Gold Strength Index Pro

Gold Strength Index Pro (GSI Pro) is an indicator designed to analyze gold's strength across multiple currency pairs. It aggregates weighted price data from 7 XAU pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUEUR) over a user-defined lookback period, calculating a composite strength value.


Key features include:

  • Color-Coded Histogram: Displays bullish (green) and bearish (red) - momentum based on a threshold zone (±0.2 default).

  • Smoothed Lines: A gold-colored EMA (SmoothPeriod) reduces noise, while a DodgerBlue signal line (SignalPeriod) identifies trend shifts.

  • Alerts: Triggers crossovers between the GSI and signal line for potential entries/exits.


The indicator assigns higher weights to majors (e.g., 58% to XAUUSD) for relevance. Traders gauge gold's macro trend by observing histogram dominance and EMA crossovers, with adjustable parameters for strategy customization. Ideal for multi-currency gold analysis and trend confirmation.


