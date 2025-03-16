Gold AMS



Gold AMS  - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones.

The indicator 100% does not repaint!!!


The best indicator signals:

If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it.

Trading with this indicator is very easy.

We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, according to the arrow

(Green arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).


NOTE: The accuracy of entry and profitability of trading depends only on the skill of the trader. Any indicator is only an assistant to the trader, not a guide to action. The golden rule is to open an order according to the trend, take your profit and wait for the next best signal.

