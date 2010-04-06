Naughty Trader – The Risk Discipline Enforcer for Smart Traders





Tired of letting emotions sabotage your trades? Naughty Trader is here to discipline your risk — even when you can't.

Naughty Trader is a lightweight, real-time risk control Expert Advisor designed to protect your capital by forcefully closing all trades when your account drawdown hits a defined threshold. Whether you're a manual trader or running another EA, Naughty Trader stands guard like a strict risk manager on duty — no mercy, no second chances.

Perfect for traders who want to:

Enforce strict risk management rules

Prevent devastating losses from emotional or revenge trading

Maintain portfolio integrity when using high-risk strategies

Trade confidently knowing your downside is automatically protected

Features:

Monitors drawdown in real time (every tick)

Two modes: Drawdown by USD or Percentage

Automatic closure of all open trades upon threshold breach

Clear on-chart visual panel showing current equity, balance, and active settings

Customizable font size, color, and panel position

Fully compatible with manual trading or other EAs

Use Cases:

You're a manual trader struggling with discipline

You're using high-risk strategies or martingale-style EAs

You want a fallback mechanism that protects you no matter what else happens on the chart

Inputs:

UsePercentage : Switch between percentage or fixed USD mode

MaxDrawdownPercent : Set maximum % loss from balance

MaxDrawdownUSD : Set fixed dollar loss cap

FontSize , TextColor , PanelYDistance : Visual customization options

Notes:

Naughty Trader does not open or manage trades — it purely protects your downside

Works on any chart , any timeframe, and any broker

Best used on a chart that remains open while trading is active

Be smart. Be strict. Be safe.

Let Naughty Trader handle your discipline — so you can focus on strategy, not stress.



