Limit Order by Oggy Crakers

Utilities

This is an EA program to make it easier for traders to place open limit orders on the market.
This program is equipped with:
Set Lots
Set BuyLimit, (this is the first price you must input to set up a BuyLimit order on the chart)
Set SellLimit, (this is the first price you must input to set up a SellLimit order on the chart)
SL and TP sets,
Set Magic Number (I also matched it in the Order Comment)
Set STEP By Point,
Set Max Order, and
Close all by Magic Number (you can close all orders with one click based on the magic number you set)
Produits recommandés
Close all button and by percent
Mas Khairul Araaf
3 (1)
Utilitaires
This tool working You can buy or sell from the button of this tool, the lot size can be filled manually, as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions, close all sell button to end all sell positions, Close All profit button to end  All  profit position, Close All Loss button to end all loss position, Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order, close all orders to end all orders. The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent, if close
TelegramAlerts4DrawdownAndTarget
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Utilitaires
This program sends alerts to telegram when a specified profit target or drawdown level is reached. The profit target and drawdown level are specified as percentages of the daily starting balance in the inputs. When you purchase feel free to contact me for any assistance required with the setup. I am open to adding custom functions limited to profit or drawdown alerts
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Health Check
Dua Yong Rew
Utilitaires
Send periodic (Health Check) notification from your MT4 terminal to your mobile phone to be sure that your MT4 terminal is still running. When you did not receive the notification, it means that your terminal is unavailable. Optional information like Account Equity and Trading Pairs are also available. Notification Period - 1 Hour, 2 Hours, 4 Hours, 8 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours Attach EA to any H1 chart
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilitaires
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
Close all Trades in One clicks MT4
Cheng Hao Min
Utilitaires
A simple script that closes all current orders. Terminate once close all positions, so please don't worry about constantly closing your order. How to use : Drag the script from the navigator to the chart to activate it. Do remember to enable algo trading to use this script. There are different versions of the script that can choose whether to close all buy/sell posiitons, if you need this, do contact me in MQL5.
Automatic stoploss takeprofit and Trailing stop
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Utilitaires
automatically sets a pre set take profit and stop loss on all orders that lack the selected stop(orders without sl/tp or both). This enables quicker opening of orders especially if you use a common take profit, stop loss or both for all orders of a current pair. You only need to open orders without having to calculate your stops and no matter how many orders you have opened the EA will set stops for you as long as you have attached the EA on the currency pairs chart. For pending orders the EA
Close All When Equity MT4
Hoang The Manh
Utilitaires
This Tool Allow you close all open Orders automatics when Equity reach to specific value:  - When Equity is less than  specific value - When Equity is greater than  specific value - And Allow you close all open orders in manual - It will notification to MT4 Mobile app when it execute close all orders. __________________________________________ It very helpful for you when you trade with prop funds. Avoid reach daily drawdown and automatics close all orders when you get target.
