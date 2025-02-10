Ultimate GU Scalper: Advanced GBPUSD Trading Bot (M30)

Overview:

Ultimate GU Scalper is a powerful automated trading system specifically designed for the GBPUSD pair on the M30 time frame. It combines three highly effective strategies—Martingale, Grid, and Hedging—to maximize profitability while managing risks intelligently. This EA is suitable for traders seeking steady growth with a recommended minimum deposit of $1,000.





Key Features:

Multi-Strategy Approach:

Combines Martingale, Grid, and Hedging strategies for optimal results and adaptive risk management.

Time Frame & Pair:

Optimized for GBPUSD on the M30 time frame, ensuring precise entries and exits.





Minimum Deposit Requirement:

Works best with a minimum deposit of $1,000, offering enough capital to manage trades effectively.





Customizable Settings:

Flexible parameters to adjust lot sizes, allowing users to fine-tune the EA to match their trading style and risk appetite.





Hedging Protection:

Reduces drawdowns by utilizing strategic hedging when the market moves against open positions.





Smart Recovery Mechanism:

Intelligent algorithms monitor trades and implement a recovery strategy to minimize losses and protect capital.





24/7 Automated Trading:

Fully automated with no manual intervention required, allowing you to focus on other activities while your EA trades for you.





Risk Management:

Built-in equity protection to prevent excessive drawdowns.

Martingale and grid strategies are applied with adjustable risk parameters to ensure controlled exposure.

Hedging reduces overall risk and stabilizes the account during high volatility periods.

Recommended Settings:

Pair: GBPUSD

Time Frame: M30

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Leverage: 1:500 or higher for better margin management.

Backtesting and Optimization:

The EA has undergone extensive backtesting on the GBPUSD pair to ensure its reliability and performance in various market conditions. Use the provided optimized settings for the best results or customize according to your preferences.



















































