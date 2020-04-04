Gold Spike Reversal PRO - The Ultimate XAUUSD Volatility Trader

Trade Gold's sharpest moves with a professional-grade reversal strategy, built with advanced layering and an ironclad safety net.

Why Choose Gold Spike Reversal PRO?

Gold (XAUUSD) is known for its extreme volatility and sharp, sudden spikes. While these movements can be risky, they also present incredible trading opportunities. The Gold Spike Reversal PRO is engineered to capitalize on this specific market behavior. Instead of chasing trends, it patiently waits for an oversized spike—a clear sign of market over-extension—and then enters a reversal trade to capture the probable correction that follows.

This EA is not a simple "always on" robot. It's a calculated, patient system designed for quality over quantity, focusing only on high-probability setups identified by its powerful volatility detection engine.

How It Works: The Strategy

Volatility Analysis: The EA constantly measures the average trading range of XAUUSD using the ATR (Average True Range) indicator. Spike Detection: It identifies a trading opportunity only when a single candle's range is significantly larger (e.g., 2.5 times) than the recent average. This is our signal that the market has made an unsustainable move. Reversal Entry: Once a spike is confirmed, the EA immediately opens a trade in the opposite direction, positioning itself to profit from the market's return to a more stable price. Smart Layering & Averaged Take Profit: If the price moves against the initial trade, the EA can open additional layers at set intervals. Its most powerful feature is the Averaged Take Profit. Instead of having multiple TPs, the EA calculates a single, weighted take profit level for ALL open trades. When this level is hit, all trades close together, simplifying management and optimizing the profit potential of the entire basket. Drawdown Protection: Before any new trade is considered, the EA's number one priority is risk. It constantly monitors the total floating drawdown. If it ever reaches your pre-set maximum (in USD or % of equity), the EA will instantly close all positions to protect your capital from significant loss.

Key Features

Fully Automated Trading: Designed specifically for XAUUSD .

Unique Spike Reversal Strategy: A logical approach to trading gold's volatility.

Advanced Layering System: Add to your position methodically.

Unified Take Profit: A single, averaged TP for all layered trades simplifies exits and optimizes profits.

Critical Drawdown Protection: Your ultimate safety net. Set a maximum loss in USD or Account Percentage .

Fully Customizable: All parameters, including ATR period, spike sensitivity, take profit, and layering distance, are fully adjustable.

Recommendations & Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 (1-Minute)

Minimum Deposit: $1000

Recommended Starting Lot: 0.01 per $1000 of equity.

Broker: Works with any broker. Optimized for standard two-digit gold pricing (e.g., 1950.25).

Account Type: ECN account with low spreads is highly recommended for best performance.

Main Parameters

SpikeMultiplier: Controls the sensitivity for detecting a spike. Higher value = more significant spikes needed.

TakeProfitPips: The profit target for your trades.

EnableLayering: Turn the layering feature on or off.

LayerDistancePips: The distance in pips before adding a new layer.

DrawdownMode: Choose your safety net: account percentage or fixed USD.

MaxDrawdownPercentage / MaxDrawdownUSD: Set your maximum risk tolerance.

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs is highly speculative, carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account.



