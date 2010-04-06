Auto Break-Even Utility MT4

Visualize Your Break-Even Levels Instantly!

Auto Break-Even Utility MT4 is a powerful and straightforward tool designed for traders who want to monitor their break-even points with clarity. This utility does not move stop-loss levels or manage trades but instead provides a real-time visual representation of where your break-even levels lie for both buy and sell positions.

Why Use Auto Break-Even Utility MT4? When trading multiple positions, it can be difficult to determine the exact price level at which you break even. Auto Break-Even Utility MT4 eliminates this confusion by automatically calculating and displaying break-even lines on your chart. This allows you to quickly assess your risk and profitability levels with a single glance.

How It Works:

Scans Open Positions – The utility continuously monitors all active trades for the selected symbol. Break-Even Calculation – It calculates the weighted average entry price based on trade volume. Chart Display – It draws horizontal lines representing the break-even points for buy and sell positions separately. Real-Time Updates – The utility automatically updates the break-even lines whenever a new position is opened or closed.

Key Features & Benefits:

Automatic Break-Even Line Display – No manual calculations needed! The tool updates in real time.

Separate Buy & Sell Lines – Instantly see break-even levels for long and short positions.

Customizable Appearance – Adjust line colors and thickness to match your trading style.

Essential Trading Info Display – Shows account number, broker name, server, and symbol.

Non-Intrusive & Lightweight – Runs efficiently without interfering with other indicators or EAs.

Works with Any Asset – Use it for forex pairs, indices, stocks, and commodities.

