Gold AMS



Gold AMS  - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones.

The indicator 100% does not repaint!!!


The best indicator signals:

If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it.

Trading with this indicator is very easy.

We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, according to the arrow

(Green arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).


NOTE: The accuracy of entry and profitability of trading depends only on the skill of the trader. Any indicator is only an assistant to the trader, not a guide to action. The golden rule is to open an order according to the trend, take your profit and wait for the next best signal.

Prodotti consigliati
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
Indicatori
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Force Index with 2 Moving Averages mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Indice FORCE e 2 Medie Mobili" per MT4. Nessuna modifica. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per il momentum trading nella direzione del trend. - L'indicatore "Indice FORCE e 2 Medie Mobili" consente di visualizzare le medie mobili veloci e lente dell'indice Force. - L'indice Force è uno dei migliori indicatori che combina i dati di prezzo e volume in un unico valore. - L'indice Force è un potente oscillatore che misura la quantità di energia utilizzata per muovere il pr
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Trend Oscillator - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato, uno strumento di trading efficiente! - Viene utilizzato un nuovo metodo di calcolo avanzato - 20 opzioni per il parametro "Prezzo per calcolo". - L'oscillatore più fluido mai sviluppato. - Colore verde per i trend al rialzo, colore rosso per i trend al ribasso. - Valori di ipervenduto: inferiori a 5, valori di ipercomprato: superiori a 95. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con questo i
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex HTF Ichimoku per MT4. - L'indicatore Ichimoku è uno degli indicatori di tendenza più potenti. HTF significa - Higher Time Frame. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per i Trend Trader e anche in combinazione con le voci Price Action. - L'indicatore HTF Ichimoku consente di collegare Ichimoku da un timeframe più elevato al grafico corrente. - Trend rialzista: linea rossa sopra quella blu (ed entrambe le linee sono sopra la nuvola) / Trend ribassista: linea rossa sotto quell
BOA Multi Currency Dashboard MT4
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard for Binary Options (MT4) . You can use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the dashboard. Just change the BOA Signals Indicator Name in the dashboard settings to the indicator you want to get signals from. For example: CHILL. BOA_BURN_Indicator_v1   Strategy :   Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy (MACD & Stochastic) BOA_COLD_Indicator_v1   Strategy :  Amalia Trader Binary Options Strategy (Keltner & Stochastic) BOA_CHILL_Indicator_v1  
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
MFI dashboard MTF
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicatori
Indice del Flusso Monetario Multi-timeframe: dati dei Simboli selezionati per confrontare le tendenze attuali del mercato L' indicatore mostra i dati dell'indicatore MTF (Indice del Flusso Monetario) da tutti i timeframe e Simboli selezionati in una sola tabella, permettendo di analizzare rapidamente le tendenze attuali dei prezzi di mercato. Il mio   strumento multifunzione : 66+ funzioni  |   Contattami  per qualsiasi domanda  |   Versione MT5 Ogni Simbolo può essere personalizzato: rimosso
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
MCP Touch system
Anton Iudakov
Indicatori
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, do not redraw. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. The strategy includes: price touching the moving average in the direction of the trend, as well as an extraordinary recalculation of the classic ADX indicator to determine the trend as an additional filtering of entries. Entries are displayed on the chart as arrows and, as mentioned above, the arrows are not redr
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicatori
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Galaxy Force Analyzer
Boris Sklyaruk
Indicatori
Galaxy Force Analyzer  - is an intelligent indicator for analyzing market volume and strength. It combines data from indicators like Force, OBV, MFI, AD, and others with advanced algorithms for acceleration and filtering to show the energy of price movement — the moment when a trend gains strength or begins to weaken. The indicator doesn’t just display volume — it measures impulse power, acceleration, and the speed of pressure changes between buyers and sellers. Signals: Everything on the chart
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Indicatori
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicatori
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicatori
Nuova versione più accurata dell'indicatore Xmaster. Più di 200 trader di tutto il mondo hanno condotto più di 15.000 test di diverse combinazioni di questo indicatore sui loro PC per ottenere la formula più efficace e precisa. E qui ti presentiamo l'indicatore "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint", che mostra segnali accurati e non ridipinge. Questo indicatore invia anche segnali al trader tramite e-mail e push. Con l'arrivo di ogni nuovo tick, analizza costantemente il mercato in base
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2245)
Indicatori
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
DeMarker Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "DeMarker Speed" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il calcolo di questo indicatore si basa su equazioni fisiche. DeMarker Speed è la derivata prima di DeMarker stesso. - La curva dell'oscillatore DeMarker indica la posizione attuale del prezzo rispetto ai massimi e minimi precedenti durante il periodo di calcolo dell'indicatore. - L'indicatore DeMarker Speed è ottimo per ingressi rapidi nello scalping (come si può vedere nelle immagini). - DeMarker Speed mostra la velocità co
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Gold Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicatori
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using   Gold Indicator   a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends eli
