Colorful Long tailed Tit EA

🔴Live Signal (Real Account Forward)

Colorful Long-tailed Tit is an Expert Advisor designed with a simple yet reliable trading logic.
It applies Gann HiLo for trend detection, uses the Bollinger Band range for entry conditions, and employs ATR-based dynamic risk management to control trades effectively.

A key feature of this EA is its versatility to run on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY with the exact same logic and parameters—no separate set files required. This makes it highly convenient for multi-pair portfolio trading.

  • Fully automated from entry to exit

  • Clear logic using a simple combination of indicators

  • Works seamlessly on multiple pairs without parameter adjustments

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Scalping

Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.


