Super Assistant for MT4

* Super Assistant is an useful management tool that helps traders perform management tasks on MT4/MT5 account remotely via Telegram such as:
- Get info (account, details of positions, pending orders, floating PL, price, economic news, etc)
- Open trade (open instantly with preset parameters)
- Manage trade (set SLTP automatically, break-even mode, max risk, close time every day, etc)
- Close trade (close all, buy, sell, win positions by one click, set awaiting close by PL, time)

- Set up notifications to Telegram (opened, closed trades, price alert, PL alert, etc.)

* Easy to set up & use! See User Manual & Try Demo version here, thank you!

LIST OF COMMANDS:

==========GET INFO============

info_acc - Get account info

info_pen - Get pending orders details

info_pos - Get positions details

info_pos_sum - Get positions summary

price - Get symbol price

news - Get economic news (only MT5)

============OPEN TRADE==========

buy - Open a buy position 

sell - Open a sell position 

inst_set - Set up parameters  

inst_buy - Instant buy 

inst_sell - Instant sell 

inst_off - Cancel instant trade

============MANAGE TRADE========

modify - Modify a position 

sltp_m - Auto SLTP by money 

sltp_p - Auto SLTP by point 

be - Activate break-even mode 

maxrisk - Set max risk 

close_time - Set close time everyday 

mng_check - Check management settings 

mng_off - Cancel management setings

============CLOSE TRADE==========

close_pen - Delete all pending orders

close_pos_all - Close all positions

close_pos_buy - Close all Buy positions

close_pos_sell - Close all Sell positions

close_pos_win - Close all Win positions 

close_pos_sym - Close all positions by symbol

close_pos_tk - Close a position by ticket

close_min - Awaiting close in x minutes

close_pl - Awaiting close by floating PL

close_check - Check all awaiting close status

close_off - Cancel all awaiting close

==========NOTIFICATION=============

noti_price - Set price alert 

noti_news - Set news alert (only MT5)

noti_pl - Set floating PL alert 

noti_equity - Set equity alert 

noti_margin - Set margin alert 

noti_open - Set noti for opened trades 

noti_close - Set noti for closed trades 

noti_status - Auto-check account 

indi_cross - Set indicator data alert (only MT5)

noti_check - Check all notifications 

noti_off - Disable all notifications

********************************************************************************************

INPUTS:

Telegram Bot Token

Telegram User ID

*********************************************************************************************

HOW TO SET UP?

* Get inputs for EA:

- Create a Telegram bot by @BotFather , and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start".

- Get your Telegram User ID by chatting with @userinfobot 

* Setup on your MT4/MT5:

- MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram to WebRequest

- Allow Algo Trading on EA 

* Create a command menu for your Telegram bot:

- Chat with @BotFather => /mybots => Select your bot => Edit Bot => Edit Commands => Copy/Paste command list above (You can set all the commands or just some common commands like start, info_acc, info_pos, close_pos_all)


