Aixon gold

Account Balance (USD) Recommended Lot Size Risk Level Trading Style Notes
100 – 300 0.01 Very Low Conservative Ideal for small accounts and testing stability
300 – 700 0.02 Low Conservative Better flexibility with controlled risk
700 – 1,500 0.03 – 0.04 Medium Balanced Suitable for steady growth
1,500 – 3,000 0.05 – 0.07 Medium Balanced Recommended for long-term consistency
3,000 – 5,000+ 0.08 – 0.10 Controlled Professional Designed for experienced traders
 

AIXION GOLD EA
is an intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), combining advanced artificial intelligence with complex analytical systems to trade the market with precision and calm execution.

AIXION GOLD is not a typical expert advisor.
It is a complete trading intelligence system that analyzes, adapts, and reacts to market conditions in real time.

The EA relies on artificial intelligence models supported by advanced mathematical and statistical engines that study price behavior, momentum, volatility, and subtle market shifts before making any decision.

It is carefully optimized for gold trading, taking into account the unique nature of XAUUSD, including its high volatility, sharp movements, and sensitivity to market sentiment.

AIXION GOLD follows a calm and disciplined trading approach.
It focuses on quality setups rather than frequent trades.

Artificial Intelligence Core
The EA uses intelligent logic to:
Analyze short-term and long-term trends
Detect strength and weakness zones
Adapt automatically to changing market conditions
Avoid trading during unclear or unstable market phases

Advanced Analytical Systems
Trend filtering with high precision
True momentum analysis
Multi-layer signal validation
Ignoring weak or misleading signals

Risk Management
Risk management is the foundation of AIXION GOLD.

The EA is built with strict capital protection rules:
Intelligent lot size calculation
Controlled risk per trade
No martingale strategies
No grid systems
No reckless position scaling

Every trade is calculated based on:
Defined risk parameters
Current market conditions
Signal strength and confirmation level

Safety and Protection Filters
AIXION GOLD includes multiple essential safety filters:
Spread filter
High volatility filter
Session filter
High-impact news filter
Abnormal price behavior filter

These filters prevent trading during dangerous conditions and help maintain account stability.

Trading Style
Designed exclusively for XAUUSD
Carefully selected trade entries
No overtrading
Strict rule-based execution

Performance and Stability
AIXION GOLD is designed for:
Long-term consistency
Balanced performance
Low emotional exposure

The objective is not aggressive short-term profit, but steady and sustainable account growth.

Who Is This EA For
Traders seeking a calm and disciplined system
Investors who value risk control over fast gains
Those who prefer intelligent decision-making over random entries
Traders focused on long-term stability

Summary
AIXION GOLD EA represents a fusion of:
Artificial intelligence, discipline, risk management, and refined performance.

It is a quiet yet powerful trading partner in the gold market,
operating with precision while allowing results to speak for themselves.

AIXION GOLD
Intelligence that trades with confidence.


