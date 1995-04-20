Magic Multi Levels

If you are good at trading at levels This indicator is all you need levels to manage your trades

Market is usually follow current trend when break out some levels or reverse







Trade at the Institutional traders level with the best supply and demand zone indicator available in MT4 and MT5

The Secret Profit Levels Signals indicator for MT4 is a complete trading system that provides traders with the entry price and 2 take profit levels.

Technical analysts use support and resistance levels to identify price points on a chart where the probabilities favor a pause or reversal of a prevailing trend