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (144)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.88 (17)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Auto Optimized MFI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized MFI è un indicatore auto-adattivo che si regola automaticamente in base al tuo mercato e timeframe, utilizzando simulazioni di trading reale su dati storici. A differenza degli indicatori tradizionali che si basano su soglie fisse come 80/20, questo strumento si adatta al comportamento reale di prezzo e volume per individuare zone di acquisto e vendita più efficaci. Come funziona Analizza le candele storiche su un intervallo personalizzabile ed esegue simulazioni di entrata e usci
Supply Demand Analyzer
Suvashish Halder
5 (8)
Indicatori
Supply Demand Analyzer is an advanced trading indicator meticulously designed for the precise identification, analysis, and management of supply and demand zones. By integrating real-time data and advanced algorithms, this tool enables traders to recognize market phases, price movements, and structural patterns with unparalleled accuracy. It simplifies complex market dynamics into actionable insights, empowering traders to anticipate market behavior, identify trading opportunities, and make info
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trading System Double Trend - sistema di trading indipendente composto da diversi indicatori. Determina la direzione della tendenza generale e fornisce segnali nella direzione del movimento dei prezzi. Può essere utilizzato per lo scalping, il trading intraday o intraweek. Possibilità Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e strumento di trading (Forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici). Semplice lettura visiva delle informazioni senza caricare un grafico L'indicatore non ridisegna e
Dark Absolute Trend
Marco Solito
4.58 (40)
Indicatori
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting guide  
Altri dall’autore
Gold SniperX
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
Gold SniperX - Your best assistant in gold trading. Fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Gold (XAUUSD) M1 currency pair The strategy is based on breaking through important levels (fast scalping) Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grids, martingales, etc. This is a real trading algorithm - The results of this are a very stable growth curve. Recommendations: Trading pair:   GOLD (XAUUSD) Timeframe:   M1 Minimum deposit:   $100 Trad
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the market to sell.
Gold Scalper X
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
Gold Scalper X -  Your best assistant in gold trading. A fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Gold currency pair (XAUUSD) Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grids, martingales, etc. The strategy is based on breaking through important levels. (fast scalping). This is a real trading algorithm - The results of this are a very stable growth curve. Recommendations: Trading pair: GOLD (XAUUSD) Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit: $100 Trad
Gold Scalper Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Gold Scalper Super is an easy-to-use trading system. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system on the M1 time frame, as well as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: when purchasing an indicator, Trend Arrow Super is provided free of charge, write to us after purchase. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to the loss of a deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it.
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you receive instant alerts. No lag and no repai
System Trend Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicatori
System Trend Pro - This is the best trend trading indicator!!! The indicator no repaint!!!  The indicator has   MTF   mode, which adds confidence to trading on the trend (   no repaint   ). How to trade? Everything is very simple, we wait for the first signal (big arrow), then wait for the second signal (small arrow) and enter the market in the direction of the arrow. (See screens 1 and 2.) Exit on the opposite signal or take 20-30 pips, close half of it, and keep the rest until the opposite
Sniper System
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Sniper System Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint All screenshots were taken at the time of publication (no adjustment to history!) If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to t
M1 Golding
Aleksandr Makarov
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
M1 Golding  —  This is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for the M1-M5 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: When you buy the indicator, you get a gift - Trend Arrow Super I also provide an additional trend filter indicator absolutely free of charge - Filter The combination of these indicators can help you make your trading easier and more accurate. Indicator Parameters:
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Gold Trend Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! How to use the indicator! If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for the signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). The indicator works gre
System GoldCrazy
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Greetings to all investors and traders! I am proud to present my new development System GoldCrazy This is the best indicator for gold and crypto trading The indicator 100% does not repaint and does not change its signals. The indicator is suitable for absolutely everyone, both professional traders and beginners. How to trade? It's very simple, you can trade by the arrow Blue arrow - buy, red - sell (Wait for the candle to close). But I recommend using the trend filter to take signals only by
Signal Trend Super
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Signal Trend Super Indicator of accurate market entry. Very good entry indicator for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   and    Professional Trade Arrow The indicator does not redraw and does not change its data. Wait until the candle closes. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram
FREE
Binary Reverse
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 This is a powerful system for binary options and intraday trading. The indicator neither repaints, nor changes its readings. Binary Reverse is designed to determine the points where the price reverses. The indicator fixes both reversals and roll-backs considerably expanding your analytical capabilities. It not only clearly shows correction and reversal points, but also tracks the overall trend dynamics. Trading recommendations Coincidenc
Global Parabolic MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Global Parabolic MT4 Indicator for scalping on M1-M5. A very good indicator for your trading system, it can be used as a standalone trading system, I recommend using it together with - System Trend Pro The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data. Settings: Change the FILTER parameter for accurate market entries. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In telegram