Produits recommandés
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
StellarX Neos
Woradon Panthanawong
Experts
Type: Expert Advisor (MetaTrader 5) Official Telegram: @StellarXNeos LIVE SIGNAL Server:  Exness-MT5Real20 MT login:  159835812 Password:  @Stellar2026 LIMITED INTRO PRICE $199 (NOW) Next price: $399 Final price cap: $1,299 OVERVIEW StellarX Neos is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor designed with a structured trading framework, built-in safety layers, and a clean professional interface. The EA focuses on execution discipline and risk control, with optional Prop-Firm style rules for rule-bas
LevelXpertPro v1
Mindaugas Platkevicius
Experts
MT5 Trading Bot: Transforming $1,000 into $100,000 in One Year This powerful MT5 trading bot is designed for exceptional growth and consistent performance. Over the course of one year, it demonstrated the ability to transform an initial investment of $1,000 into $100,000, proving its effectiveness in dynamic market conditions. Key Features: Advanced Algorithmic Trading: Utilizes cutting-edge algorithms to identify high-probability trade setups. Optimized Risk Management: Smart stop-loss, take-p
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Gold Extreme Furious
Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
Experts
Here’s the full English translation of your text: --- ### **Operating Principle** The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements. The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)**
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Outils de gain et de recherche. Le cœur des signaux de trading et de la stratégie est basé sur l'algorithme de l'auteur pour la formation des modèles de prévision des prix. Applicable à n'importe quel instrument ! Complété par un système de contrôle basé sur le MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , mettant à jour et ajustant le signal aussi précisément que possible pour le marché, l'instrument et la période de travail. Éligible : Tous les instruments sur tous les marchés (il y a des exceptions). À qui s'adr
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is the next evolutionary version in the Supertrend G5 strategy line. This version focuses on improving position management architecture and risk control mechanisms, while effectively aligning with prevailing market trends. Core Logic: Trade entry signals are based on the Supertrend indicator (ATR-based). A multi-timeframe EMA trend filter (default: EMA 200 on D1) ensures trades are executed only in the directio
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
Grid Hlevel MT5
Sergey Ermolov
2 (1)
Experts
Version MT4  |  Indicateur Valable ZigZag  |   FAQ L'Expert Advisor  Grid HLevel  est parfait pour les traders qui veulent faire un profit stable sur le marché Forex chaque mois. L'Expert Advisor fonctionne selon la stratégie de la moyenne et je vous conseille de l'utiliser correctement. L'utiliser "correctement" signifie ouvrir des transactions avec la moyenne au point de renversement du marché et négocier uniquement dans la direction d'une tendance globale. En ce qui concerne la direction de
CandlesFinderVolumeLevelsMt5
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This EA identifies trading candles that often foreshadow a market reversal and finds volume accumulation levels in the trading history. It opens trades if a candlestick like "Doji" or "Engulfing" appears at the volume level and the price seems to be repelled from the level. To make its strategy clearer to users, it can display volume levels and signal candles (thanks to its good display, it can be used as an indicator). In the strategy tester, some display functions do not work correctly, so wat
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
TrendGap Hunter
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
TrendGap Hunter TrendGap Hunter   is an automated advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines a proven trend strategy based on SuperTrend and Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis for precise entries and exits. Main features Combination of   SuperTrend   and   FVG Breakout   indicators to filter out false signals Flexible methods of volume calculation: Fixed lot % of balance or free margin Several ways to set stop loss: By SuperTrend level Along the Fair Value Gap Join our community   and share your results
Stoploss hunter
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
Smart Money Concepts is new trading method was developed from traditional Supply & Demand strategy after removing weak market conditional. SMC also can support to trade with traditional Supply & Demand created nice strategy to understand total movement of market.  6 copy out of 10 are Left  at  $100! Next price -->   $100 Our trading robot strategy is just hunting stoploss and we trade 1 or 2 trade in one day and we tested over 20 years. Supported Config:    Pair : EURUSD   Period : 1H(5M, 15M
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
ChronoATR Guardian
Roman Lomaev
Experts
ChronoATR Guardian (Expert en scalping tendance) ChronoATR Guardian est un outil de trading automatisé sur les marchés financiers, conçu pour opérer sur des impulsions avec confirmation basée sur l'ATR (Average True Range) et la tendance. L'expert inclut des paramètres prédéfinis pour diverses paires de devises, ce qui le rend facile à utiliser même pour les débutants. ️ Paramètres principaux Paramètre Description cSeconds Intervalle de temps (en secondes) pour analyser les conditions du m
Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro
Andika Tri Saputra
Experts
Cette EA a été conçue par des praticiens expérimentés qui comprennent profondément les caractéristiques du XAUUSD. Cette EA peut bien fonctionner dans les délais M1, M5, M15, M30 et H1. Plus la période choisie est étroite, plus le niveau de prise de bénéfices que vous pouvez ajuster est petit et vice versa. La taille standard du lot est fixée à 0,01 mais vous pouvez la modifier selon vos goûts. Le niveau de prise de profit est déterminé en argent, tandis que le niveau de stop loss est déterminé
Index 2in1
Extraordinary Productions
Experts
INDEX 2IN1 1. Description and strategy The Index2in1 combines two strategies in one ea to enhance the performance and reduce the drawdown. Both strategies only open buy positions. The first strategy (DLO) refers to a Daily Long Only strategy which means that buy trades are taken daily if it meets the criteria as per the setup in the settings. The strategy is based on the premise that indices tend to go up in the long run. Trades are closed in the evening at the time specified in the settings.
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Pikhangsai
Wesley
4 (1)
Experts
3 in 1 Expert Advisor Zone Recovery strategy Grid Martingale strategy Stochastic Trend strategy  Trading Methodology Zone Recovery Mode Best for trending market Identifies price zones using stochastic indicator signals Manages position sizes according to market conditions Includes automatic gap protection Closes positions at predefined profit targets Grid Martingale Mode Best for sideways market Enters trades based on Moving Average crossovers Filters signals with moving average confirmation Fl
