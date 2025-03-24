Safe Daily Growth

🚀 Safe Daily Growth  – Triple Mode Smart Trading Expert Advisor (Cent Account Only)

Safe Daily Growth EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed for consistent daily profits using three intelligent trading modes:
 Auto Trading
 Manual Trading
 Smart Button-Based Trading

This EA is built specifically for Cent Accounts and is ideal for traders who want safe, controlled, and profitable Forex trading.

🔹 Key Features

🔸 Auto Trading Mode
Safe Daily Growth EA automatically places trades based on market conditions with up to 70% accuracy.
It’s perfect for passive income, but we recommend not exceeding your daily profit target to avoid overtrading.

🔸 Manual Trading Mode
You stay in control.
When set to Buy Mode, the EA will only take Buy trades.
Switch to Sell Mode, and it will only take Sell trades.
This allows you to follow market trends and maximize profits with precision.

🔸 Smart Button-Based Trading
This mode allows traders to manually place trades using buttons on the chart.
You can execute trades at the right time and price, increasing profitability by combining human intuition with automation.

📊 Recommended Balance & Settings (Cent Account Only)

⚙️ Account Type     💰 Minimum Balance 📏 Lot Size (Auto Mode)  Recommended Leverage 🧠 Trading Modes
🟢 Cent Account      50,000 cents ($500)       🔹 0.01 - 0.05 (based on balance)          🔹 1:500 or higher                              Auto / Manual / Button

📝 Important Notes:

  • This EA is strictly for Cent Accounts to maintain low risk and higher flexibility.

  • Always stop Auto Mode after hitting your daily profit target to prevent unnecessary exposure.

  • Beginners are encouraged to use Manual or Button-Based Trading for more control.

  • No hidden strategies – all trading logic is transparent and profit-focused.

🎯 Start Smart Trading Today – Let Your Strategy Safe Daily Growth with Confidence!




Rifatul Islam
19
Rifatul Islam 2025.06.23 10:03 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

MD.Abul Hasnat Kutubi
18
MD.Abul Hasnat Kutubi 2025.05.10 10:05 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

69598434
15
69598434 2025.05.10 10:02 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis