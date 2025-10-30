Hedge Hog

Hedge Scalper EA

Hedge Scalper EA is an advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for scalping on volatile indices.Built on the foundation of the popular EA Bull Scalper v4, it extends buy-side grid trading with limited hedging capabilities—allowing long positions for bullish momentum capture, while capping shorts for controlled downside protection.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Grid Spacing: Uses AI-driven calculations (based on candle volatility and bearish sentiment) or manual points to maintain a minimum 1% distance between positions, preventing overcrowding.
  • Trailing Stop Management: Applies adaptive trailing stops with fallback decay for inactive levels, ensuring profits lock in during trends while managing drawdowns.
  • DCA Magnetizer: Optionally aligns new entries to recent swing lows/highs for better risk-adjusted setups.
  • Risk Controls: Enforces max drawdown limits (e.g., 5%), per-position risk caps (e.g., 6000 points), and cooldowns to avoid overtrading.
  • Visual Dashboard: Real-time display of buy/sell position counts, next-entry lines (green for buys, red for sells), and theoretical trailing levels on-chart.
  • Lot Progression: Supports incremental sizing for scaled entries, with aggressive modes based on recent closes.

Ideal for trend-following scalpers seeking Nasdaq's upside bias with a safety net against pullbacks. Backtest thoroughly on demo accounts—trading involves risk, and past performance isn't indicative of future results. Magic number: 123 (customizable).


Plus de l'auteur
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Conseiller Expert de Trading de Gaps Côté Achat Dynamique Aperçu GapRider EA est un conseiller expert (EA) sophistiqué et adaptatif conçu pour MetaTrader 5, spécialisé dans le trading de gaps côté achat. Cet EA identifie les gaps significatifs du marché et place des ordres d'achat stratégiques, en exploitant un dimensionnement dynamique basé sur la volatilité du marché pour optimiser les entrées et sorties de trades. Avec un ensemble robuste de fonctionnalités, GapRider offre aux t
FREE
EA Bull Scalper
Ofer Dvir
Experts
EA Bull Scalper – Outil professionnel de scalping L'EA Bull Scalper vous permet de maîtriser pleinement le mécanisme des transactions d'achat. Tout d'abord, l'EA ouvre une transaction, qui peut également être désactivée avec le paramètre "true" ou "false" dans "ouvrir un achat si aucun". Ensuite, il gère une perte de suivi (trailing stop) une fois que la position est en profit. Vous pouvez contrôler le trailing avec : Début du trailing - donné en points, détermine l'apparition initiale de la pe
Summorai
Ofer Dvir
Indicateurs
Custom indicator take your MA to the next level allowing you to combine MA from up to 5 different symbols ! why? this way your decision making is based on the complimenting market  example: you trade Nasdaq but want to have an eye on the Bitcoin and Russell 2000 at the same time to know market trend or trading XRP but want to have the global view at your edge now its possible  Make sure the symbols match your broker ist Case sensitive US100Cash or XAUEUR# and so on... depending on your broke
FREE
Bull EA Scalper
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Bullish Scalping EA - Your Go-To Expert Advisor for Bullish Day Trading scalping in MetaTrader 4! Automate your trading on any forex trading crypto trading indices scalping or even swing trading or stocks trading in every strategy from fast scalping trading to swing trading  the ea will not limit the digit number of trailing loss and spread so basiclly you could use it to secure long holds Special for 24Hours   will be back to 125$ soon!! Please leave a 5 star***** rating if you like this EA! T
Summorai mt4
Ofer Dvir
Indicateurs
Summorai Cet indicateur additionne jusqu'à 5 moyennes mobiles de différents symboles et les place commodément sur votre graphique. Comment l'utiliser ? Il suffit de glisser l'indicateur sur un graphique et de renseigner les noms des symboles exactement comme ils apparaissent dans votre fenêtre d'observation du marché. Ainsi, vous gardez toujours un œil sur la tendance globale. Exemple d'utilisation : Vous tradez le DAX40 sur le graphique de l'indicateur, il est utile d'ajouter le Nasdaq100, le S
FREE
Chart historical archeology viewer
Ofer Dvir
Utilitaires
Obtenez votre EA Utilitaire gratuit qui affichera les résultats des positions fermées sur votre graphique. Une petite fonctionnalité amusante qui rendra chaque trader heureux. L’EA n’ouvrira ni ne gérera de positions, il affichera uniquement les résultats historiques sur le graphique. Choisissez la couleur et la taille. Veuillez laisser un avis 5 étoiles si vous avez aimé cet outil gratuit. N'oubliez pas de découvrir mes EA de trading : EA Bull Scalper EA Bear Scalper Ou obtenez les deux pour de
FREE
Bear EA Scalper
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Hello Sellers here is my EA Sell Scalper trader it can be used on any open window but look out and play with the parameters !! Limited time for 45$ then i go to the retail price of 299$  Leave a comment and review  5 stars means you like it :) Make me happy  Please see video:  https://youtu.be/yE3GF4ku36Q Introducing  Expert Advisor designed to trade in combination to my EA BULL Scalper delivering me consistent profits over the long run. This advanced algorithmic trading system operates sea
Slalom Scalper pro
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Meta trader 4 Slalom Scalper welcome to my instrument for Long and short rapid pro scalping imagine taking a trade and hitting your stop loss.. sad.. but with the slalom scalper that trade will revert itself to a reversed position and try to hit the TP  the slalom also can open both buy and sell position on the same signal hedging you on every top or new bottom just try and see how every breakout becomes a signal
EA Bear Scalper
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Hello Sellers here is The companion of the EA BULL Scalper the EA BEAR Scalper is a Sell Scalping trader it can be used on any open window but do look out and play with the parameters !! Limited time 35$ for 100copies  $then i go to the retail price of 225$  please comment review and ask what ever you need :) using in AI mode will be easy and self explain the green line represent where the next position in the grid will be opened you can control the spacing of the general dynamic grid system an
Slalom Scalper
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Meet SLALOM: Your Trading Companion with Smart Recovery! Hey there, fellow trader! Looking for an EA that not only finds great opportunities but also bounces back when the market doesn't go your way? Please comment review and share your results with the slalom scalper Say hello to SLALOM!  What Makes SLALOM Special: **Spots Opportunities**: SLALOM keeps an eye on the market for you, jumping on new highs and lows when others might miss them **Bounces Back After SL**: When a trade hits stop-lo
Fibonacci Scalper Bullish
Ofer Dvir
Experts
OK here it is!! I must confess I'm a big fan and user of my Bullscalper and Bear scalper... but this ea is really showing amazing results  what does it do: this ea will open positions based on Fibonacci chart that will be magnetize to your on chart the use of time frame has no meaning the Fibonacci stick to the high and low looking back in hours  my suggestion is any thing from a week time to a month  let it work its charm second it will secure positions with an automatic trailing loss Have f
Fibonacci Scalper Pro Seller
Ofer Dvir
Experts
Fibonacci Scalper Pro is a seller based scalper on a dynamic fibonacci retracement * look back in hours will control the Fibonacci calculation * trailing loss tracker will keep you happy recommend setting is at least 48hours with with a trailing setting of around 400 and 300 spread  of course with your own optimization you can get better and better results  but the normal out come from this ea and my buy fibonacci ea are pretty amazing and stable  Im looking forward to here your comments and r