FREE
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Black Wolf MT5
Mike Pascal Plavonil
3 (3)
Experts
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
F22 Raptor
Kiryl Rudovich
Experts
F22 Raptor is a highly reliable, low risk EA, based on  statistical arbitrage idea. Expert don't use any dangerous methods of money management and suitable for any broker conditions. The Expert Advisor tracks two correlated currency pairs at once and determines the moment, when a strong divergence occurs between the pairs. Then it opens opposite trades for each currency pair. Profit is formed during the reverse convergence of currency pairs. The Expert Advisor dynamically fixes profits and limi
MACD Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
MACD Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé avancé conçu pour MetaTrader 5, exploitant les tendances du marché à l’aide de l’indicateur de Convergence/Divergence des Moyennes Mobiles (MACD). L’EA effectue des trades en fonction des croisements de la ligne MACD au-dessus ou en dessous de la ligne de signal, déclenchant respectivement des signaux d’achat ou de vente, assurant une gestion efficace des trades avec des stratégies prédéfinies basées sur le MACD. Largement testé, il propose
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.76 (55)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |   [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration: Ressource Description Comprendre la Fréquence de Trading d'AOT Pourquoi le bot ne trade pas tous les jours Comment Configurer le Bot AOT Guide d'installation étape par étape Set files AOT MT5 est un Expert Adv
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.78 (32)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Système de Trading Hybride à Adaptation Neuronale Remise à durée limitée. Il ne reste plus que 7 places sur 20 — presque épuisé. Le prix passera bientôt à 999 $ . Démonstration de fonctionnement Performance en compte réel Offre à durée limitée. Il ne reste plus que 5 places sur 20 — presque épuisé. La mise à jour majeure est terminée. Le prix passera bientôt à 599 USD , et le prix final sera de 1500  USD . Après l’achat, merci de nous envoyer un message privé afin de recevoir les
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le XAUUSD (Or). Il fonctionne en combinant neuf stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par des conditions de marché et des unités de temps spécifiques (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique de base de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux précis. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.5 (8)
Experts
Signal en direct (compte réel) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Cet EA utilise la même logique et les mêmes règles d’exécution que le signal de trading réel vérifié affiché sur MQL5. Lorsqu’il est utilisé avec les paramètres recommandés et optimisés , ainsi qu’avec un courtier ECN / RAW spread de bonne réputation , le comportement en trading réel devrait refléter la performance et la structure du signal en direct. Veuillez noter que les résultats ind
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — « Maîtrisez la tempête — contrôlez le Vortex » Vortex Turbo représente la prochaine étape de l'évolution du trading intelligent : une solution unique qui fusionne une architecture d'IA de pointe, une logique de marché adaptative et un contrôle précis des risques. Reposant sur des principes algorithmiques éprouvés, elle intègre de multiples stratégies au sein d'un écosystème unifié à haute vitesse, alimenté par une intelligence prédictive d'un niveau inédit. Conçue comme une solu
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
4.17 (6)
Experts
Cheat Engine est un système de scalping sur l’or de gamme intermédiaire capable de prendre des décisions basées sur le sentiment global du forex via une API web. Signal en direct Cheat Engine bientôt disponible ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix à durée limitée 199  USD Trading à entrée unique uniquement. Aucun grid ni martingale, jamais. Sorties par stop suiveur intelligent qui s’adaptent à la volatilité quotidienne Le sentiment global du forex est une mesure des positions de centaines de mi
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un conseiller de trading professionnel pour trader n'importe quel actif sans martingale ni grilles de l'auteur avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. La plupart des conseillers top fonctionnent avec l'or en hausse. Ils paraissent brillants dans les tests... tant que l'or monte. Mais que se passe-t-il quand la tendance s'épuise ? Qui protège votre dépôt ? HTTP EA ne croit pas à une croissance éternelle — il s'adapte au marché changeant et est conçu pour diversifier largeme
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
P rix spécial de  $109  (prix régulier: $365) . Guide de configuration et d'utilisation :  ABS Channel . Surveillance en temps réel:   ABS Signal .  Fichier de configuration du signal en direct Fichier de configuration de base Qu'est-ce qu'ABS EA? ABS EA est un robot de trading professionnel développé spécifiquement pour XAUUSD (Or) sur la période H1. Il est basé sur un système Martingale avec des contrôles de risque intégrés . Conçu pour les traders débutants et expérimentés, ABS EA est
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Prêt ! Non conçu pour le retournement de comptes à court terme ou les profits rapides. Pas de martingale / Pas de grille / Pas d'IA Conçu pour les traders privilégiant la régularité à long terme Résultats en direct :   Signal en direct   |   Portefeuille principal   |   Résultats FTMO     |    Communauté publique PRIX DE LANCEMENT : 189 $, prochain prix : 289 $ (Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires) Qu'est-ce que Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas est un système de trading automatisé professionnel pou
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (7)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
QuantumPulse
Abdulrahman Saad
Experts
QuantumPulse– Institutional Gold Trading System (XAUUSD) QuantumPulse is an advanced institutional-grade automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAU/USD) . The robot is built using a multi-layer decision framework that combines higher-timeframe trend validation, micro-momentum detection, liquidity protection, and noise suppression , allowing it to operate efficiently in both trending and volatile gold market conditions. Unlike traditional retail Expert Advisors,QuantumPulse  do
FREE
Deamonix Gold
Abdulrahman Saad
Experts
Deamonix Gold is an advanced trading robot designed specifically for the gold market. It is built around an intelligent AI-driven decision system rather than fixed rules. The robot focuses on understanding price behavior, not chasing random movements. It analyzes market structure and trend dynamics with high precision. Deamonix Gold operates exclusively on gold due to its unique and repeatable price behavior. This allows the AI system to model the market more accurately. The core of the robot is
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis