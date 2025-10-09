AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5

Here is your description with all special characters, emojis, and icons removed for a clean, professional version:

AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5 – Precision AI-Powered Gold Trading

Please find the SET FILE in the comment section to be used only for backtesting and live testing on Gold/XAUUSD in the M15 timeframe.

Unleash the power of artificial intelligence to dominate the XAUUSD market with AI Trend Catcher Gold MT5 – a next-generation expert advisor designed specifically for gold trading on MetaTrader 5.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The result is a more intelligent and adaptive EA that aims to improve performance and reduce risk by mimicking how experienced traders think — but at machine speed.

Smart Features:

AI-driven buy and sell signal generation based on dynamic thresholds

Advanced martingale logic with customizable risk recovery options

Integrated trailing stop, take profit, and time-based entry filters

Optimized for low-risk scalping and trend-catching with minimal intervention

Time-filtering by day and hour ensures entries only during optimal trading windows

Best Use Practices:

Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: M15 (optimized for precision)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Works best with low spread ECN brokers

Start trading gold like a pro – let AI do the heavy lifting.

Whether you are a beginner or experienced trader, AI Trend Catcher Gold offers the ideal blend of automation, performance, and risk management for serious XAUUSD trading.




Produits recommandés
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT5 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heik
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Experts
This is based on the double moving average cross and arrow mark under the preparation of custom indicators EA. When the blue arrow appears, make a long order. When the red arrow appears, short the order. When the pink line crosses the green line upward, the pink line is above, the green line is below, the golden fork appears, and the blue arrow appears. When the pink line crosses the green line downward, the pink line is below and the green line is above. There is a dead fork and a red arro
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.43 (47)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
MLTA by Vertice
Camille Eric Tronel
Experts
Introducing MLTA by Vertice – A Cutting-Edge Trading Solution At Vertice , we firmly believe that data-driven insights can significantly enhance trading performance. MLTA (Machine Learning Technical Analysis) is our fully automated trading strategy, designed to streamline decision-making and optimize trade execution with precision. How It Works MLTA leverages advanced computational techniques to identify the most optimal trading channel within a specified time horizon T . This channel is mathem
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Bantam
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
Dynamic Linear Regression EA
Abraao Moreira
4.75 (8)
Experts
The Expert Advisor (EA) is based on the Dynamic Linear Regression indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49702 ). User inputs: Number of candles is considered when calculating linear regression; Distance to the top line; Distance to the bottom line; Stop the loss of. The EA executes purchase and sale orders in the market when the value of a line, higher or lower, is reached at the current price, when the lower line is reached, a buy order at market is executed and when the upper li
FREE
Gold Queen
Souvik Sarkar
Experts
Gold Queen est un système de trading automatisé conçu pour détecter des opportunités basées sur la direction de la tendance et le comportement des prix. Il utilise des indicateurs techniques pour évaluer les conditions du marché et gérer systématiquement les entrées et sorties. Gold Queen s’adresse aux traders qui privilégient une solution automatisée avec des règles prédéfinies. Veuillez noter que les performances d’un système de trading peuvent varier en fonction des conditions de marché, et q
FREE
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA     est un robot de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading actif sur les instruments financiers les plus prisés, incluant les paires de devises majeures (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’or (XAU/USD), le pétrole (Brent, WTI) et les cryptomonnaies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.). Le cœur de son algorithme repose sur une version modernisée de la moyenne mobile de Hull (HMA), offrant des signaux plus clairs comparés aux Moving Average classiques. Le conseiller s’adap
Exp THE X FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.79 (29)
Experts
Expert Advisor automatique universel pour MetaTrader 5 travaillant sur des indicateurs standards. UniverselEA Le constructeur EA est fourni avec un grand nombre de fonctions. Vous pouvez sélectionner l'un des 20 signaux pour ouvrir une position et 5 des 20 filtres pour trier les signaux des indicateurs standard inclus dans le package MetaTrader. En outre, vous pouvez ajuster les paramètres de l'indicateur, sélectionner une période et spécifier une barre de signal pour chaque signal. Vous pouvez
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
SDZ Trend Pro
Van Toan Nguyen
Experts
Overview SDZ Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor work for all symbol, recommend  XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 timeframe . It combines dynamic price action patterns, EMA filters, and strict session-based trading logic to identify precise market entries with optimal risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer structured, time-filtered trading during active market hours. ️ Core Features Dynamic Stop Loss (SL) logic Automatically sets SL based on candle pattern Chooses the
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
Fibonacci Hunter
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
Fibonacci Hunter Expert Advisor pour le Symbole XAUUSD Le Fibonacci Hunter est un Expert Advisor (EA) développé pour être utilisé sur la plateforme MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . L'algorithme de trading a été spécifiquement optimisé pour la paire d'actifs XAUUSD (Or) . Ce système applique une stratégie de trading mécanique axée sur l'identification des retournements de prix. Le concept fondamental du système repose sur l'utilisation des niveaux de retracement de Fibonacci. Stratégie de l'Algorithme La log
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
MACD Expert Advisor MT5
Ivan Historillo
Experts
The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
Stochastic Trader Fully Customizable
Salman Soltaniyan
Experts
1. Method Overview Random Trader EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that initiates trades with a randomly chosen buy or sell direction. Despite the random entry, the EA incorporates robust risk management, dynamic position sizing, and sophisticated exit strategies. This unique approach serves as a valuable tool for research, portfolio diversification, and as a foundational template for developing and evaluating risk management techniques within algorithmic trading. 2. Key Featur
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.82 (38)
Experts
Informations importantes ! Notre équipe est divisée par rôles : les développeurs se concentrent sur le développement et les mises à jour, tandis que les modérateurs aident à l'installation et à la configuration de l'EA. Nos modérateurs sont disponibles pour vous aider et répondre à toutes vos questions : Zolia (Taïwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Angleterre) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence art
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (336)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (26)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec précision et discipline. Quantu
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (10)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de développement intensif ont permis de créer un a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.88 (34)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (4)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (9)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (484)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demand
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter.  Q1 price: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (28)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinan
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
3.67 (6)
Experts
Prix : 606$ -> 808$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Plus que 1 exemplaires disponibles à 599 $ Prochain prix : 699 $ Sans exagération et sans risque inutile. Avec un drawdown minimal : One Man Army est un système de trading multidevises conçu à la fois pour le trading personnel et pour les sociétés de trading Prop. Il suit une stratégie de scalping basée sur les corrections et retournements du marché à court et moyen terme, en opérant au moyen d’ordres à cours limité différés (limit orders). Ce robot de trading ne devine pas la direction du marc
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Experts
Zenith FX – Système Avancé d’Intelligence Artificielle Mécanique Présentation Générale Zenith FX représente la nouvelle génération d’architecture algorithmique, conçue pour offrir une précision de niveau institutionnel sur XAUUSD (Or) et USDJPY (Dollar/Yen Japonais) . Basé sur la structure analytique introduite dans Axon Shift et Vector Prime, le système intègre un cadre neuronal renforcé, capable de s’adapter en temps réel à la volatilité du marché, aux changements de liquidité et aux corrélat
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Experts
Pourquoi choisir un bot de trading sans compte de signaux pour le suivi ? Suivi des trades en direct :   Compte principal  |  Compte secondaire  | Canal officiel AOT  Cet EA est adapté aux défis de firmes prop et aux comptes de trading personnels, en combinant outils analytiques et fonctionnalités de gestion des risques pour soutenir votre trading. AOT MT5 EA de trading multi-symboles : AOT est un EA conçu pour assister le trader en utilisant une IA avancée pour l'analyse de marché sur 16 pa
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.27 (33)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (30)
Experts
EA New Player — Un Expert Advisor en Trading Nouvelle Génération Il ne se contente pas de trader, il révolutionne le marché. EA New Player est un Expert Advisor de portefeuille innovant pour MT5, basé sur sept stratégies d'analyse technique éprouvées. Il n'utilise pas l'intelligence artificielle, mais surpasse de nombreuses solutions de réseaux neuronaux grâce à son architecture sophistiquée, sa logique transparente et son système de filtrage des signaux flexible. PROMOTION 1+1 : Achetez un Exp
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (1)
Experts
INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES ! Ce robot de trading n'est pas conçu pour obtenir un backtest parfait, ni pour une optimisation excessive ou un ajustement de courbe. Il n'utilise aucune stratégie risquée de type martingale ou grille. Son objectif principal est la rentabilité réelle en conditions réelles.    Les stratégies utilisées sont un mélange de mes stratégies éprouvées sur l'or, que j'applique en direct via mes signaux vérifiés. Elles affichent un historique de rentabilité de plus de 13 mois,
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.29 (69)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
Plus de l'auteur
