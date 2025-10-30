Hedge Scalper EA

Hedge Scalper EA is an advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for scalping on volatile indices.Built on the foundation of the popular EA Bull Scalper v4, it extends buy-side grid trading with limited hedging capabilities—allowing long positions for bullish momentum capture, while capping shorts for controlled downside protection.

Key Features:

Dynamic Grid Spacing : Uses AI-driven calculations (based on candle volatility and bearish sentiment) or manual points to maintain a minimum 1% distance between positions, preventing overcrowding.

: Uses AI-driven calculations (based on candle volatility and bearish sentiment) or manual points to maintain a minimum 1% distance between positions, preventing overcrowding. Trailing Stop Management : Applies adaptive trailing stops with fallback decay for inactive levels, ensuring profits lock in during trends while managing drawdowns.

: Applies adaptive trailing stops with fallback decay for inactive levels, ensuring profits lock in during trends while managing drawdowns. DCA Magnetizer : Optionally aligns new entries to recent swing lows/highs for better risk-adjusted setups.

: Optionally aligns new entries to recent swing lows/highs for better risk-adjusted setups. Risk Controls : Enforces max drawdown limits (e.g., 5%), per-position risk caps (e.g., 6000 points), and cooldowns to avoid overtrading.

: Enforces max drawdown limits (e.g., 5%), per-position risk caps (e.g., 6000 points), and cooldowns to avoid overtrading. Visual Dashboard : Real-time display of buy/sell position counts, next-entry lines (green for buys, red for sells), and theoretical trailing levels on-chart.

: Real-time display of buy/sell position counts, next-entry lines (green for buys, red for sells), and theoretical trailing levels on-chart. Lot Progression: Supports incremental sizing for scaled entries, with aggressive modes based on recent closes.

Ideal for trend-following scalpers seeking Nasdaq's upside bias with a safety net against pullbacks. Backtest thoroughly on demo accounts—trading involves risk, and past performance isn't indicative of future results. Magic number: 123 (customizable).