FREE
One lick close all
Jun Xiao
Utilitaires
Cet outil peut vous aider à fermer tous les ordres ouverts en un seul clic, cliquez simplement sur "Tout fermer". Si vous souhaitez uniquement fermer les ordres rentables, cliquez sur le bouton "Fermer les ordres rentables". Après avoir cliqué, tous les ordres flottants seront fermés. Tous les ordres seront liquidés ; si vous souhaitez clôturer uniquement les ordres avec des pertes flottantes, cliquez sur le bouton « Fermer les ordres perdants ». Après avoir cliqué, tous les ordres avec des pert
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Utilitaires
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
MagicExcel
Alessandro Brunelli
Utilitaires
MagicExcel will allow you to extrapolate, from your trades, reports split down by Expert Advisor. The generated reports allow you to quickly compare statistics of trades data from different Expert Advisors, different symbols and also the behavior of an Expert Advisor against different symbols. Additionally, if selected, a report will be created that shows the behavior of the Expert Advisor over time. This is a very useful tool for a trader who works with many Expert Advisors at the same time. R
MT4 Alert Telegram Notifier Pro Version
Denis Adha
Utilitaires
MT4 Alert Telegram Notifier PRO VERSION   is a specialized toolsdesigned for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. One of its key features is its ability to operate concurrently with Expert Advisors (EAs) on a single MT4 chart, combining the power of automated analysis with communication convenience. Sending Order Notifications to Telegram Groups or Channels:   This indicator has the capability to send real-time order notifications directly to the Telegram group or channel of your choice using the B
Close Asistent
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilitaires
metatrader 4 close asisstent install ea in any pair and run it.. Congratulations on using the ea close assistant you can get free ea by registering FBS broker through my link https://fbs.partners?ibl=621087&ibp=24536958 Button Function : Close Open Order        = function to close all open orders Close Sell                    = function to close all open sell orders Close Buy                    = function to close all open buy orders Close Profit                 = function to close all profita
Partial Close EA
Rimantas Petrauskas
3.25 (4)
Utilitaires
The most simple and easy to use Partial Close EA (by Rimantas Petrauskas ) The main idea of this EA is to apply partial close to your positions. EA will automatically find your open market positions and apply partial close according to your settings. For those who do not know what Partial Close is: it is simply an action to close only a part of your position. For example, if your trade lot size is 1.2 and you close 25% of it (which is 0.3) you will still have 0.9 lot size trade running and exist
Trade Info
Johannes Schoeman
Utilitaires
Trade and Account Information Panel The Trade Info Panel allows you to easily see the status of you trading by pair and account. Minimise the panel by clicking on it to reduce the display area. Easily Identify loosing pairs/ instruments traded by the change of header colour. The HEADER change colour should the months losses exceed the months gains. Displayed information: General Account information Account Leverage Spread Bar Time remaining Account Balance  Account Equity Margin Free Margin Acc
ReChartPro
Lasha Kvantchiani
Utilitaires
This expert advisor is particularly beneficial for traders using paid indicators that include built-in backtesting features. This expert advisor does automation and refreshes charts. With this feature, your indicator's built-in backtest function will do a backtest in the time that you put in 'input' settings. You will have a fresh backtest every time with this expert advisor. It's very necessary for indicators like it. You can set the time you want it to refresh the backtest or the time you want
Order Reminder MT4
Nguyen Duc Tam
Utilitaires
This utility sends notification to trader’s MT4 (for MT5 version, checkout this link ) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions. To turn on notification, please visit this link (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications) Features Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders) Customize time to send notification Customize notification interval (send ev
MTSBSPanel
Andrei Kossarev
Utilitaires
MTSBSPanel is a multifunctional trading panel with an integrated risk manager. Main features of the trading panel Placement of pending orders directly from the chart with the ability to divide a position into multiple orders Opening by market in one click with the ability to divide a position into multiple orders Risk management: risk per trade and per day Dynamically calculated lot depending on the specified risk per trade Brief information on the account, result of trades for the day, week, m
Close All Orders One Click
Artem Los
Utilitaires
A script for closing all open positions in one click. It has no settings, you only need to save it to folder ...\mql4\scripts folder and restart the terminal. A click on the script will close all open positions with the best possible time. Works on all types of accounts with all currency pairs and any broker. The number of open positions is not limited. The script will be useful for trading strategies, in which you need to manage a large number of orders.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilitaires
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
Query specified past time for symbol Utam
Klein Gyula
Indicateurs
