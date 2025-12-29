VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts

Elevate Your Trading Edge with the Ultimate Institutional‑Grade VWAP Indicator



WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO?

VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the gold standard used by institutions, hedge funds, and professional traders for identifying fair market value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this institutional power to retail traders with an all‑in‑one indicator, integrating advanced VWAP modes, real‑time alerts, adaptive bands, and a premium user interface.

This Indicator is currently offered under initial release conditions. Pricing may be revised in subsequent phases. All users who purchase under current terms will receive full support and lifetime updates





KEY ADVANTAGES:

Session VWAP: Track Asia, Europe, US sessions, or custom‑defined time windows.

Track Asia, Europe, US sessions, or custom‑defined time windows. Interactive Anchored VWAP: One‑click mouse anchoring with live preview – no more typing timestamps.

One‑click mouse anchoring with live preview – no more typing timestamps. Flexible VWAP Source: Close, Open, High, Low, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4.

Close, Open, High, Low, HL2, HLC3, OHLC4. Adaptive Bands: σ1‑σ3 standard‑deviation or %-based dynamic bands.

σ1‑σ3 standard‑deviation or %-based dynamic bands. Real‑Time Smart Alerts: Popup, push, Telegram, and HTML email when price crosses VWAP/bands (live or candle‑close).

Popup, push, Telegram, and HTML email when price crosses VWAP/bands (live or candle‑close). Advanced GUI Panel: Drag‑and‑drop panel with Light/Dark mode toggle.

Multi‑Timeframe VWAP: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly in one click.

Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly in one click. Anchor View Modes: Off, Anchor‑Only, or Overlay – choose how anchored lines display.

Off, Anchor‑Only, or Overlay – choose how anchored lines display. Color Mode Switch: Seamlessly flip between Light and Dark themes for any chart style.

Seamlessly flip between Light and Dark themes for any chart style. Volume Flexibility: Auto‑switches to tick volume if real volume is unavailable.

Auto‑switches to tick volume if real volume is unavailable. Pre‑Session Alerts: Customisable notifications before each session opens.

Customisable notifications before each session opens. Optimised Performance: Lightweight, resource‑efficient – perfect for scalpers and intraday traders.