Gold Level MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold Level MT4 Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 A great helper for trading Gold. Levels do not repaint and do not change their data We recommend using it with the indicator - Professional Trade Arrow Levels are built every day, so you will trade every day with the indicator. Gold Level. Price markups are shown on the chart, after reaching TP1 or SL1, close half of the position, and the rest is transferred to breakeven. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to
AMS Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 AMS Scalper An excellent indicator for the entry point into the market; we use indicator signals only according to the trend. Settings: Range - 50 (range size for signal search.) Maximum candles Back - 3 (after how many candles to set a signal) P.S. For the signal to appear on the zero candle, set 0. We recommend a trend indicator -   Quantum Entry PRO Still have questions? do you need help?, I'm always happy to help, write to m
Professional Trade Arrow
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Professional Trade Arrow    Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Non-repaint  MT4 technical indicator. works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Aqua arrow look for selling opportunities Crimson arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades. Settings: Key value - 3.0 ( This parameter is adjusted for a better sig
Scalper Box MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Scalper Box MT4 Fully ready strategy for trading on all markets (Stocks, Futures, Forex and Cryptocurrencies). Indicator signals are not repaint!!! How to trade? Wait for a signal from the indicator Scalper Box MT4 (blue arrow - buy, red arrow - sell). After the signal we immediately enter the market, SL set behind the formed box. Using trend filter indicator and template Recommended timeframe: M5 - Ideal for Scalping. M15 - Sui
Gold ELF M1
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
Gold ELF M1  - is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD).  It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets.  The Gold ELF M1 Expert Advisor simplifies this experience with automated, well-designed trading strategies. Set files:    GoldELF_Hedging_Impuls  - Deposit 500$ GoldELF_Aggressive - Deposit 1000$ Recommendations: Currency pair: Xauusd (Gol
Buy Sell Storm MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Buy Sell Storm Professional indicator for trading on financial markets, designed for   MT5 platform . Trading on the indicator is very simple,   Blue arrow to buy ,   Red arrow to sell. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values. ( see the video of the EA on the indicator). In the default settings the   Period   parameter is set to - 1 You can change this parameter for more accurate signals. If you have any
Quantum Entry MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Top Quantum Entry MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades. Perfect entry points for currencies, cryptocurrency, metals, stocks and indices. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear anymore! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicat
BotM5 MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
BotM5 MT4  Exact entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! Version MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123028 If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal
SMC Probability
Aleksandr Makarov
1 (1)
Indicatori
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 SMC Probability -  is an indicator designed to track the actions of institutional investors, commonly known as “smart money”. This tool calculates the probability that smart money will actively participate in buying or selling in the market, which is referred to as smart money order flow. The indicator measures the probability of three key events: Change of Character ( CHoCH ), Shift in Market Structure ( SMS ), and Break of Structure
Scalper M1 ELF
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
Scalper M1 ELF is an expert advisor designed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets. Scalper M1 ELF EA simplifies this experience with automatic, well-thought-out trading strategies. Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe M1   Capital min. $100 Broker any broker Account type any, lower spread preferred Leverage from 1:20 VPS preferre
EA MacDuck
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
MacDuck is an advanced trading system that combines multiple indicators. Its key feature is precise entry point control, which allows the system to demonstrate excellent results even in difficult market conditions. MacDuck offers multiple trading opportunities, is not sensitive to spreads and ensures precise execution of each trade, thanks to strict entry point management. The strategy has proven its effectiveness on real accounts. Regardless of whether you are a beginner or an experienced trad
Smart Level Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Smart Level Pro is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set entries with the right fvg and breakouts to create a very good entry level like a professional trader. Very easy to use interface and easy to enter on buy and sell signals. The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data! Works best on M5-M15 timeframe for gold, bitcoin and currency pairs. 4-5 deals daily for each pair. Trading with this
Bomb Signal
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Bomb Signal is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Bomb Signal is your ally. How does this work: This indicator combines three different methods – volume analysis, candlestick closing and symmetrical trend – to detect and signal buying and selling opportunities. Bomb Signal is like a “bomb” when it dete
GoldingBot
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
GoldingBot  - is an expert advisor developed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets. GoldingBot Advisor makes this experience easier with automated, well-thought-out trading strategies. Manual and setup files: Contact me after purchase to get the manual and setup files. Price: Price increases depending on the number of licens
Golding Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Golding Trend: 100% does not repaint its signals. Designed specifically for Gold GOLD/XAUUSD Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Golding Trend is designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Golding Trend is your ally. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). N
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione