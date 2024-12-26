Auto SLTP Pro for MT4
- Utilitaires
- Tuan Nghia Phan
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 10 janvier 2025
Auto SLTP Pro can help you setSL & TP automatically for positions & pending orders
* 2 modes:
- Points
- USD
* Symbol Filter: Select All or a specific symbol
* For pending orders: Select true to set SLTP for pending orders
Note: Only valid for positions (pending orders) without SL&TP!
Very useful and easy to use, to set. Thank you!