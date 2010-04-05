Gold Breakout Matrix EA MT4
- Experts
- Vernkham Sorsavanh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA uses a breakout strategy with multiple filters such as Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku Cloud, and multiple ATR values, which indicate accurate trend analysis, volatility, and breakout levels on the H1 timeframe of Gold (XAUUSD)
Recommended Settings:
• Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
• Timeframe: H1
• Minimum Deposit: $300
• Leverage: 1:100 or higher
• Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance)
• VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation
Important Notice Before Purchase
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future success. Market conditions may change, and it’s crucial to test the EA under different scenarios to evaluate its effectiveness. Start with smaller positions or use a demo account to reduce potential losses and become familiar with the EA’s behavior. Informed decision-making, proper risk management, and patience are key to long-term trading success.