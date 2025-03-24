Safe Daily Growth

  • Эксперты
  • Rohana Akter
    Rohana Akter

    Rohana Akter

    👋 Welcome to My MQL5 Profile!
    I’m Rohana Akter, a passionate and dedicated algorithmic trader with deep experience in Forex, commodities, and indices, developing high-performance Expert Advisors (EAs), indicators, and scripts tailored for a wide range of trading strategies. I specialize in:
  • Версия: 1.22
  • Обновлено: 9 мая 2025
  • Активации: 5

🚀 Safe Daily Growth  – Triple Mode Smart Trading Expert Advisor (Cent Account Only)

Safe Daily Growth EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed for consistent daily profits using three intelligent trading modes:
 Auto Trading
 Manual Trading
 Smart Button-Based Trading

This EA is built specifically for Cent Accounts and is ideal for traders who want safe, controlled, and profitable Forex trading.

🔹 Key Features

🔸 Auto Trading Mode
Safe Daily Growth EA automatically places trades based on market conditions with up to 70% accuracy.
It’s perfect for passive income, but we recommend not exceeding your daily profit target to avoid overtrading.

🔸 Manual Trading Mode
You stay in control.
When set to Buy Mode, the EA will only take Buy trades.
Switch to Sell Mode, and it will only take Sell trades.
This allows you to follow market trends and maximize profits with precision.

🔸 Smart Button-Based Trading
This mode allows traders to manually place trades using buttons on the chart.
You can execute trades at the right time and price, increasing profitability by combining human intuition with automation.

📊 Recommended Balance & Settings (Cent Account Only)

⚙️ Account Type     💰 Minimum Balance 📏 Lot Size (Auto Mode)  Recommended Leverage 🧠 Trading Modes
🟢 Cent Account      50,000 cents ($500)       🔹 0.01 - 0.05 (based on balance)          🔹 1:500 or higher                              Auto / Manual / Button

📝 Important Notes:

  • This EA is strictly for Cent Accounts to maintain low risk and higher flexibility.

  • Always stop Auto Mode after hitting your daily profit target to prevent unnecessary exposure.

  • Beginners are encouraged to use Manual or Button-Based Trading for more control.

  • No hidden strategies – all trading logic is transparent and profit-focused.

🎯 Start Smart Trading Today – Let Your Strategy Safe Daily Growth with Confidence!




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Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Эксперты
EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Эксперты
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Эксперты
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
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Rifatul Islam
19
Rifatul Islam 2025.06.23 10:03 
 

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MD.Abul Hasnat Kutubi
18
MD.Abul Hasnat Kutubi 2025.05.10 10:05 
 

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69598434
15
69598434 2025.05.10 10:02 
 

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