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 -  BTCUSD Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Update 3August2025- Message me directly for Installation of Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5_EA after you buy. I will setup correctly to trade BTCUSD Pair.Also If you want all previous versions with this new one then let me know, I will share all MT5 previous versions. Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (4)
Experts
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Note Set file for BTCUSD is attached in Comment Section Introducing SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD and XAUUSD/Gold with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-making. This EA is engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, discipline, and consistency in every trade. This Expert Ad
Dow Jones Rocket EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
US30 Power EA MT5 – Built for Precision, Profitability, and Prop Firm Readiness At Trade Smarter, we understand that effective trading relies on precision and insight. Our dedicated team has developed an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that specializes in trading the US30 Index, Gold, and Bitcoin, boasting an impressive accuracy and win rate of 80 percent and above. We have integrated advanced AI technology with proven trading strategies to deliver optimal performance. Our Expert Advisor utilize
Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Experts
Trending Satoshimind AI BTCUSD & Gold Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the Bitcoin, EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) pairs with high accuracy. This EA is based on trend-following and momentum-based entry logic, optimized for short-term intraday scalping. Note-Set files for BTCUSD & Gold are attached in comment section-Download from there & use it in live, demo, forward & back test. It uses a combination of adaptive indicators to identify strong market condit
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
Indicateurs
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading is a precision-engineered tool designed to help traders identify high-probability trend entries and exits on Bitcoin pairs. Leveraging advanced Gann methodologies combined with AI-enhanced algorithms, this indicator is optimized for manual trading strategies that seek to capture significant market moves with clarity and confidence. The indicator dynamically plots directional signals and adaptive trend lines to highlight potential reversals and tre
FREE
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
4 (1)
Experts
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor built for precision arbitrage trading. It uses advanced AI algorithms to identify inefficiencies in price movements and execute rapid trades with high accuracy. Optimized for volatile assets, the EA performs best on Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging market momentum and price disparities. Designed for the H1 timeframe, it adapts to changing market conditions and delivers consistent performance with minimal user interventio
Gold Quantum King EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Experts
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 - Please Use Recommended Set File for Gold Added in Comment Section _ Use M15 time on Gold for live & backtest . Thankyou! Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with advanced algorithmic logic and a blend of proven technical indicators, this EA aims to deliver consistent performance under various market conditions. This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligen
SMC Hacker AI for Bitcoin Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
SMC Hacker AI MT5 – Bitcoin Smart Trading Automation Powered by Smart Money Concepts and VWAP AI Intelligence This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using: Pattern recognition based on historical data Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing Th
SMC Precision AI Buy Sell Indicator
Vyom Tekriwal
Indicateurs
SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups. Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions. AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI l
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for intraday trading on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. (Note_SET FILE IS ATTACHED IN COMMENT) The EA intelligently identifies high-probability trade setups using dynamic price action and built-in adaptive logic. Key features: Optimized for US30 index (works best on M15 and M30 timeframes) Smart position management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop Adaptive entry and exit
Quantum Multicurrency AI Trading BOT MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Quantum Multicurrency AI Robot MT4 is a powerful automated trading expert advisor designed for diverse currency pair trading using intelligent decision-making algorithms. It operates with precision across multiple forex instruments, making it an ideal solution for traders who seek consistent performance in volatile markets. This EA is engineered to analyze various market conditions using advanced logic to determine optimal entry and exit points. It supports fixed lot size trading with adjustable
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to target consistent opportunities across major currency pairs using AI-assisted logic and sniper-style trade entries. This automated trading system is built for traders seeking consistent performance, intelligent risk management, and low-drawdown results. It uses advanced technical filters, trend identification, and volatility assessment to generate high-probability trades during active market hours. Developed wit
FREE
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Indicateurs
