the most significant horizontal price levels based on historical shifts. This tool is ideal for traders who practice cluster analysis, build support and resistance levels, and look for key price zones in volatile market conditions.

The indicator is built upon the concept of price density and integrates principles from volume analysis, market profile, and multi-layered scanning of repeating levels. Incorporating ShiftedPriceDensity into your strategy significantly improves entry precision and enhances the efficiency of level-based and technical trading approaches.

🔧 How the Indicator Works

At its core, the indicator connects to an external module — PriceDensity.ex5 — which calculates price density over a specified depth of historical bars. Unlike conventional indicators, ShiftedPriceDensity performs multiple calculations using various shift levels, enabling the detection of price clusters that remain consistent over time and act as anchors for forming strong levels.

Each shift represents a separate analysis of historical price behavior, resulting in a multi-layered structure of accumulation zones. The identified levels are drawn on the chart as OBJ_TREND graphical objects, maintaining clarity even when multiple layers overlap.

⚙️ Key Parameters and Customization

This indicator can be adapted to virtually any trading system using a flexible set of input parameters:

Depth — Number of bars to analyze (e.g., 100). Controls the historical depth for density calculation.

TopLevelsToShow — Number of top price density levels to display for each shift.

NumberOfShifts — Total number of historical shifts (e.g., 10). Determines how many different past segments will be analyzed.

ShiftSpacing — Bar interval between each shift (e.g., 20).

PriceStep — Price precision used for density aggregation (e.g., 0.0001).

PriceSource — Type of price used for calculations (e.g., PRICE_CLOSE, PRICE_OPEN).

LevelColor and LevelWidth — Visual settings for the lines representing price levels.

Prefix — Custom object prefix for using multiple copies of the indicator on the same chart.

📊 Visualization and On-Chart Behavior

Support and resistance levels are rendered through the object model , not indicator buffers.

Visual elements (trend lines) are based on historically persistent price accumulation zones .

The internal LevelsBuffer[] array stores level values for internal operations.

All created objects are automatically deleted upon indicator removal, ensuring a clean chart.

✅ Benefits of ShiftedPriceDensity

Multi-layered analysis of historical support and resistance zones .

Works across all timeframes and trading instruments.

Seamless integration with the external PriceDensity core.

High accuracy in constructing smart price levels .

Combines effectively with price action patterns and volume indicators .

Minimal resource usage, ensuring smooth operation in MetaTrader 5.

📌 Ideal Use Cases

Level-based trading and pullback strategies;

Detecting repeating levels throughout history;

Identifying strong price clusters prior to breakout events;

Manual construction of a market profile ;

Effective in intraday and positional trading.

📥 Installation Instructions

Make sure the PriceDensity.ex5 file is located in the Indicators folder. Place ShiftedPriceDensity.ex5 in the same directory. Restart MetaTrader 5 and apply the indicator to your desired chart. Configure the input parameters according to your strategy.

🧠 Who Is It For?

Scalpers — to detect key levels on lower timeframes;

Swing traders — to identify robust price zones;

Analysts — for manual level plotting and cluster analysis;

Algo traders — as a component in more complex analytical systems.

📧 Support

Developer: Andrii Sydoruk

Email: andriisydoruk@gmail.com

MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller

🔑 Keywords:

