Market Monitor

📈 Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4

Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center!
Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. ✅

🧠 What Does This Indicator Do?

Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual panels on your chart, showing key performance indicators (KPIs) such as:

📌 Current Operation Result
📌 Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Profit
📌 Win Rate
📌 Profit Factor
📌 Expectancy (Mathematical Expectation)
📌 Maximum Drawdown (absolute and percent)
📌 Last Activity Timestamp
📌 Trade Type (Buy/Sell)

🎯 Main Features

🔍 Custom Visual Panels

 Each traded asset gets its own dedicated panel** on the chart.
 Well-organized labels and values for quick reading.
 Automatically updates every second.

 ⏱ Time-Based Activity Filters

Monitor only symbols with recent trading activity:

   Last hour
   Last 4 hours
   Last 24 hours
   Last week
   Last month
   All history

📊 Minimum Win Rate Filter

Display only the symbols that meet your desired win rate (e.g., 50%).

🎩 Magic Number Filtering

Monitor orders from a specific EA using Magic Number filtering.

🚨 Drawdown Alerts

Visual and sound alert when **drawdown percent exceeds your limit**.
Great for **automated risk control** on manual or EA-based trading.

🧮 Advanced Metrics Calculation
Profit Factor: Ratio between gross profit and gross loss.
Expectancy: Statistical expectation per trade.
Calculated based on open and historical trades.

🌐 Full History Mode**

 Option to include all previously traded symbols, even if no active trades are present.

 🎨 Clean & Functional Design

Professionally themed color palette: dark background, bright text, profit/loss color highlights.
Informative, self-explanatory labels.
Auto-positioned panels in multiple columns.

⚙️ Customizable Settings**

showAllHistory: Show or hide inactive symbols.
minWinRate: Filter symbols by minimum win rate.
criticalDDPercent: Set your critical drawdown threshold.
enableMagicFilter: Enable EA-specific filtering.
magicNumber: Set the Magic Number of the EA to monitor.

👤 Who Is It For?

✅ Manual traders who want to **track performance per symbol**
✅ EA users who need **real-time monitoring and alerts**
✅ EA developers who want to **integrate performance feedback panels**
✅ Traders managing multiple pairs who need a **consolidated, filtered view**

🛠️ Requirements:

MetaTrader 4
Trade history in the terminal
Permission to draw chart objects

💼 Enhance your risk management and maximize profitability through intelligent visual insights.**
📌 Add Market Monitor to your chart and make decisions based on real performance — not guesswork!*