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4 This advanced MT4 indicator leverages artificial intelligence to identify high-probability market reversal points with up to 90% accuracy. Designed for traders who demand precision, it analyzes price action in real time and highlights optimal entry opportunities for both buy and sell trades. Suitable for all major Forex pairs and timeframes, this tool is ideal for intraday and swing trading strategies. Key Features: AI-powered reversal detection Clear
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4     (Note_High Risk Set file is attached in comment_Use it in M15 time on any currency and see the magic_Recommended Capital $2K-5K) Forex Machine AI Bot MT4 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for consistent intraday trading performance. The EA is built on smart algorithmic logic and integrates multiple layers of trade filtering, risk control, and dynamic position sizing. It is suitable for traders looking for an automated solution that adapts to changing market cond
Nasdaq AI Precision Bot for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
3.5 (2)
Experts
DAX | NASDAQ AI Precision Bot for MT5 – Suitable for Prop Firm as Well - UPGRADED with ENHANCED AI FEATURES And ACCURACY Harness the power of institutional-grade AI trading with our high-performance Expert Advisor specifically designed for NASDAQ (USTECm) and DAX indices. Key Features AI-enhanced trading logic optimized for DAX and NASDAQ indices Risk-optimized entry with smart exit filters Ultra-fast decision engine for M1 scalping Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit based on volatility patterns
SureShot EURUSD and Gold AI for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
SureShot AI – EURUSD GBPUSD and Gold Expert Advisor for MT5 - Suitable for Prop Firm Powered by Intelligent Signal Processing and Dynamic Risk Management (Note- Price will be hiked to $700/copy. Limited to 10 copies. Hurry up, buy now! )  Unlock the power of precision trading with SureShot AI, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD) using advanced technical indicators, adaptive strategies, and intelligent risk control systems. This Expert Advisor
US 30 DeepReversal AI MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
US30 DeepReversal AI MT5 – Check Comment Section for Set Files Download Attached are Low and High Risk SET files. Must use for live and backtest accounts. Advanced AI-Powered Reversal Trading for Dow Jones (US30) – Also Suitable for Prop Firm Challenge Passing Take your trading to the next level with US30 DeepReversal AI, a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Index). Built with a blend of advanced market reversal detection algorithms and an ad
FREE
VWAP AI for NASDAQ and US30 Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
VWAP AI MT5 Expert Advisor — Precision Trading for US30, Gold & NASDAQ Overview: VWAP AI is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for NASDAQ (US100) and US30 (Dow Jones) indices. Built for precision and performance, this EA leverages Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), combined with advanced adaptive algorithms and a smart martingale system to identify high-probability trade entries and exits on the M15 timeframe. This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence tec
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading EURUSD and US30 (Dow Jones) pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA is based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), artificial intelligence, and advanced price action analysis, offering high-probability trade entries with effective risk management.  (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest) It is optimized for intraday and short-term trading on M15 and H1 timeframes. The EA
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 VYOM
Vyom Tekriwal
Indicateurs
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 Reversal AI Alpha Trend is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect high-probability reversal zones using advanced AI-based pattern recognition and market structure analysis. This tool combines smart logic with real-time confirmation to help traders identify optimal entry points before major market turns. Whether you're trading volatile instruments like BTCUSD, US30, NASDAQ , or safer assets like Gold and major currency pairs , this indicator ada
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA (MT5) - SET FILE FOR XAUUSD is attached in Comment for Live Trading/Back testing-Must Use it Note- We are giving 50-100% Money Back Refund Guarantee if not satisfied with result using our bot- Price will be increased to $499 after 1st 10 Copies-Hurryup now!! Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Machine Learning for precision Gold trading. This advanced Expert Advisor is engineered to scalp XAUUSD (Gold) with cutting-edge AI algorithms that d
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 - Note This EA Can also be used on Indices such as US30, NASDAQ, FR40, DAX, UK, BTCUSD, Metals and Currencies. Write Separately to me for set files after purchase. Hurry up Price is limited to 1st 10 copies only, PRICE WILL BE INCREASE to $500 soon, buy now!!   Note- We are giving 50-100% Money Back Refund Guarantee if not satisfied with result using our bot-  Next 5 copies available for $149, next price $499 Set file for Backtesting/forward testing is attached in
Gold Sniper Alpha AI Robot MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5-Multi-Currency EA-Plug & PLAY Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor (  It is very important!, please write me a private message after purchasing the expert. I will send you my best 2 MT5 EAs as a Sales Promotion Offer)  Next 5 copies available for $199, next price $599 The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system engineered for precision breakout trading on Gold (XAUUSD) — while remaining fully adaptable to indice
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis