Swift Symbol Switch
- Utilitaires
- Luke Anthony Caras
- Version: 1.0
Add a clean, on-chart button panel that lets you instantly switch between any forex pair, crypto, or commodity with a single click—no typing, no symbol search, and no menu digging required. This EA works seamlessly with any MT4 broker and on any timeframe, making it ideal for scalpers, swing traders, and long-term analysts alike. It automatically detects broker-specific symbol suffixes, highlights the currently active pair for easy tracking, and includes both light and dark mode themes to match your chart style. Simply attach the EA to any chart and start switching symbols effortlessly