Hi! Between the given time range. Adds profit and lot. This can be written on the charter in English and Hungarian. The name of the symbol must be entered exactly. Good used for it. :) Szia! A meg adott idősáv között Összeadja a profitot és lot-ot. Ezt ki írathatjuk Angolul és Magyarul a chartra. Pontosan kell beírni a szimbólum nevét. Jó használatott hozzá. :)
VisualInfoMove
Vitaly Muzichenko
Utilitaires
Automatic lot calculation per stop level: calculates the lot considering the risk. It is possible to enter a percentage of the deposit and set the line to the planned stop level. As a result, the lot for entry will be calculated. Also, the TakeProfit level will be calculated taking into account the profit/loss ratio, and their profit/loss in the deposit currency. Thus, the final result of the trade can be seen, which is an integral part of successful trading. Features The indicator displays the
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilitaires
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Hotkeys Orders Closing
Sergey Oleinik
Utilitaires
The utility is designed to close several types of orders. Closing is done by pressing the hot key. How to place and delete orders by voice using the utilities of this type, see the video below the description.  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTpVWJkEic6TzoXr0qc9RIw/featured Provided closing options: KEY "1" DELETE BUY STOP. KEY "2" DELETE SELL STOP. KEY "3" DELETE BUY AND SELL STOP. KEY "4" DELETE BUY LIMIT. KEY "5" DELETE SELL LIMIT. KEY "6" DELETE BUY AND SELL LIMIT. KEY "7" DELETE ALL PEND
FREE
ExPad
Igor Semyonov
Utilitaires
ExPad  - a trade panel for comfortable trading on financial markets. Suitable for trading any financial instruments. In general, the panel is able to perform the following functions: Open and reverse of deals Operation with visible and hidden StopLoss and TakeProfit Independent management of visible and hidden StopLosses Profit protection due to Breakeven and Trailing Stop  Choice of technique for Trailing Stop Distance from market price Moving Average Bolinger Bands Middle Line High and Low pri
FastMove
Adrian Ferreyra
Utilitaires
FastMove is a panel with 5 buttons, a notification area and a text entry. Its goal is to enable quick and simple execution. Buttons: MOVE - Move the interface BUY - Start of buy process SELL - Start of sell process L - Select quantity of lots % - Select quantity of percent of balance Keyboard inputs ' ESC ' - Cancels the operation or return to the previous stage. ' F ' - Lock or unlock interface to prevent accidental executions. M - Move the interface. P - Exchange between pending orders or mark
ABCMarketsControl
Svetlana Dzikovskaya
Utilitaires
ABCMarketsControl.ex4 utility manages already opened trades on any symbol by moving them to a breakeven when the price reaches a certain level. Besides, if the price goes further in favorable direction, the utility moves Stop Loss and Take Profit accordingly. The utility is most convenient for use on medium and long terms, as well as when trading on news. The parameters set by default are optimal, but it is better to select them individually for each trading symbol according to personal experien
Draggable Candle Timer
Part-time Day Trader
5 (2)
Utilitaires
The Draggable Candle Timer  for MT4  is a clean, minimal, and fully customizable tool that displays the live countdown to the next candle close. Designed for flexibility, it can be dragged and repositioned anywhere on the chart, ensuring it never interferes with your analysis.  The timer runs on the system clock, so without the glitches or delays common in other candle timers that run on the Market Watch clock. To move the timer:   Double-click to select it, then drag it by the upper-left ancho
FREE
AW Metatrader to Telegram
AW Trading Software Limited
Utilitaires
Un système automatisé d'envoi de notifications afin qu'aucun de vos abonnés ne rate vos événements de trading depuis votre terminal de trading. Un utilitaire qui envoie des notifications au messager Telegram sur toutes les opérations de trading sur votre compte. Instructions pas à pas pour connecter l'utilitaire à une chaîne dans Telegram -> ICI / MT5 -> ICI Avantages : Installation facile et instructions détaillées, Possibilité d'envoyer des captures d'écran ajustables, Texte de notification p
Save screen
Dominik Kaczorowski
Utilitaires
A script that allows you to quickly save the image of the current chart. Accelerate the use of the script by assigning a keyboard shortcut to it. The image is saved in the location of your MT4 platform: /MQL4/Files/{current_date}. The script does not contain any parameters. The name of the chart being saved is determined automatically and consists of a symbol, the current date and the timeframe. Attention! Files with the same names are overwritten!
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilitaires
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilitaires
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitaires
Consultez instantanément l'historique de vos transactions clôturées par jour et par semaine, vos transactions ouvertes actuelles et votre exposition au forex sur un seul graphique ! Utilisez la carte thermique pour identifier les transactions rentables et où se situe votre baisse actuelle au sein de votre portefeuille de trading. Boutons de fermeture rapide Utilisez les boutons de fermeture rapide pour clôturer chaque transaction sur un seul symbole, clôturer des transactions individuelles en
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Utilitaires
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilitaires
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis