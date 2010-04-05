Recovery hero Arjan Hazewinkel Experts

Recovery hero expert advisor is based on the "No loss strategy" . In theory this strategy can never lose when right optimized for your account balance. Strong market movements are no problem for the recovery hero expert! We will win on both market moves because all orders are hedged with a pending order to prevent market reversal crashes. The best use for this ea is strong moving pairs for example GBPUSD or GOLD. But its no problem to use any pair when you optimize it. Please do not use default