Support and Resistance Deluxe

📈 Support & Resistance Deluxe v2.20 – Your Smart Radar for Key Market Levels! 💎

A powerful indicator for demanding traders who seek precision, clarity, and reliable signals for support and resistance!

🔍 What Does This Indicator Do?

This is an advanced Support and Resistance indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that:

🧠 Automatically scans your chart to detect the most relevant levels based on:

  • Price highs and lows

  • Volume (optional)

  • Number of touches (for level validation)

📉📈 Plots lines and visual zones directly on the chart, showing:

  • 🟥 Resistance levels

  • 🟩 Support levels

Generates BUY and SELL SIGNALS based on:

  • Breakouts or reactions at levels

  • Confirmed by price action and smart logic

🛠️ Exclusive Features

Dynamic Level Detection with adjustable sensitivity
Support & Resistance Zones with customizable opacity
Visual Arrows for Signals 🟢⬆️ and 🔴⬇️
Real-Time Alerts (sound and popup) 🔔
Volume Filter for level validation (toggleable)
Level Strength Check with minimum required touches
TrendLine Guide (dotted line) for visual orientation 📊
Clean, user-friendly interface – fully MT4 compatible
Option to plot arrows on the next candle (more predictability)

🎨 Clean and Informative Visuals

📌 Resistance Lines: Dark Red
📌 Support Lines: Dark Green
📌 Buy Arrows: Lime Color ⬆️
📌 Sell Arrows: Red Color ⬇️
📌 Trend Line: Dotted Gray
📌 Zones: Color rectangles with transparency 💡

⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs

Parameter Description
🔁 LookBack Number of candles to analyze
🎯 Sensitivity Precision required to validate a level
🔽 MinTouches Minimum number of touches for level validation
💬 ShowAlerts Enable or disable signal alerts
📊 UseVolume Whether to include volume in the analysis
🧱 ShowZones Show visual support/resistance zones
🎯 ArrowSize Size of the signal arrows
🧭 ShiftArrowsNextBar Plot signals on next candle (true/false)

📌 Perfect For:

  • Price Action Traders 📐

  • Reversal or Breakout Strategies 🔁

  • Scalpers, Day Traders, Swing Traders 🚀

  • Anyone who needs objective levels and auto signals

💼 Licensing & Compatibility

  • 📦 Compatible with any asset and timeframe

  • 💻 Lightweight and fast – No MT4 lag

  • 🧠 Clean, stable code – No repainting of levels

🔔 Add it to your trading toolkit today and elevate your market insight with Support & Resistance Deluxe v2.20!


