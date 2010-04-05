BuyGoldV1

This Expert Advisor is designed for the XAUUSDT pair and utilizes a combination of Grid and Martingale techniques to manage buy-only trades. It operates on the H1 timeframe, making it suitable for medium-term trading in trending or ranging gold markets.

Strategy Overview:

  • Grid Trading (Buy-Only): The EA places multiple buy orders at defined intervals as price moves, seeking to benefit from market retracements during an uptrend.

  • Martingale Position Management: When the price pulls back, the EA increases the lot size of new positions in an effort to average down and recover more quickly.

Main Features:

  • Buy-Only Trading Logic – Designed to focus solely on long positions in gold markets

  • Optimized for XAUUSDT – Developed and tested for performance on this specific pair

  • Timeframe: Operates on H1 for a balanced trading frequency

  • Customizable Parameters – Adjust Lot Size, Grid Step, TP, SL, and Martingale Multiplier to suit your strategy and risk appetite

  • Fully Automated – Once configured, the EA manages positions independently

Recommended Settings

• Symbol: XAUUSD

• Timeframe: H1

• Minimum Deposit: $1000


Important Notice

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk management is vital for long-term trading success.

Produits recommandés
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Plus de l'auteur
Filtrer:
